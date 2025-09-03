The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Bassehound
9h

Off topic, but important to know about. Bless his heart Richard Pan is on the committee for this.

﻿HAPPENING 11-12 Sep 2025.

Speakers include Chelsea Clinton and Dr Paul Offit.

Home - National Vaccine Law Conference

https://vaccinelawconference.org/

From the Home page:

Unmatched Expertise in Unpredictable Times

The National Vaccine Law Conference (NVLC) is a discussion forum on all aspects of vaccines and the law, from clinical development through administration. Our mission is to advance vaccine law as a field and strengthen laws that facilitate vaccine innovation, access, safety and confidence.

“We need a broad multi-stakeholder defense of vaccines including the legal foundations.” -Mark Del Monte, JD CEO of AAP

Vaccine Injury

Laws that shield vaccine manufacturers from liability and compensate vaccine injuries are essential to sustaining vaccine markets and vaccine confidence. The NVLC is a forum for all interested in vaccine liability protections and injury compensation.

Workplace/Workforce Vaccination

Employers have been at the forefront of vaccination, hosting seasonal vaccination clinics, navigating the legal complexities of the pandemic and encouraging routine vaccination of employees and their families. The NVLC brings together legal practitioners, employers, vaccine innovators and public health officials for dialogue on vaccination and the workplace.

One of the committee

Richard Pan - National Vaccine Law Conference

https://vaccinelawconference.org/richard-pan/

