You, more than anyone, during the Covid debacle, helped thousands of people whose lives were being destroyed by the insane policies of Biden/pharma. You also took it upon yourself to root out corruption in your county, despite great suffering, worry, and financial loss on your part. You didn't turn away from a fight against injustice even though the emotional and financial drain was overwhelming. I believe that facing such pain and going forward shows incredible courage.

For a long time God tried to convince me that I was put on this earth to become an animal activist, specifically an antivivisectionist. I didn't want to do it. It meant dealing with horrific pictures, descriptions, and videos pf animals being tortured in vivisection labs every day. Loving animals as much as I did, no way did I have the guts to do that. I still remember the day I gave in. I sat on my back porch, looked up at the sky and said, "Okay, God. I will do as you ask even though it will bring me more hurt than I've ever known. I won't fight you on this anymore." And after I said that, it was like a weight dropped off my shoulders, because I was finally doing his will.

I know it's painful for people to be faced with horrific injustice in this world but if people turn away because it hurts them, they become part of the problem. Many times when people have asked me what vivisection means and I start to tell them about animal experiments, they'll say, "Oh, stop! I don't want to hear about it!" And they turn away and leave. People who are kind and compassionate must also be brave.

One day, having lunch with one of my heroes, Chris DeRose of Last Chance for Animals, who has risked his life many times to save animals, I asked him a question. He had just come back from Asia where he was saving dogs from the dog meat trade. I said, "Chris, you just witnessed some of the worst atrocities any of us could possibly imagine. How do you do it? How can it not defeat you? Sometimes I absolutely want to lay down and cry at the horror of it all." He looked at me for a good minute and said to me, "Well, Britt, that makes it all about you, doesn't it?" I looked at him stunned then nodded, and, very ashamed, said yes.

The work I do and the work he does is not about us. It is about doing everything in our power to end suffering. We must rise above our own pain in order to end the pain that is so much worse for millions of animals and people. It's not about us. It's about them.

