Yep, that’s the question at the heart of today’s substack and my companion video, which you can watch here (only if you care for my snark!) 😂

I’ll answer that for you in just a moment. Consider that the TSA claims to have screened nearly one billion passengers since it began its (unconstitutional) searches following the (manufacture) 9/11 incident. That incident, by the way that woke many people up to the whole notion of psy-ops.

You know, the 9/11 incident whereby entire planes “disappeared” in the ground upon impact (look into the flimsy and unbelievable Pentagon crash story. And by unbelievable, I mean you shouldn’t believe it!

Not only we were told that an entire plan “disappeared” into the ground — but miraculously, the passports of the “terrorists” survived in the wreckage!

According to the official story from the FBI, the passport of Satam al-Suqami, one of the hijackers on the plane that hit the North Tower, was found a few blocks away from the crash site. A pedestrian supposedly picked it up and handed it to an NYPD officer.

Yeah, riiiight.

Talk about unbelievable! 😂🥰

Anyhoo, all this to say, that shortly thereafter 9/11, the extremely controversial and unconstitutional “Patriot Act” was inflicted upon freedom-loving Americans, ending our way of life as we knew it.

The Patriot Act is what created the TSA and also set the stage for the biometric scanning being rolled out before out eyes.

I did a substack about how to avoid the biometric scanning for you yesterday, in case you missed it:

TSA True or False Quiz

Okay, let’s see how you do. Tell me True or False:

1. You have to go through either the metal detector or full-body scanner.

2. The TSA has the authority to arrest you.

3. You cannot film or take pictures in the security area.

Watch my video here to get the answers (start watching at about the 2:50 mark)

P.S> Yours truly got them all wrong! 😂



As far as the main question: How many Terrorists Has the TSA caught?

Well, that would be a big fat zero. None, nada, zilch.

Well, they’ve only been at it for about 25 years.

And they boast that they’ve searched nearly a billion people.

So whaddaya expect? 🤦‍♀️😂

Official TSA scoreboard:

Passengers screened — One billion

Terrorists caught — Zero.

Makes perfect sense.

Ya know, for security.

Y’all be safe now. Stay home and be safe.

Isn’t that how the saying goes?

Who wants freedom, when you can have (the illusion of) safety.

Uh, not me.

There’s much more in the video friends, so watch if you’d like the answers to the quiz and a bit of my trademark snark.

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P.S. For those asking about what I used on my skin, here is where you can find out about more: YouthSerum.com 🥰