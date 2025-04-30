Share this postThe Healthy American, Peggy HallVIDEO ATTACHED: "REAL ID" Creates DIGITAL PRISONCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreResourcesVIDEO ATTACHED: "REAL ID" Creates DIGITAL PRISONHow to NOT ComplyPeggy HallApr 30, 202531Share this postThe Healthy American, Peggy HallVIDEO ATTACHED: "REAL ID" Creates DIGITAL PRISONCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore155ShareOOPS — forgot to include with video with the last substack about the REAL ID, what you need to know about it and how to push back against it.This video is on the longer side — but worth it!SubscribeLeave a commentShare31Share this postThe Healthy American, Peggy HallVIDEO ATTACHED: "REAL ID" Creates DIGITAL PRISONCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore155SharePrevious
Peggy, thank you so very much for this!! A year or two ago, I went on the IRS website to make a payment and see what my balance was. I never had a problem logging in and all of a sudden, I was required to use “Real ID”. I was following the prompts and to complete the process it wanted me to take a “selfie” with my phone. At that point, I said “absolutely not”! From that point on, I call to make payments and use paper mail correspondence! It’s a pain, but worth it!
Peggy,
Was just at Spokane International Airport and they have newly installed facial recognition gadgets at check in. Over the course of half an hour nobody opted out.
Crazy!