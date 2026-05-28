The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Mark Kirin's avatar
Mark Kirin
7h

I didn't watch your video, but I'd say all the answers to three questions you posed are false?

The entire sham is disgusting. The Building 7 SNAFU on live BBC TV later that afternoon was reprehensible, among other descriptors.

I do want to know what happened to the passengers on those blue beam planes? Obviously, the 3-letter pukes murdered / disposed of those passengers.

Unlike the Challenger "disaster," Sandy Hook and many other fantasy psyops, "they" couldn't afford to have that many loose ends walking around. I think in this case, alternatives to death would have been far worse.

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