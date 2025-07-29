Do you personally know someone who’s been harmed by vaccines? I sincerely hope the answer is no, especially when it comes to your own family.

But sadly, I’ve heard from far too many people who do have loved ones who didn’t have all the facts, who didn’t feel they had a choice, or who simply trusted the system. They were told it was safe. They were told it was necessary. And they went along with it—only to suffer the consequences later.

Even more heartbreaking are the stories from parents. Some were pressured. Others were misled. Many were just doing what they thought was right. They didn’t have the information they needed when someone in a white coat pinned down their child and injected them with a cocktail of substances deemed "necessary," when truthfully, none of them are. Not one.

But now, there just might be a glimmer of hope for those who want justice from these vaccines companies.

That’s because (believe it or not) there is some seemingly good news coming out of Washington, D.C.

Introducing HR 4668: A bill to END the LIABILITY SHIELD for vaccine manufacturers.

If this bill survives, this would mean no more blanket immunity for these pharma fraudsters hiding behind the government. The text has not been received yet, but I will cover that once it’s available.

This is something I’ve been fighting for for quite some time.

Let me set the stage for those of you who may be new to my work.

Since 2020, I’ve been helping people stand up against government tyranny and overreach—educating, equipping, and encouraging them to push back. Long before I had a YouTube channel, I was fighting quietly behind the scenes—at the county level, city level, and state level. My advocacy started with a focus many people overlook: the tyranny being inflicted on our precious animals. That’s actually what led me to speak out against these unnecessary cocktails they push—not just for people, but for pets too.

Everything I do comes back to one goal: helping you understand your rights. Because when you know your rights, you can make informed decisions for yourself and your family—without being pressured by a man in a white coat or strong-armed by an employer.

And yes, it's now 2025, and I’m still helping private clients fight back against employer tyranny. I call it the "wokeplace"—these workplaces that trample on religious beliefs—It's unconscionable, and it's still happening.

But today I want to highlight the private court—yes, a private court—that hears cases from individuals who were harmed by these injectable products. This is done through the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP).

The very existence of this private court for vaccine injured individuals proves something critical. It establishes a basic premise—dare I say, a fact—that these products are harmful.

When Will These Manufacturers Be Held Accountable?

With this new bill, these vaccine manufacturers could finally be held to the same standards as every other industry.

Think about it: if a car company, a food brand, or even a makeup manufacturer puts out a product that causes harm—even one suspected death—the item is pulled from the shelves immediately. An investigation follows. The manufacturer’s reputation takes a hit. That’s how consumer protection is supposed to work.

But when it comes to these injectable products?

There are tens of thousands—probably millions of injury claims worldwide. And yet these products remain on the market and shielded. Doesn't that raise red flags? Even if you believe they’re necessary, safe, and effective—as some of these so-called “heroes” would have you believe—doesn’t it bother you that vaccine manufacturers aren’t held to anywhere near the same standard?

Instead, there’s something called the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)—a federal no-fault system created in 1986 to shield vaccine makers and providers from lawsuits. Why? Because prior to 1986, there were so many lawsuits against these companies for the harms of these vaccines that the government stepped in to protect Big Pharma. Under this program, those injured by certain vaccines cannot sue manufacturers directly. Instead, they must petition a special vaccine court that operates under the U.S. Court of Federal Claims.

Most people don’t realize that the VICP is basically funded by you and me, the taxpayers.

Here’s how: Every dose of vaccine that’s recommended by the CDC for routine use in children is taxed. This federal excise tax is $0.75 per dose. That means:

A flu shot (one disease) is taxed $0.75 .

An MMR vaccine (measles, mumps, rubella) is taxed $2.25—because it covers three diseases.

Technically, this tax is paid by the vaccine manufacturer. But in reality the cost is passed down through the supply chain—built into the price paid by clinics, doctors, and yes, ultimately you, the patient.

The funds generated from this tax go into a federal trust fund, managed by the U.S. Department of Treasury, to pay for injury claims. So when someone is harmed by a covered vaccine, the manufacturer isn’t paying out these claims.

And who decides whether an injury claim should be accepted or fought?

The Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Yes—the same federal agency that promotes, approves, and purchases vaccines also gets to decide whether to concede or deny injury claims. And guess who is in charge now? RFK Jr.

And the maximum compensation for pain and suffering or death is capped at $250,000. That’s it. No matter how devastating or lifelong the impact.

Many people have been critical of Bob Kennedy and Trump for not demolishing DOGEing this program.

You’ll probably never hear Bob speak about the fact that it was HIS uncle, the highly revered President John F. Kennedy, who signed into law the very system that opened the door to federally funded mass school vaccination programs.

That’s right. It was the Vaccination Assistance Act of 1962 which supported and signed legislation that allowed the federal government to funnel your tax dollars into states, counties, and school systems to financially incentivize childhood vaccinations as a requirement for public education. That law laid the groundwork for what has now become a nationwide conditioning system: if your child isn’t fully compliant with a long list of injections, they can’t go to school. And it was the start of vaccine cards to track immunization status. Papers please?

