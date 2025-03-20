Friends, did you know?

As of January 22, 2025, the USCIS (United States Citizenship and Immigration Services) waives any and all requirements for the COVID vaccine:

I think that's great news! But I'm giving polite applause, not a standing ovation.

Why not waive all vaccine requirements?

Some might argue, "The covid vaccine is different! It was rushed to market and there wasn't enough testing!"

Friends, that argument is a slippery slope. What happens when RFK Jr. comes out and says, "Hey, we've done the testing, and you can trust the government because I'm at the helm, and you can trust me, so roll up your sleeve for the next jab"?

That's the problem when they say, "Now it has been tested, now it hasn't been rushed to market."

Regardless, the good news is that the cooties vaccine (at least for now) is off the books, but you still can get exempt from ALL of the other shots required for immigration.

How? It's called the "Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility" and this is Form I-601, a simple form that immigrants can fill out to decline all vaccines based on their religious belief or moral convictions. We have many immigration attorneys who have sent clients to The Healthy American because our strategies and approaches work. We have a 100% track record for helping clients secure their citizenship without becoming human pin cushions.

What's really sad is there are attorneys who, even though they're immigration attorneys, have told clients, "Oh no, you have to get vaccinated. If you don't, you'll never be approved." That's simply not true, and we have dozens of success stories to back that up.

Watch my short video here for a complete explanation of this process, what to fill out, and the important pitfalls to avoid:

This is simply education—straightforward information I'm sharing for free for anyone who needs it.

Of course, if you have a special case, want moral support, or need to talk to somebody about your specific situation, I have limited availability for private one-on-one consulting spots. If you'd like personalized help, you can go to TheHealthyAmerican.org.

