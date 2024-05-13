One of my subscribers recently asked, “Peggy whatever happened with your lawsuit against the community pool?”

Well I actually don't have a lawsuit against the community pool where I lived — but I did have a lot of legal action with them…and I'm going to tell you all about that.

My subscriber may have gotten that confused with my lawsuit against the County of

Orange — and I'm actually going to bring you an update about that in today’s youtube broadcast here. Remember: Join me Mon-Fri at 4 pm pacific here for my daily youtube show, so you don’t miss out!

What I share with you in the video above is all about how I turned the table on the tyrants when they denied my protected right of access to the public swimming pool (that I had a pre-paid annual pass for).

I explain exactly how I dealt with the public serpents messing up this city — and this could be of interest to you if you are still dealing with discrimination, with pressure, with intimidation — and if you're not facing it now chances are you probably will down the line because the evil ones are trying to trot out a whole ‘nother sloshing of the hogwash.

And I’m here to be your support, to be your cheerleader, to basically help you understand your rights how to stand up for them.

And for those of you that have already gone along with some of these illegal measures that the government (or your employer) have tried to inflict upon you, I want to tell you that it is never too late to stand by your convictions.

So, let’s dive in, shall we?

In the video above, I go into exactly what happened to me and how I defended myself — without going to court.

This is one of those substacks where it’s actually better if you listen to the video to get the full picture — so you don’t miss out on my trademark snark and facial expressions as I narrative the extremely bizarre treatment I received by the city employees.

It all starts back a few years where I attempted to enter the OUTDOOR community swimming pool, tun by the city.

That’s right — the pool is open to the public. That’s called a place of public accommodation.

Public accommodations include grocery stores, banks, movie theaters, gyms, nail salons, restaurants, bakeries, parks, beaches, court houses…

Any public place like a library or post office — and any PRIVATE BUSINESS like ice cream shops, clothing boutiques, jewelry store, etc that are open to the public — must be open to the public. Even Costco is a place of public accommodation because anyone can walk in off the street and use the restroom or pharmacy. Even gyms with memberships are public accommodations, because anyone can walk in and apply for a membership.

Basically, any outdoor public place like a park or beach on public land, and any PRIVATE business that engages in commerce (meaning, there is an exchange or potential exchange of money) is a public accommodation.

That means it is against the law to deny entry to someone based on a legally protected characteristic such as age, skin color, gender (either of the two), ethnic background, medical status, religion.

So, we are clear, then, that the public swimming pool is PUBLIC and cannot refuse entry to someone because they are in a wheelchair. Or they are white. Or, in my case, because they are breathing oxygen.

There are state and federal laws that protect YOU from being booted out of a movie theater, restaurant, grocery store or bank — unless you are disrupting the conduct of business.

That is exactly how these horrible businesses tried to get people arrested for trespassing — by saying that their public conduct was disrupting the business owner’s ability to conduct business.

(Consequently, this is why I never recommended people block cash registers or shout at other business patrons, because law enforcement would inevitably side with the business owner/manager, while you would be hauled away in handcuffs.)

Watch my video here to find out exactly what happened to me when I was threatened with being charged with trespassing for simply showing up at an OUTDOOR community pool — and what ensued.

You’ll learn exactly what I did that was under my control — and how in doing so, I turned the tables on the tyrants.

Then, be sure to join me for today’s youtube broadcast where I bring you an important, “just in” update on my lawsuit against the Orange County Board of Supervisors. Click here to join me at 4 pm pacific (or to watch the replay if you can’t make it live).

