The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Peggy Hall
36mEdited

Oops! A few typos slipped through the cracks in this post. If you read the email version and noticed some messy spelling, my apologies! The polished, typo-free version is now live on the website.

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JoAnn Ricci's avatar
JoAnn Ricci
43m

Can you please help me with my rights not to have to wear a mask because I declined the flu shot? Thank you

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