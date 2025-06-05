Your questions and concerns over dentists and dental health have been the topic of my last few videos.
Some of you have forwarded these videos to your dentist, and in today’s video and substack, I’m covering what dentists have to say, and their warnings as well.
Many of you have told me that you’ve stepped away from the traditional medical and dental systems altogether. And I get it. I’ve been exploring natural approaches to dental health for years. I recently compiled and shared many of your natural tips and remedies in my previous substack here:
Several dentists have reached out after patients shared my videos and Substacks with them—and they shared some interesting feedback. I’ve also received so many informative comments on my posts like this one explaining that more than 50% of dental offices are now owned by Dental Service Organizations (DSOs)—corporate entities buying up practices across the country. Even if it looks like a small, private clinic, it might already be under corporate control.
One question that comes up is: Why are so many dentists retiring/selling their practice?
Here’s what one dentist has to say:
I go into all of this in much more detail in the video, and I also share some hilarious and on-point memes that I’ve included below if you want a laugh.
Take a look at these dentist chairs of the past — or will it be the future?! LOL
P.S. I’m LOVING all your comments and suggestions. Thank you for reading —and for commenting, and sharing!
Interesting how the dentist’s comment you provided said many dentists were dying…many probably got the COVID shot so makes sense many are dying!
Looks like patients are fed up and so are dentists. I’ve spoken from a former patient angle but the other side is from a former dental office owner and former spouse of a dentist. It’s a very rough field to go into. If you’re a general dentist, people are coming to you mostly for problems and they’re in pain. If you hurt them, which you inevitably do when you’re probing around in their mouths, injecting them, taking x rays, drilling them…is not a pleasant experience for either the dentist or the patient. Overhead in a dental office can be up to 80% with all the thousands of materials and tools that need to be on hand. Plus you have to pay your staff and with all the benefits these days and unbelievable taxes, the margin of profit can be quite razor thin. People complaining, people unhappy, people wanting to sue you because your crowns or laminates don’t make them look like Paulina or some other extraordinary beauty, super high dental office insurance premiums, the fact that “everybody hates the dentist” and more come together to create very bad vibes for the dentist, thus their high rate of suicide. So it seems no one wins with the current state of dentistry. Where do we go from here?