The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Redeemed Dissident
16h

If what Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watt, Debbie Lerman and others (Todd Calendar) have discovered/documented and demonstrated in prior attempts to hold the drug manufacturers responsible for injuries from an operation that was start to finish administered by the Department of Defense via several existing laws spanning multiple previous administrations and the jabs considered "bioweapons countermeasures" under an EUA (we're still operating under) and contracts that prevented any liability for the manufacture of the nanotechnoogical constituent element containing booster jabs to supplement to raining down of geoengineered (stratospheric injection) toxic chemicals, microplastics and metals (i.e., Barium, Strontium Aluminum, Cesium, Graphene Oxide, etc.) which were not required to have ingredients disclosed, or tests conducted for efficacy, or any proof of the existence of a disease vector (like the mythical"virus" that has never been isolated and documents in history) -- then this is all more theater, distraction and false hopes that some semblance of "justice" and some admission of "guilt" will be forthcoming....which many of us doubt will ever occur. The twice rejected case by a whistleblower with proof because of the transfer of responsibility to the military should serve as primary evidence that these are unlikely at best, expensive to undertake, and disappointing even when something is paid out (as these same companies have done for decades in the billions, with some of the most powerful legal firms representing them in the world).

MANY distractions (Epstein, for example) are being used to prevent the populace from seeing the wholesale destruction of the U.S. in process, and the soon to be made mandatory biometric ID, stablecoin digital monetary system (with all the attendant controls) and the eventual dissolution of the United States Inc as it is reorganized into part of the regionalized, central governance apparatus that will oversee the affairs of the entire world. We are moving rapidly to see the consolidation and these theatrics are intended (along with the illusion of "selections" and "candidates" who "compete" for "votes" to "represent" the "people" but who then betray and do what they were appointed and tasked to once in office....it would be fabulous for those who have suffered to be compensated, but even more cruel if they are forced into bankruptcy, humiliated publicly and swatted down like flies at a picnic for daring to challenge the behemoths they face and the complex web of satanically-inspired & executed legal hurdles placed before them to surmount.

The real hope is in Jesus and the only real government is upon His shoulders and the only real peace comes from being His and for being "in" but not "of" this failing world system as it careens into chaos.

Hilda Page
16h

Is this anything like the Epstein Client List being held accountable for theirs?

