We’re talking about tariffs again.

Yes. Again.

I don’t know if tariffs are your favorite topic, but I’ve been celebrating this latest development because I’ve been teaching the truth about this topic since the beginning of Trump’s terrible tariffs.

I may or may not have done a small victory dance in my previous substack 😂 because the U.S. Supreme Court said (in so many words) that I was correct all along: the President does not have unilateral authority to impose tariffs.

Only Congress can levy taxes.

And repeat after me:

Tariffs are taxes.

Tariffs are taxes on imports.

Paid by the importer.

Passed down to you in most cases.

I had someone wander into the comment section and declare, “We don’t pay taxes on tariffs,” as if a tariff is a product sitting on a shelf or something. No, friend. The tariff is the tax.

And for those of you applauding what you think is some grand strategy to revive manufacturing—we need to slow that roll. There is a better way to encourage economic growth than intentionally lighting parts of the economy on fire and calling it patriotism.

Yes, I know the argument: “We’ll just wait and see.”

Wait and see what?

We don’t have to wait. We have history. Tariffs historically reduce economic output, distort markets, invite retaliation, and raise prices. They often produce the exact opposite of the intended effect.

The restrictive “green energy” manufacturing policies, outrageous government regulations and onerous corporate taxes are a just a few reasons that manufacturing is STRANGLED in this country.

And no amount of tariffs will ever help.

Even if Tariffs Did Work…

Even if the terrible, destructive tariffs did “work” somehow, the issue is this: No President has the authority to levy taxes.

Period.

That, my friends, is the issue.

(Kinda reminds me of people arguing whether or not your employer can force you to get vaccinated against Covid, since the “vaccines” don’t “work”.

Doesn’t matter if they “work” or not — no employer has the right to force a medical procedure on you…

And no president has the right to force taxes on you!

(Only Congress can do so.)

THAT is the issue. The issue that many Trump supporters refuse to recognize or understand.

Now read on for the latest maneuver.

Supreme Court (Correctly) Rules that Trump Has No Authority to Impose Tariffs — but Trump Doubles Down

After the Supreme Court shut down the earlier justification for Trump’s tariffs under the IEEPA, the administration pivoted to Section 122 of the Trade Act of 1974 claiming authority based on a “balance of payments” issue.

Section 122 gives the president limited and temporary authority to impose tariffs, but only under very specific circumstances such as to address a large and serious United States balance of payments deficit. Not a trade deficit. A balance of payments deficit.

Those are not interchangeable terms. They are not synonyms.

A trade deficit simply means we import more goods than we export. That’s it. It’s one slice of a much bigger pie. It focuses primarily on goods — steel, cars, electronics, agricultural products — tangible items crossing borders.

A balance of payments deficit (BOP), on the other hand, is a comprehensive accounting of all economic transactions between the United States and the rest of the world during a given period. Not just goods. Not just imports and exports.

It includes services.

It includes foreign direct investment.

It includes loans, securities, asset transfers…

So when you hear “balance of payments,” you should think big picture: the entire financial relationship between countries.

When you hear “trade deficit,” you should think narrower category: goods in versus goods out.

The United States is not experiencing a large and serious balance of payments crisis that would justify emergency tariffs under Section 122. Trump has never been complaining about a BOP issue, but rather what has been discussed publicly (repeatedly) is the trade deficit in goods. That’s a different concept entirely. And a trade deficit, by itself, is not inherently a sign of economic collapse.

In fact, the United States is the world’s leading exporter of services. We are a service-based economy. That’s what advanced economies evolve into. We’re not in the agrarian age. We’re not in the early industrial age. We export finance, technology, intellectual property, entertainment, consulting, logistics, research — high-value services.

If another country wants to sell us steel at a lower price, buying it doesn’t automatically weaken us. It can conserve domestic resources and allow capital to flow into higher-value sectors where we lead globally.

Follow the Money: Where the Tariff Dollars Actually Go

Now, I promised I would tell you what all this collected tariff money is being spent on because I keep hearing this fantasy floated around that Americans are going to get a $2,000 rebate check in the mail.

From money that was already taken from you.

Let that sink in.

It’s so strange, friends. It’s like someone picking your pocket, keeping most of it, and then returning a small bill while expecting you to say thank you.

Here’s what I wanted to share with you:

A significant chunk of tariff revenue has gone to U.S. farmers who were HARMED by RETALIATORY tariffs from other countries that would no longer accept American exports.

Yes, American agriculture, one of our strongest export sectors, took the hit.

We are one of the world’s top exporters of agricultural products. When foreign markets closed their doors in response, farmers lost buyers. So the federal government stepped in with billions in aid.

Billions.

We’re talking roughly $12 billion and counting in various relief programs tied to tariff retaliation.

And that’s not the only place the money goes.

Tariff revenue flows into the U.S. Treasury’s general fund. From there, it’s available to finance government operations—including defending these same tariffs in court as they’re challenged again and again.

So the government collects money under a policy being contested as unlawful… and then uses that pool of money to pay lawyers to defend the policy.

How do ya like them apples?

We’ve seen this pattern before: Declare an emergency. Implement first. Litigate later. Count on the fact that court challenges take years.

Break it first. Argue about it later.

And yes, it reminds me of employers who imposed unlawful requirements, knowing full well most employees wouldn’t have the resources or stamina to fight it. They calculated that litigation would be slow and expensive. Some of those cases are still dragging through the courts years later.

When you act first and defend later, the damage is already done.

That’s what turns my stomach.

I stand for truth. I stand for true justice. I stand for freedom. And I stand for restoring and hanging onto the shredded Constitution that Trump has been trampling on.

