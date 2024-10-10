"We Don't Know Where These Tornadoes Are Coming From!!" 😳💔‼️
It was quite terrifying to be in the midst of several tornado warnings!
Yesterday, I shared some updates ahead of Milton’s landfall, and I have to say—waiting for this so-called monster storm to make its grand entrance gave off some seriously eerie vibes.
NOTE: After I recorded my livestreams yesterday afternoon (Weds, 10/9/24), I headed into our safe room to ride out these tornadoes. Yes, I am currently on Florida’s Eat Coast (still live part-time in CA) and I’m grateful to say that we are unscathed by the storm and tornadoes, which touched down only few miles from us. I’ll be doing updated coverage later today (Thursday 10/10) on my youtube channel here, please join at 4 pm pacific/7pm eastern.
I’ve been through earthquakes in California and always recovered, nothing too severe. But I’ve also seen the fires there, and you know, we have our “evil dew-ers” to thank for some of those so-called “wildfires” if you know what I mean…
A lot of people are beginning to open their eyes and realize these weather events might not be as natural as they seem. It sure feels like the evildoers have tipped their hand. Let me know if you have been through anything like this before.
Before Milton even arrived, we were hit with a tornado outbreak that’s already being called record-breaking across Florida. One of those twisters, nearly two miles wide, tore through just a few miles north of me, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. It was shocking how much damage was done before this hurricane even made landfall.
I also uploaded a couple 60-second clips of the newscasters describing the unprecedented weather prior to Milton’s landfall:
I've lived on east coast of Florida for 46 years and never saw anything like this !!! We never even used to shutter up the windows and I witnessed the storms getting progressively worse through the years. But, THIS???? There were so many tornado warnings in our county and in so many counties all around us, it was truly frightening and so unexpected! I watched Ryan Hall Y'all on you tube, as I have no cable, and he was stunned by what he was seeing. He could not even talk fast enough to get out all of the tornado warning alerts. He covers extreme weather and has been for years and said this was by far the worst he has ever witnessed. Today, about 40 minutes away , I saw the devastation in a community I work in and 41 homes were damaged, some very severely and some unrecognizable. Yes, very eerie indeed. God help us!🙏
How do you make a safe room ? My sister lives in Oklahoma and once while visiting there was a tornado warning and I had no idea what to do ? I have been through allot of earthquakes being from California and my share of wild fires scares as well . So any helpful links etc would be greatly as my sister doesn’t have a storm cellar . Thanks Donna