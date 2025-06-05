The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Maritza Montegross
8h

Interesting how the dentist’s comment you provided said many dentists were dying…many probably got the COVID shot so makes sense many are dying!

Nimble Navigator
8h

Looks like patients are fed up and so are dentists. I’ve spoken from a former patient angle but the other side is from a former dental office owner and former spouse of a dentist. It’s a very rough field to go into. If you’re a general dentist, people are coming to you mostly for problems and they’re in pain. If you hurt them, which you inevitably do when you’re probing around in their mouths, injecting them, taking x rays, drilling them…is not a pleasant experience for either the dentist or the patient. Overhead in a dental office can be up to 80% with all the thousands of materials and tools that need to be on hand. Plus you have to pay your staff and with all the benefits these days and unbelievable taxes, the margin of profit can be quite razor thin. People complaining, people unhappy, people wanting to sue you because your crowns or laminates don’t make them look like Paulina or some other extraordinary beauty, super high dental office insurance premiums, the fact that “everybody hates the dentist” and more come together to create very bad vibes for the dentist, thus their high rate of suicide. So it seems no one wins with the current state of dentistry. Where do we go from here?

