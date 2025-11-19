So let me get this straight…

Bob Kennedy is suggesting (and Trump is echoing) that Tylenol taken by pregnant women has a “causative association” (whatever-in-the-heck that means) contributing to autism.

Trump even went so far as to announce that pregnant women shouldn’t take Tylenol and it shouldn’t be given to babies.

A very quick bit of background about autism from the Autism Speaks organization:

Autism is a developmental disorder that can show signs as early as the first year of life, though symptoms often become more apparent between 18 to 24 months. Some children may not show signs until age 3 or later, and in some cases, they may lose skills they once had around 18 to 24 months. Diagnosis can occur at any age, but the symptoms generally emerge in early childhood

And from National Institutes of Health:

Let’s see… what else happens between 18 and 24 months?

CHILDHOOD VACCINES that’s what.

Not Froot Loops

Not Red Dye

Not Tylenol

So you’re telling me that a pregnant woman taking Tylenol puts her developing baby at risk…

But that baby is born normal and functioning — up until the age of 18-24 months and then suddenly, unexplainably, that infant becomes autistic? Loses speech, function, social skills, regular development???

And you’re telling me that prior to the explosion of vaccine doses (from about 5 to about 100) HAS NOTHING TO DO WITH THE EXPLOSION OF AUTISM?

You’re telling me the autism rates have “increased” only because doctors are better at diagnosing it?

So, mothers only started taking Tylenol in the 1990s (when autism rates exploded) and started giving it to their infants then?

and THAT explains the explosion in autism over the years?

Welp, that’s what Bob Kennedy, Donald Trump, the FDA and the CDC want you to think.

The FDA followed up with this announcement:

For Immediate Release: September 22, 2025

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today initiated the process for a label change for acetaminophen (Tylenol and similar products) to reflect evidence suggesting that the use of acetaminophen by pregnant women may be associated with an increased risk of neurological conditions such as autism and ADHD in children. The agency also issued a related letter alerting physicians nationwide.

A strange backlash occurred on social media with pregnant women filming themselves gulping down Tylenol in opposition. Weird, I know. 🤦‍♀️

What caught my eye was that this announcement occurred on September 22, 2025 — just days following the strange events surrounding Charlie Kirk. (I can’t call it a shooting or murder or assassination or killing, since there was no bullet, no blood trail, no medical report, and no burial…

TYLER-NOL Takes the Hit… AGAIN!

Okay, okay, I’ll explain why I’m calling it TYLER-NOL

This focus in Tylenol as the culprit in causing autism was announced within several days of the Charlie Kirk spectacle, with the alleged shooter named TYLER Robinson.

Then lots of TYLERS started popping up:

The first “eye-witness” was named TYLER McGettigan (Get it? Sounds like Get-A-Gun 🤣🤦‍♀️) who said there should have been much stricter screening of backpacks, etc to prevent this from happening. (Yes, because the alleged shooter wasn’t even on school grounds). Tick the box for the increased surveillance and security agenda.

Then we find out that TYLER Bower is the Turning Point COO and spoke with much glee and enthusiasm at the Charlie Kirk political rally memorial in Phoenix…

Then we find out that Erik(a) Kirk was in a music video with TYLER as her co-star

And the lead singer in this performance had a son named TYLER Robert (his SON)… (get it? Tyler Robert… son sounds like Tyler Robinson, sort of…)

Then I explained that a TYLER (sometimes speller Tiler) in Freemasonry is a special position of the person who guards the lodge and guards the SECRETS of the lodge, and also who nominates candidates for membership…

1. TYLER Robinson as the alleged shooter.

2. TYLER McGettigan as the very first “witness.”

3. TYLER Bowyer as an executive of Turning point.

4. TYLER as the performer in this music video

5. TYLER Robert as the son of the music video’s lead singer

In Freemasonry, TYLER (sometimes spelled Tiler) is the appointed officer responsible for protecting the lodge’s secrets from outsiders.

Anyhoo, in the face of all these TYLERS, suddenly the headlines are blaring with TYLENOL being the culprit in causing autism.

So, it was a natural (snarky) fit for me to re-name it TYLER-NOL!

Just another psy-op, y’all.