To this day, billions of dollars are pumped into this system. Money taken from your paycheck, printed out of thin air, or borrowed against your grandchildren’s future is used to turn children into human pincushions under the guise of public health and access to education. I don’t think Bob has touched on that in his interviews.

The good news about this new bill (HR 4886) introduced in the House of Representatives is that it’s a step in the right direction towards accountability. It may be a small step or maybe symbolic, but it’s headed in the right direction.

Will this go anywhere? Who knows. Some would say it was just another dog and pony show—a performance to pacify the public without taking any real action. That’s a fair take. It’s tough not to feel jaded, to default to the assumption that whatever comes next will somehow be even worse.

But others, myself included, do see value in the fact that these issues are even being discussed at all. Because every time something like this is brought into the public forum—into official government proceedings—it gets a little harder for the media and the agencies to pretend it doesn’t exist. So I want to hold out some hope and give you an action step, if you’d like to take it.

My friend Britt Lind shared an excellent summary of this program’s history, along with a clear action step at the end—which I’ve taken the liberty of sharing with you first. It’s a sample email you can modify and share with your state representatives.

“The bill has 28 sponsors and maybe more as of this newsletter. We are asking you to contact your representative in Congress to ask them to sponsor and vote for this bill. Go to democracy.io to find your legislator and send them a message. Copy and paste the following paragraph or use your own words.

Dear Rep.

I am asking you to please sponsor and vote for H.R. 4668, introduced by Rep. Paul Gosar, which will finally restore our right as American citizens to fight for justice in our civil court system against vaccine companies that have caused harm and death. Since the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 was passed and the PREP ACT was passed in 2004, victims of vaccine injuries have had no recourse other than to apply to the "vaccine court" where the DOJ and HHS have made it almost impossible for anyone to receive a hearing, let alone compensation. Despite that fact, over $4.9 billion have been paid out by the "vaccine court" to vaccine victims. We can only imagine how many more victims there are and how much more the vaccine companies would have had to pay out if victims had the ability to sue them in civil court. H.R. 4668 will make it possible for Americans to sue vaccine companies just as they are allowed to sue every other industry that causes them harm. It's time to end vaccine companies' special privilege of being allowed to cause harm and death to millions of people and never have to face any consequences.

Thank you for your consideration.

Sincerely,

[name]”

You can follow Britt’s organization, Kindness & Science in Action here and read the rest of her article below:

By the mid 1980s, vaccine companies were overwhelmed with lawsuits brought by vaccine victims. Vaccine companies were afraid that the lawsuits would drive them out of business. So they went to Congress and lobbied politicians to pass the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986 which forbid vaccine-injured people to sue vaccine companies in the regular court system and instead forced them to seek redress in a "vaccine court" where people had to jump over so many hurdles in order to be heard that most people never even tried. Nevertheless, over $4.9 billion have been awarded to vaccine-damaged people who did manage to overcome the barriers the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice put up at the "vaccine court." Vaccine makers received even more protection from their political friends when Congress passed the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2005 (PREP ACT). This act came in handy after pharma invented an imaginary virus, manufactured a phony Covid "pandemic," and pharma and the government forced/intimidated/ persuaded millions of people into allowing themselves to be injected with the poisonous Covid vaccines. In December of 2024 President Biden extended the liability shield for the Covid vaccines through the end of 2029. The logical question any person with a modicum of common sense would ask is, if these vaccines are so great why do vaccine companies need special protection from lawsuits that no other industry receives? The Congressional hearings two weeks ago that exposed the harm inflicted on the public by vaccines was eye opening for many members of Congress, and now Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona has reintroduced the End the Vaccine Carveout Act (H.R. 4668), which would allow vaccine injured people to sue vaccine manufacturers and remove the statute of limitations for those seeking compensation under VICP. Senator Bernie Moreno, a Republican from Ohio, told witnesses at the vaccine hearing, "The government has decided that this particular industry gets a free pass." It's time for that to end. This law would be a game changer for victims and vaccine companies. Since 1986, these companies have felt free to inundate the public with vaccines they know will harm and kill people because they will not be held legally accountable. They have made billions of dollars worry free on toxic vaccines that do not protect from disease and destroy people's health. The government has no Constitutional right, as they did during the Covid debacle, to attempt to force harmful chemicals into the bodies of millions of Americans. But using fear and intimidation through the pharma owned media, countless individuals were killed or injured by these vaccines. This bill gives victims and their families the power to fight back against the greed and cruelty of vaccine companies. A similar bill was introduced in a previous congressional session by Rep. Gosar but it stalled in the House. Let's give this bill our full support because after the vaccine hearing in Congress, the likes of which we have never seen in 20 years, minds have been changed, and this bill stands a chance of passing the House and the Senate and ending up on the President's desk.

