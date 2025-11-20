Yesterday I did a video here about the red herring of Tylenol. Specifically, Bob Kennedy and Trump pointing the finger at Tylenol for being a major cause of autism.

In my part 1 video, I pointed out the reasons why Tylenol could not be the main cause of autism.

First of all, there are women who have never ever taken Tylenol and who had perfectly healthy normal babies who were never given Tylenol yet who developed autism around two years old, corresponding with the childhood vaccines they were given.

So it’s not possible that Tylenol caused those cases of autism.

I also pointed out that Tylenol had been on the market since 1955, yet autism rates were extremely low all the way up until about the 1990s. What happened in the 1990s you ask? The explosion in the number of childhood vaccine doses… And an explosion in the number of autism cases.

That can’t be explained away just by saying that autism was more accurately diagnosed.

Think about people and families that you know… I probably knew one person that was so-called autistic in my generation, but today you can hardly go anywhere without seeing autistic children and it is absolutely heartbreaking.

I also pointed out that Froot Loops and red dye are also likely red herrings — not that they are healthy — but there are children who suddenly because autisitc who had never eaten Froot Loops and red dye, but they sure were little human pin cushions, thanks to the pressure and coercion of pediatricians at the “well baby visits.”

Because yeah, that’s exactly what you should do (not) take your baby to the doctor when your baby is well.

For those who may have misunderstood my somewhat snarky comments about Tylenol, I was not stating that Tylenol was safe or should be taken or should be taken by pregnant women.

In fact I raises my eyebrows at the strange backlash of pregnant woman against Trump, showing themselves on social media videos apparently downing mega doses of Tylenol.

A few also didn’t understand my humor when I said, “I might just take Tylenol in the name of research and see how it affects me.”

So let me share with you a few comments from Healthy Americans who shared their personal experiences with Tylenol and how it actually seemed to exacerbate the onset of autism, let me be clear… They’re not saying it caused it.

Hi Peggy,

This is my first time writing you but I have been following you for quite some time. Thank you for your work! When I first heard about Charlie Kirk, my very first thought was “I wonder what Peggy will have to say about this!” Turns out, A LOT! LOL

Anyway, my husband works for Kimberly-Clark. About month ago, K-C bought the company that owns Tylenol. K-C paid a lot more per share than what is normal, especially for a company that isn’t doing well. As you may or may not know, Kimberly-Clark and Proctor & Gamble are bitter competitors in the diaper market (Huggies vs Pampers). However, P&G has a lot more brands to add to the bottom line than KC does. My husband has worked for/with KC for 30 years. He complains that most of upper management has only been with the company for 5 or less years. A lot of them have come from Avon in fact. Weird. Thankfully he is close to retiring, but his concern is that P&G could launch a social media campaign against Tylenol (or continue on the one already started) and KC would go down the toilet more than it already is.

All that to say, perhaps there is correlation/connection between Bobby K and P&G. ??? Did P&G know about the acquisition when Bobby K released that “cause for autism”? Is P&G in with Big Pharma? I’m guessing yes to both.

Blessings,

Jill

Hey Peggy,

Tyler-nol is not the main culprit...it speeds up the process. Tyler-nol contains acetaminophen, which is known to block one of the main detoxification pathways in the liver. One of the major players this pathway removes is heavy metals.

So a child is injected with a vaccine that contains heavy metals (mercury, aluminum, etc). The immune system is activated and the child begins to have a fever. The fever spikes to an “unsafe” level and tyler-nol is given to reduce the fever. Tyler-nol blocks the detox pathway and the heavy metals are allowed to circulate in the blood stream. Heavy metals prefer fatty tissue, the brain is primarily made of fat so the heavy metals lodge themselves in the brain tissue. The brain’s immune system identifies the foreign material and initiates a fever to fend off the invader. More tyler-nol is administered allowing more heavy metal to be placed in the brain eventually causing enough brain damage to result in auterism.

