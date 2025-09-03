Well, I hate to say I told you so… but I told you so.

We’re talking about Trump’s terrible tariffs. Oh, I know. I know. Whenever I make videos about Trump, Israel, or Bob Jr., they all end up neck-and-neck in one category: people hating on me for stating facts.

It’s almost funny—except it’s not, because I stand for truth. And truth is grounded in facts and reality, not in someone’s fantasy world. But people don’t want truth; they want their own version of reality. They don’t want to look at history. They don’t want to look at the law. They don’t want to look at the facts. And that’s sad, because it shows they’re living in fear and flat-out refusing to face reality.

So here we are. You can see the recent ruling from an appellate court that just said—

drumroll, please…

Trump’s tariffs are not legal.

It’s exactly what I told you months ago in my many videos here.

Trump had zero authority to impose these sweeping tariffs. I laid out solutions. I even made a video called “Better Than Tariffs: What Actually Works.” And after a dozen videos, I stopped—because at some point, if people want to live in their own bubble, I can’t fix that.

Fast-forward to today: appellate court says most of Trump’s sweeping global tariffs were not legal. Yes, this will probably go to the Supreme Court. So it ain’t over ’til it’s over—it’s a ping-pong match. But facts are facts: Trump acted outside his authority. Love him or hate him, that’s the truth.

Here’s the thing: tariffs are just taxes. You—the importer or the consumer—pay them, not “foreign countries.” If you import French perfume, you pay. If a U.S. company imports raw materials and then makes something to sell to you, guess who covers that tax in the final price? You do. So when you cheer tariffs because you think “we’re sticking it to China,” you’re actually sticking it to yourself.

Trump pulled this off by declaring an “economic emergency” under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

Friends, a “trade deficit” is not an emergency. Not legally. Not always economically. Certainly not in any dictionary.

An emergency is sudden, unforeseen, and short-lived.

I’ve said it before: I run a 100% trade deficit with my grocery store. I give them money, they give me food. That doesn’t mean I’m in crisis.

Axios reports, “In a 7-4 ruling issued on the Friday evening before Labor Day weekend, the court said it did not reach a conclusion on whether a president could authorize any tariffs under the emergency powers, only that Trump's reasoning for the tariffs did not constitute an emergency and go beyond the president's authority.” The tariffs "are unbounded in scope, amount and duration," the ruling says. They "assert an expansive authority that is ... beyond the authority delegated to the President by IEEPA."

The panel ordered the Court of International Trade to reconsider whether its universal injunction against the tariff executive orders Trump issued was appropriate, in light of recent Supreme Court rulings on injunctions against administration actions.

But the court also held its ruling through Oct. 14 to give either side time to appeal to the Supreme Court.

Congress alone has the authority to levy taxes, and tariffs are taxes. He bypassed Congress. That’s why it’s illegal.

Tariffs create chaos. And chaos is what the elites want—because when you’re stressed about whether you can afford groceries, a car, a home, or a vacation, you’re easier to control. Tariffs destabilize markets. Investors hate volatility. Banks won’t lend in chaos. And yes, some people suspect that’s the point—to crash the economy and usher in digital currency, or worse…

So, do me a favor: check out my tariff videos. I've done the deep dives for you and given you solutions.