Blaming TYLENOL for Causing Autism Doesn’t Add Up… and here’s exactly why:

Let’s see… (looking at CDC data NIH and other sources)

Tylenol came on the market in 1955

Autism rate in the 1950s was about 1 in 10,000 children

Childhood vaccines in the 1950s: Smallpox

Diphtheria*

Tetanus*

Pertussis*

Polio (IPV)

* Given in combination as DTP

Autism rate in the 1970s was about 4-5 per 10,000 children

Childhood vaccines in the 1970s: Diphtheria*

Tetanus*

Pertussis*

Polio (OPV)

Measles**

Mumps**

Rubella**

* Given in combination as DTP

** Given in combination as MMR

Autism rates in the 1990s: 20-70 per 10,000 children

Childhood vaccine doses in the 1990s (14 doses over childhood) Diphtheria*

Tetanus*

Pertussis*

Measles**

Mumps**

Rubella**

Polio (OPV)

Hib

Hepatitis B

* Given in combination as DTP

** Given in combination as MMR

Autism rates in 2010: 150 per 10,000

Childhood vaccine doses in 2010: 54 doses!!! Diphtheria*

Tetanus*

Pertussis*

Measles**

Mumps**

Rubella**

Polio (IPV)

Hib

Hepatitis B

Varicella

Hepatitis A

Pneumococcal

Influenza

Rotavirus

* Given in combination as DTaP

** Given in combination as MMR

Autism rates 2025: 1 in every 31 children ( over 300 in 10,000 )

Vaccines in 2025: over 100 doses including covid and flu shots

Did Pregnant Mothers NOT Take Tylenol in the 1950s???

While I couldn’t find any data showing how many pregnant mothers took Tylenol in the 1950s, 1960s, 1970s and beyond, nor could I determine how many children were given Tylenol.

But as explained above, the only ACCURATE CORRELATION of the explosion of autism rates is with the EXPLOSION of childhood vaccine doses.

So when it comes to what’s casing autism, why is Bob blaming everything (Froot Loops, red dye, mold, pesticides, and Tylenol) INSTEAD of the real culprit: vaccines.

Well, I’ll tell you why.

Because Bob believes in vaccines (he said “vaccines have saved millions of lives”) and he applauded Trump’s WARPED speed introduction of the Covid vaccines.

The real question is… why is Tylenol taking the hit — again!?

Don’t you remember back in the 1980s what happened?

The “Tylenol Murders” of 1982

Tylenol — with its active ingredient acetaminophen — has been on the shelves since 1955.

That’s 70 years, friends.

Tylenol was manufactured by McNeil Laboratories and sold as prescription-only Tylenol Elixir for Children as a “safer alternative” to aspirin.

It sure has had a rocky road since then.

In 1959, Johnson & Johnson purchased McNeil Laboratories and Tylenol was made available over-the-counter.

In 1975, J&J changed the marketing to adults, promoting “Tylenol Extra-Strength”

In 1982, Tylenol made headlines as people were apparently dropping dead after taking it.

At least, that’s what the media was reporting.

Take a look here, from PBS:

Early on the morning of Sept. 29, 1982, a tragic, medical mystery began with a sore throat and a runny nose. It was then that Mary Kellerman, a 12-year-old girl from Elk Grove Village, a suburb of Chicago, told her mother and father about her symptoms. They gave her one extra-strength Tylenol capsule that, unbeknownst to them, was laced with the highly poisonous potassium cyanide. Mary was dead by 7 a.m. Within a week, her death would panic the entire nation. And only months later, it changed the way we purchase and consume over-the-counter medications. That same day, a 27-year-old postal worker named Adam Janus of Arlington Heights, Illinois, died of what was initially thought to be a massive heart attack but turned out to be cyanide poisoning as well. His brother and sister-in-law, Stanley, 25, and Theresa, 19, of Lisle, Illinois, rushed to his home to console their loved ones. Both experienced throbbing headaches, a not uncommon response to a death in the family and each took a Tylenol extra-strength capsule or two from the same bottle Adam had used earlier in the day. Stanley died that very day and Theresa died two days later. Over the next few days, three more strange deaths occurred: 35-year-old Mary McFarland of Elmhurst, Illinois, 35-year-old Paula Prince of Chicago, and 27-year-old Mary Weiner of Winfield, Illinois. All of them, it turned out, took Tylenol shortly before they died. It was at this point, early October of 1982, that investigators made the connection between the poisoning deaths and Tylenol, the best-selling, non-prescription pain reliever sold in the United States at that time. The gelatin-based capsules were especially popular because they were slick and easy to swallow. Unfortunately, each victim swallowed a Tylenol capsule laced with A lethal dose of cyanide.

Is it just me, or is it weird that Mary Kellerman looks like a boy?

And is it also weird that this came from IMDB, the website for actors?

I’ll have to do a separate breakdown on these Tylenol murders for you in an upcoming video, as my “hogwash meter” is going off. Me thinks there might be more to this story, stay tuned!

The bottom line is that after the “Tylenol Murders”, Congress passed the “Tylenol Bill” making it a federal crime to tamper with consumer products. In 1989, the FDA established federal guidelines for manufacturers to make all such products tamper-proof.

So there you have it…

Tylenol is being blamed once again.

I’m trying to figure out why Tylernol has been targeted to take the hit.

Why not Advil?

Motrin?

I’ll have to keep digging… and I have a feeling you will be digging too.

I always love hearing your point of view.

