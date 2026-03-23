The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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James Nichols's avatar
James Nichols
8h

By Now Everyone Knows Or Should Be Enlightened About Bioengineering Our Weather Systems over the entire World 🌎 x

This Phenomenon has been reported as far back as The Johnson Presidential Regime.

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Natalie Riehl's avatar
Natalie Riehl
5hEdited

Peggy - Imagine if there really were an EVIL, CRININAL CABAL we can call the predator class. And their plan, which they call Agenda 2030, were in action at this moment. And this plan included depopulating the countryside, driving millions into Smart Cities, starving millions by destroying food through manipulated drought and/or flood, extreme heat and/or cold. Many Americans would simply not believe it and will continue to believe the hoax called "climate change" because "our government wouldn't do that to us."

The chemtrails are only a part of the jigsaw puzzle. NexRad radar systems and ionospheric heaters (HAARP) can hold a high pressure dome over an area for an extended period of time and, as you pointed out, affect the weather inside the dome and around the perimeter. Hurricanes are pushed onland and held in place for days, instead of moving naturally away and dissipating. Deadly tornadoes are whipped up in thunderstorms. Extreme weather has nothing to do with natural weather patterns, and everything to do with MICIMATT [Military-Industrial-Congressional-Intelligence-Media-Academia-Think Tank Complex. Per Ray McGovern].

I am located in the Northern Rockies. We have had an unnaturally warm winter with little snow. The SNOTEL snowpack is low. We are dreading a summer of drought, heat and heavy smoke. Will having more and more of the population recognizing they are being subjected to weather warfare by the controlling predators stop the damage to the God's glory we call Nature?

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