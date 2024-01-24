I am so grateful for all the messages and letters pouring in from my Healthy Americans, and I'm honored to share to a recent (and timely) letter I've received, which sheds light on the important actions of hundreds of US Border Patrol Agents and the pivotal role I played in saving their lives.
Read on for the written version of the letter or watch my vi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Healthy American, Peggy Hall to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.