Dr. Allen

Peggy,

l agree with most of your analyses surrounding the happenings in our world and the corruption in our government. We are a family that was hit hard by the corruption in our government for personal profits and gains when my son developed encephalitis after his third Dtap when it was already well known that encephalitis was a direct result, causation of encephalitis. Now at age 34 he is fully aware of what he doesn’t have in life and so desperately wants a normal life. He has a diagnosis of autism, dyslexia and dysgraphia. He still struggles with angry outbursts and aggressive meltdowns. He is conservative, intelligent, aware and Christian and we still strive for healing. We are better off than most but, I am the target of his aggression as most mothers are. Even with autism most of these kids/adults know who will always be there for them.

Tylenol was definitely a contributing factor in his regression. The night when he screamed for 10 hours within six hours of his Dtap (by the way, he received 1 DPT at two months because he was born in 1991, likely priming him for the catastrophic injury with the DTAP in his first year of life) with 10 hours of unhuman-like screaming the doctors just kept telling me to give him Tylenol, give more Tylenol! I was in mainstream medicine at the time as a nurse and gave Tylenol to my children before vaccines. He is also MTHFR; Homozygous. What I did by giving him Tylenol which reduced his glutathione, which is a major antioxidant. With each dose I markedly reduced his ability to detox out those poisons and allow the reaction in his brain. If I had not stimulated him all night he would have died and they would have called it “SIDS”. It was known as early as 2001 by the makers of Tylenol that pregnant women should not take it and warnings were on the inserts at that time. It is clear that infants and young children should also stay away from the product because of its effect on the major antioxidant glutathione, not to mention that it is the number one cause of liver failure in the United States.

I firmly believe that vaccines are the major cause, perhaps the sole cause of the autism epidemic. My son was born in ‘91 when they started piling on all of the additional poisons due to foolish immunity given in The 1986 Act. I’m also aware of the Simpsonwood meetings where they wanted to hide the information from the public that thimerosal was a contributing poison. There is also the William Thomson confession that African American boys have a 263% increased risk of autism if given the MMR before age three. Our government also wanted to hide that fact from the public by shredding the evidence of the MMR CDC study. Clearly, our government can not be trusted. However, I have personally been at talks by both Dr. Bradstreet (who was “suicided” for making true advances with BcMaf) and Dr. Rossignol where they discussed the dangers of Tylenol back in 2001 and 2008 and stated it never should have been allowed on the market.

None of my children have received another vaccine and my 3rd child is fully unvaccinated. Unfortunately, my two girls who are minimally vaccinated and unvaccinated still have EDS and suffer daily with pain and disability as adults because they too have the MTHFR gene mutations which interferes with the ability to detox any poison in their environment. We do not use Tylenol, ever, due to its dangers. Tylenol absolutely contributes to neurological damage to the fetus, young children and adults. Kennedy has his flaws but, is also being hamstrung. Please search out and listen to Dr. Mary Talley Bowden’s substack, “The Quiet Subversion and Capture of MAHA” in an interview with two fired MAHA employees. It is quite alarming to hear how hard those in positions of power are working to prevent any real research into autism causes. There is actually enough evidence, in credible studies, to truly know that vaccines are the main culprit in autism and SIDS but Tylenol can be the final straw that breaks the child.

I respect your open minded research and presentations to alert the public to the many ways we are being bamboozled however, I would hate for conservatives to continue to take the poison known as Tylenol because of their trust in your analyses and distrust of the messengers in government.

Best,

Lori

By the way, Tylenol is also also known as acetaminophen. There are hundreds of products that have acetaminophen in it. So why isn’t Bob and Trump why aren’t Bob and Trump going after those products as well?

Here just a few…

Common OTC Drugs Containing Acetaminophen

Pain Relievers/Fever Reducers: Tylenol® (all products), Excedrin® (some products, with aspirin and caffeine), Goody’s® Powders, Panadol®, and store/generic brands.

Cold, Flu, and Allergy Medicines: Alka-Seltzer Plus® (all products). Benadryl® Allergy Sinus Headache. DayQuil®/NyQuil® Cold/Flu Relief Liquid and LiquiCaps. Dimetapp®. Robitussin® Cold, Multi-Symptom Cold & Flu. Sudafed® Cold & Sinus, Severe Cold. Theraflu® (all regular and maximum strength products). Triaminic® Cold, Cough & Fever. Vicks® products (certain formulas like Vicks 44M).



