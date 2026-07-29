Friends, not a day goes by that I don’t hear from someone asking for my help to avoid getting vaccinated.

Ever since the covid jab (I call it the cooties cocktail) came on the market, I’ve helped thousands of people keep their job without the jab, get into medical and nursing schools, and complete their legal immigration paperwork, all without giving up, giving in or giving over their rights to decline any medical intervention.

It seems so simple, doesn’t it?

Just say no to drugs (as the saying used to go) — but now it seems like every institution from daycare to the military to your family doctor wants you to be “fully vaccinated.”

Luckily, you don’t have to be.

But, there are several traps and pitfalls you want to avoid.

I break it all down for you in my recent videos, one focusing on college students, and one focusing on legal immigrants.

Take a look here:



What You Need to Know:

You already are exempt. You are not asking for permission or asking to be approved. You are simply notifying your employer or school or doctor that your religious, ethical or moral beliefs prohibit you from participating in vaccination.

Religious protection laws include your own moral and ethical beliefs, if they act as a guiding principle for your everyday choices. That is how the courts have interpreted what “religion” means.

Your beliefs are yours alone. You don’t have to belong to any church or follow any organized religion. Your beliefs do not have to be verified by some church, pastor or third party. You don’t have to include any Bible verses. You don’t even need to convince anyone or defend your faith or beliefs. You simply need to explain why your beliefs conflict with vaccination requirements.

Do not bring in any other statements about health, science, politics, or side effects or personal reasons. Focus solely on your religious reasons for your objection. Many people sincerely state that they prayed about this decision and God directed them not to do it. Thus, it is truly God who objects to this activity, and you must follow God’s will for your life. If you start talking about how healthy you are, and how you never get sick, and how no one else has the right to tell you what to do with your body, and how the shots were rushed to market and have many side effects, it is likely that your beliefs will not be construed as religious, but as a personal preference, and therefore denied.

There are other key points I cover in the videos above if you want even more details.

Need Help Navigating your Situation?

For those who prefer to have a coach in their corner offering step-by-step support, strategies and how-to’s, please take a look here for details on exactly how I can help you.

You’ll see many stories of those who used my help and strategies successfully.

Keep in my often the employers and schools will pull out all the stops to try to coerce you into capitulating. You don’t want to fall prey to their traps and tricks. I can help you overcome any pitfalls and help you every step of the way.

Let me know if you or someone you know stood strong against the pressure of the last several years. Your success stories inspire others!

And remember, I am here with you…marching it all the way to Heaven.

-Peggy

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P.S. If you’d like to support my work, the best way is to support my small business. I love to focus on healthy living, and one of my healthy obsessions is taking good care of myself. One way I do that is through my handcrafted organic skincare products. Take a look here for my latest seasonal offering, while supplies last:

Nearly everyday, I get emails from customers telling me about their experience with my Youth Serum:

Hi Peggy,

The package has just arrived. I’m actually pleasantly surprised how quickly it came. I didn’t even expect it so soon.

I must say that it is truly beautiful, beautifully packaged with a beautiful scent. The serum is a gift for the ladies in my family, so I will give it to them right away. I love healthy natural ingredients and I know they will too.

God bless you,

Andy

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Hi Peggy!

I received my order a few days ago and I absolutely LOVE the Youth Serum & The Florida Sunshine Facial Soap. Would you please tell me where I can buy more of the soap. It cleans my face so well!

Thank You & God Bless!

Warm Regards, Tricia

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Hi Peggy,

I love this product! I no longer use store bought lotion and now just use LivingSwell oil (& the soap/bar). Skin feels soft and hydrated all day.

My 17 yr old who is on accutane for acne also is using LivingSwell oil which helps keep her skin hydrated. For those on accutane, it stops oil production making the skin feel very tight and dry. This product offers much relief to her skin.

Thanks again!

Deanna