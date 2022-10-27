Friends,

On November 8th, Californians will determine whether to codify Roe v. Wade into law by voting on Proposition 1, a constitutional amendment that would guarantee the right to kill infants up to the moment of birth for any reason.

I realize this is a sensitive issue for many, and that is why I urge you to watch this important video, especially in light of this proposed constitutional amendment that would deny life to the most vulnerable and innocent.

Please share this video with everyone you know who needs to hear this message.

https://rumble.com/v1mtda2-abortion-wrongs-vote-no-on-prop-1.html

I’d also like you to watch the video “Questioning Abortion with Compassion” in which Pastor David and I discuss the most effective, efficient, and compelling ways to question abortion and genuinely engage the person with whom you are speaking while planting the seeds for them to start realizing the flaws in their own arguments.

With appreciation,

~Peggy