I sure like these colors, but not for a weather map! 🤣🤦‍♀️

Something strange is happening with the weather this week.

Watch my recent video (first in my updated Weird Weather series) and ioin the conversation:

—>Southern California is experiencing near-summer heat in the middle of March.

—>Nebraska is battling massive wildfires.

—>Hawaii is seeing historic flooding storms.

—>And here in South Florida?

It’s cold, rainy, and gray.

All happening at the same time.

Now maybe this is just coincidence…

But you know and I know that there is definitely something weird going on with the weirdo weather all across the US!

Weather Modification is a Thing Y’all

Weather modification is not science fiction.

It’s a real industry.

And yes — there is money behind it. In just a moment, I’ll show you the Terrible Trio who literally wants to take your breath away.

But first…

Remember Project Stormfury? (I did a deep dive on this previously).

In the 1960s and 1970s, the U.S. government ran an experiment called Project Stormfury.

Scientists flew aircraft into hurricanes and released particles such as silver iodide.

The idea was to try to weaken storms before they reached land.

The public was told that the program eventually ended “because researchers couldn’t prove the method worked consistently.”

But we know what happened.

They learned HOW to influence large weather systems.

Hurricane-steering, anyone?

And let’s not forget the thousands of weather patents approved…

and hundreds of weather modification companies in operation.

So yeah, weather modification exists.

And usually it’s for nefarious reasons.

Check out my latest video here for reasons why:



Absolutely, today weather modification is still happening — it is irrefutable.

The question is: Why should humans be involved in manipulating weather at all?!

California Heat Wave

Let’s start in Southern California… with “The Warmest Winter on Record” 🤦‍♀️

Temperatures in some areas recently surged 20–30 degrees above normal for mid-March.

In Malibu and Los Angeles, it felt more like peak summer heat than winter chill.

Even normally-chilly San Francisco is getting baked.

Meteorologists say a large high-pressure system created a so-called heat dome.

(They sure love those high-falutin’ words, don’t they?! 😂

Because high-pressure systems don’t just affect one location.

They influence weather across entire regions.

So apparently, the heat wave is causing wildfires in Nebraska and unseasonal rain and flooding in Florida?!

Nebraska Wildfires

At the same time California was heating up…

Nebraska was battling huge grassland wildfires… over 1000 square miles and countint.

One fire burned hundreds of square miles.

The conditions were perfect for fire:

• strong winds

• dry air

• unusually warm temperatures.

But here’s the key point.

Those conditions didn’t just appear randomly.

They were part of the same atmospheric pattern affecting the western United States.

And that same pattern also influenced a storm thousands of miles away.

Hawaii Flooding

While parts of the mainland were heating up…

Hawaii was getting absolutely drenched.

Some areas saw over two feet of rain in just a few days.

Flooding.

Landslides.

Power outages.

Meteorologists said the storms were tied to a system called a Kona low.

But here’s what’s fascinating.

Atmospheric scientists often point out that weather systems across the Pacific can influence weather across the United States.

Meaning events happening thousands of miles apart…

Can still be connected.

And that brings us to something most people don’t know.

Humans have been experimenting with weather modification for decades.

Your Turn

Let me know in a comment:

Where do you live, and what has the weather been like this week?

And let’s compare notes across the country.

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