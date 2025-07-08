“Well stop watching it then!”

Friends, has this ever happened to you? Have you ever had an epiphany when you weren't really seeking it out?

You're out in public, and you accidentally overhear part of a phone conversation. You can't hear the other side, but somehow, what you do hear ends up having a major impact on you.

That’s exactly what just happened to me recently. I caught part of a phone conversation. I wasn’t trying to listen in, but what I heard sparked what I want to talk about today.

On this channel, my goal is to help pull you out of the spin cycle—to get your feet back on solid ground and help you stop wasting your precious time, energy, and life essence.

So let me know in the comments: Have you ever overheard a conversation that ended up having a positive impact on your life?

I was heading to my hairdresser —she’s a gal from California with a small salon here in South Florida. As I walked in, she was finishing a phone call, repeating one phrase several times:

She said it so plainly, so matter-of-fact:

“If it’s upsetting you, then stop watching it.”

I stood there and thought, this is the best advice ever.

When she got off the call (I think she was talking to her younger sister), I told her, “I don’t know what you were talking about, but your advice to ‘stop watching it’ is brilliant.”

And I’ve been thinking about how much it applies to so many parts of life. If it’s stealing your peace, your sleep, your energy, your joy… then stop watching it. Stop reading it. Stop replaying it in your mind. Stop talking about it on repeat with friends. Just. Stop. Watching. It.

We live in a time where we're drowning in headlines. Even if you're not watching mainstream news, you're probably still hearing about the latest “breaking” updates from doomsday YouTubers, Substackers, Telegram threads, or social media stories that never end. But here's the question I want you to consider:

Is it helping you? Or is it draining you?

Is it fulfilling and supporting your life or is it causing more anxiety, more fear, and more sleepless nights?

Do you feel empowered or does it leave you feeling powerless?

Friends, I want to encourage you not to waste your God-given life force on narratives designed to keep you anxious, exhausted, and hopeless.

That doesn't mean we bury our heads in the sand. But it does mean we draw boundaries around what we allow into our hearts and minds.

Let’s be honest about the fact that many of us are spending far more time watching headlines from across the world than tending to the people and needs in our actual world.

We say we want to “know what’s going on in the world,” but we rarely stop to define what our world really is.

Define your world.

Is there someone in your family who needs encouragement, a visit, a prayer, or a helping hand?

Do you know what your neighbor is going through right now?

Do you know what’s going on in your state? Your city or town?

And no… I’m not saying we shouldn't care about injustice or suffering in far away places. I care deeply. I’ve spent years fighting for truth and freedom. But there is a difference between staying aware and being consumed. And too many people are consumed.

I believe God wants me to protect this vessel—my body, mind, and spirit—from unnecessary harm. In fact, God created us as his masterpiece. In the Greek, the word is poiema which is a term that evokes artistry, intentionality, and craftsmanship. We are not random beings wandering aimlessly through a chaotic world. For my Bible reading Healthy Americans, they’ll recognize this teaching from Ephesians 2:10, which states we were created for good works, which God prepared in advance for us to walk in . That means He had a plan for your life before you were ever born. Not to live in torment, but to live in truth. Not to stay stuck in fear, but to walk forward in faith.

Years ago, I temporarily lost the eyesight in my left eye due to a completely detached retina. I had to undergo multiple surgeries and was blind for several weeks while I was healing. During that time, I made a vow that if I regained my sight, I would be intentional about what I allowed these eyes to see.

Why would I allow my precious sight to be exposed to horror, violence, trauma, or manufactured adrenaline when I have (who knows how many) "miles" left on them?

I apply that same logic to my media intake today. I don’t watch violent shows, gory movies, or any program that glorifies darkness because I’m choosing not to harm myself emotionally or spiritually. I’m choosing peace. I’m choosing faith. I’m choosing to trust that God wants me to steward what I see, hear, and dwell on.

Now some people will say, "But Peggy, you’re being too soft. Where’s your compassion? Don’t you care what’s happening in the world?"

Of course I care. That’s why I have reasonable boundaries.

Because if I let myself get completely worn down by all the evil and injustice out there, how can I stand strong in what God has called me to do? If I let the media crush my hope, where will I find the strength to keep going? Real compassion isn’t wallowing in despair, but staying well enough to do something meaningful.

We say we care about the world. But what about the world God actually placed us in?

That is the simple question I ask of you: How do you define you “world?”

Do you know your next-door neighbor, or those across the street? Could they use a helping hand, a home-cooked meal, a ride to the grocery store or a pleasant outing?

Or are you more concerned with the headlines, instead of how you could be sharing your heart and blessings with others?

What about your family? Your cousins, your nieces and nephews, your adult children, your in-laws, your estranged relatives? Is there someone in your circle who could use healing or restoration? Someone God is nudging you to reach out to, to bless, to reconnect with?

What about your local community? Are you keeping your eyes on your local public serpents? Or are you more tuned in to the drama overseas than you are to what’s happening in your own town?

Yes, I stand against war. Yes, I oppose injustice and evil in all forms. But I also know that I have the greatest impact when I focus on the world I’ve actually been given stewardship over.

That’s where I can make a difference.

That’s where you can make a difference.

My own journey with The Healthy American has been exactly that. I’ve helped people in their real-world battles. People who were denied entry to grocery stores without a mask. College students forced into medical procedures to get an education. Patients turned away from doctors simply for being sick. I’ve been up at all hours helping people navigate those battles because I knew God had called me to fight for them.

I’m still going to follow that calling. But I’m not going to burn myself out doing it. I’ve learned to pace myself. The crisis we were in required a 24/7 response. But now? Now we need resilience.

I will continue to bring you education and encouragement, but I’m also here to remind you:

If it’s stealing your peace, stop watching it.

If it’s making you anxious, angry, or exhausted, stop watching it.

If your heart is racing after every video, every article, every comment thread, stop watching it.

If this message resonates with you, I encourage you to watch the full video here and share it with somebody who is in need of this reminder.

