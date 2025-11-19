The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Proberta
Back when the adverse reactions were first being reported it was called 'Vaxxine Induced Encephalopathy'.

You can see why they changed it to 'Autism'.

Laura Hayes
While I absolutely do not believe Tylenol to be the main culprit in the epidemic of “autism” (a misnomer for vaccine-induced encephalopathy, as well as other vaccine-induced devastation), it is known to deplete glutathione, which is an important detoxifier. It should be avoided.

In any event, we need to return to the age old, time proven, common sense maxim of not giving pregnant women any medications, and that includes vaccines.

Additionally, parents need to educate themselves about natural remedies for ailments and illnesses in their children, the importance of fevers, and time proven, risk-free ways to protect, maintain, and enhance their children’s health and development.

Also, I wanted to mention that I would not recommend Autism Speaks as a resource worth consulting or promoting. For one, their position is that vaccines do not cause autism. Enough said.

Thanks as always for your work, Peggy!

