The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Robert J Bugiada's avatar
Robert J Bugiada
6h

Another aspect of this that I'm beginning to read about is that Iranian drones were being manufactured in Venezuela.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Wheaton's avatar
Wheaton
2h

Maduro does not look stressed. He was walking through the halls saying, Happy New Year. They made a big show of transporting him around and all his different outfits. Why did he change so many times in one day. It's hard to imagine he agreed to being captured like this but anything is possible and the story is a bit hard to believe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture