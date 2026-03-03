Americans are dying in “Operation Epic Fury,” Trump’s latest bombing of Iran.

This is a developing story, so keep that in mind when watching my latest coverage below:

Do you agree that Americans should be sent to Iran to die?

That’s Trump’s stance.

Yet Trump’s own children (and grandchildren) are safe in ballrooms and golf courses, far from harm’s way.

Why is that?

Would YOU be willing to give your life to bomb a country that is not a direct threat to the United States??

By the way, what‘s with wearing a baseball cap while announcing a military strike on Iran? I’ve gotten emails from subscribers curious about Trump’s apparent black eye… or is it just lighting and shadows??

Hmmm… another member of the notorious “Black Eye Club?” I don’t know about you, but I would probably wear make-up or sunglasses if I had a shiner like that!

Black eyes aside, Trump is putting Americans (and innocent Iranian civilians) in harm’s way and is violating the Constitution in doing so. Only Congress can approve military strikes against another country. Presidents are only authorized to do without Congressional approval in response to an attack (in other words, to defend the country).

Now before you start telling me that other presidents have ordered military strikes without Congressional approval, keep in mind that they were also acting outside of the Constitution.

Why Trump is Bombing Iran

Trump said he wants to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, disable their Navy, and prevent the country from creating or obtaining a nuclear weapon.



Conclusion: Trump wants to prevent Iran from defending itself.

And why exactly is that okay?

Israel has nuclear weapons. And Israel is the only country in that region to have nuclear weapons.

Further, Trump’s justification that Iran “could” obtain nuclear weapons is contradicted by a 2025 federal Defense Intelligence Agency assessment that said Iran is “years away” from the ability to produce long-range missiles; and nuclear policy experts also cast doubt on the idea.

[Let me insert the caveat that some — like myself— doubt the very existence of “nuclear weapons” as we’ve been told and fear-mongered about. Yes, there are bombs, and yes, Hiroshima and Nagasaki were destroyed in World War II, but more and more compelling conclusions are being reached (based on photographic evidence) that those were not “nuclear” bombs at all, but possibly mustard gas or other destructive weapons. The Nuclear Hoax debate is a rabbit hole for another day, but if you’re interested, take a look here for starters.]

So what gives?

The US and Israel are basically goading Iran into responding, and thus escalating a full-blown regional war.

Iran killed thousands of its citizens under Khamenei's rule, including more than 7,000 people killed during weeks of mass protests that started in late December 2025, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency, a U.S.-based organization that closely tracks rights abuses in Iran.

But is killing the current tyrant simply going to pave the way for another?

Iran Responded by Bombing American Air and Sea Bases

These places were reportedly hit: Airbases in Qatar, Kuwait, UAE; Fifth Fleet Headquarters in Bahrain; US bases in Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

Official Iranian Response (if we can even believe it):

Hmmm… So the war-mongerer Netanyahu once again trying to boost his image and shaky position by pursuing his blood-thirsty ways?

IRAN’S RESPONSE

Aljazeera Reports on The Region’s Response:

Oman: Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi said that active and serious negotiations mediated by his country between Iran and the US were “yet again undermined” amid the ongoing escalation, and urged the US “not to get sucked in further”.

Qatar condemned the Iranian attack, describing it as “a flagrant violation of its national sovereignty,” while adding that the country reserves the right of response in according with international law.

The United Arab Emirates condemned the Iranian missile attacks that reportedly killed a Pakistani national earlier, warning of “grave consequences” if such violations continue.

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas described the situation as “perilous” and called for civilians to be protected and international law to be upheld.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned that the conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran carries “grave consequences for international peace and security”, adding, “The current escalation is dangerous for everyone. It must stop.”

In Russia , Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev criticised Trump, accusing Washington of using negotiations with Iran as a “cover operation” and questioning how the confrontation would unfold in the long term.

The UK said that Iran must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons and stood ready to defend its interests.

Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney said the country supports US efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and from further threatening international peace and security.

What the Skeptics Say

Is this a distraction from the Epstein files?

Let’s not forget that Epstein had deep ties to Mossad (Israeli intelligence) and Israeli military.

Further allegations implicate Epstein as a Mossad agent.

It’s unlikely the truth about Epstein will ever come out. There are too many powerful high-profile people in high-profile places.

Reminds me of this Bible verse: Ephesians 6:12

For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.

And the remedy? Ephesians 6:13

Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.

Coming Next:

In my upcoming video and substack, I’ll do a deep dive on this angle:

Share

Leave a comment