“We’re going to run the country…” says Trump about his indefinite occupation of Venezuela, following the January 3, 2026 Delta Force midnight ambush in Caracas to abduct President Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Now I understand that some of my readers may be giving this action a standing ovation. They want to see despots removed and order restored and penalties paid for crimes committed.

Here in South Florida, with a substantial Venezuelan population, people are literally dancing in the streets.

Oh wait, isn’t that what got Maduro in trouble? His Trump-style dancing was the last straw, as I heard it.

As far as the Venezuelan ex-pats celebrating the capture of Maduro, I get it. I really do. I have friends who are from Venezuela. They told me how grateful they are to be out of from under the oppressive regime, but how their hearts bleed for their beloved country.

For many, there is relief, celebration and hope for Libertad.

For others, there is uncertainty and concern that Trump announced that the US would temporarily “run” Venezuela. There is also concern about Trump’s questioning the leadership of opposition leader Maria Corina Machado.

Further, there is tension over Trump’s revocation of the “Temporary Protected Status” (TPS) for Venezuelans who fled Maduro’s regime.

I mean, who would want to stay in a place, rich in natural resources, a prior economy powerhouse, to now be subject to poverty, severe food shortages, power/water outages, unbridled corruption, and political repression? (No, I’m not talking about California…)

It’s understandable that many are applauding the removal of Maduro.

But for others still, there is concern over the legality of the invasion and abduction.

Truth and justice and the American way, no?

No.

Not in this case. Midnight raids and abductions of foreign leaders sounds more like what thug nations in deep Africa, far-flung Asia or hard-to-pronounce countries in the Middle East would resort to.

In this substack, we’re going to look at Trump’s surprise announcement of the surprise operation, dubbed “Operation Absolute Resolve;” the parallels some are drawing between what happened in Panama more than 30 years earlier; the oil angle; the often predictability of foreign affairs (and why I’m interested in them); are Colombia, Cuba and Mexico next; what happened to “America First;” the alleged Venezuelan ties to corruption and fraud in the American 2020 election; why I’m skeptical about what we are told is happening, and what could be coming next.

That’s quite ambitious, I know, so put on your scuba gear if you’re ready for a deep, deep dive, along with healthy skepticism and a side-order of snark.

In a slurred speech (meaning he appeared to slur his words) President Trump announced an indefinite occupation of Venezuela to install US oil companies.

Parallels to Coup in Panama?

Interestingly, it was 36 years ago (yes, 36) to the day when another leader, General Manuel Noriega, was taken down by US forces in Panama.

Noriega was a one-time ally of the US and also served as a CIA informant. (!) He was wanted for racketeering and drug trafficking.

Some say that Bush’s 1989 forced removal of Noriega set the precedent for this action.

But the facts were quite different. In Panama, the US already had more that 10,000 military troops in Panama, so there was no invasion per se. Further, an American Marine was shot and killed at a roadblock, and this was the justification Bush used to hunt down and capture Noriega. Finally, Bush informed Congress (although there was no formal declaration of war) prior to the events.

This 1989 military action by the US was largely viewed as illegal and was widely condemned as a “flagrant violation of international law.”

In the case of Trump’s invasion of Venezuela, this action was taken without notifying Congress. Trump blatantly ignored the 1973 War Powers Act (passed after the quagmire in Vietnam) that requires a president to notify Congress of military interventions within 48 hours.

Apparently, only a few congressional leaders were told (after the invasion had begun) and ostensibly the rest of congress found out about this from the headlines, like the rest of us.

The Oil Angle

As I’ll explain in more detail in my next broadcast, US oil companies are not all that interested in doing in business in Venezuela, in part due to the poor quality of oil and the challenges in refining it.

Trump’s aggressive action, which raised the eyebrows of other countries to say the least, followed a series of recent threats and actions including this strange diatribe of a few weeks ago.

It’s strange because he accused Venezuela of stealing American land. Yet Venezuela has not stolen any American land. Trump is ostensibly referring to the nationalization of the oil industry by Venezuela. But US oil companies had temporary authorization for oil exploration and production, and did not own any of the land or oil itself. Venezuela owns the oil in its territory, not ExxonMobil or ConocoPhillips.

While it’s true is that in 2007, then-president of Venezuela Hugo Chavez took state control of all oil production, thus ending the temporary operating rights, it is categorically false that Venezuela stole American oil. The oil belonged to, and still belongs to, Venezuela.

So to be clear, with all the faults of the ruling leaders of Venezuela, they did not steal American oil or American land. Just sayin’.

Hmmm… just like tariffs, Trump is apparently confused on this issue too.

He also wrote that Venezuela is “completely surrounded by the largest armada ever assembled in South America.” I don’t know how a country that is not an island could be “completely surrounded” but perhaps I’m splitting hairs here.

I also don’t understand how Trump is saying that American will not allow “a Hostile Regime to take our Oil, Land, or any other Assets…” (gotta love those caps). Exactly how is it that Venezuelan oil belongs to the US?

Jeepers, here I am talking about Venezuela, just days after I said I wouldn’t be talking about Venezuela. 🤦‍♀️

Drug runners, cartel kingpins, international espionage, smuggling, blockades, sanctions, midnight military raids, abducting a foreign leader — it all sounds like a movie.

Could it be a made-for-TV movie?

After all, the only evidence we’ve got to go on is from grainy, poor-quality videos (AI anyone?) and news reports (you know how trustworthy the mainstream-media-merry-go-round is 😂) so it’s probably crossed your mind, as it has mine, that what we are being told and shown might just not be the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

But just for the sake of argument, let’s take them (the media, the government, the talking heads) at their word.

Let’s say Trump ordered the FBI and the military to invade Venezuela and kidnap Maduro and his wife in the dead of the night.

This brazen maneuver is exactly how Trump likes to roll.

Where some would call Trump bold, others would say he’s bombastic, brash and bullying.

I mean, what happened to diplomacy? Negotiations? Leverage? International law? Respecting another nation’s sovereignty?

Foreign Affairs: Wash. Rinse. Repeat.

Back in the day, I would have been riveted by all this international intrigue while studying for my master’s degree in international relations.

Yep, that was my area of expertise: international policy studies, economics and law.

I thought I had all the answers to solving the world’s ills, whether in the Middle East, Asia or South America, most notably in Nicaragua at the time of their revolution, with lots of clandestine double-crossing back in the Sandinista days, when Regan was meddling in South America and his national security aide Oliver North was operating an illegal gun-running scheme to Iran.

Oh yeah, those were the days.

Over the years, it seemed like the headlines just recycled the same old international power struggles. Government corruption here, an attempted coup there, sanctions and resolutions everywhere. Wash, rinse and repeat.

Back then, I didn’t realize that when it came to power and politics, there was more than meets the eye. I thought that some good old-fashioned diplomacy, LOGIC, reasoning and reality would rule the day.

Nope.

Not at all.

I can’t tell you exactly when it happened, or what was the tipping point for my awakening, but over time I realized that political leaders — no matter the country— didn’t have the best interests of their people in mind.

I realized that wars (or the threat of military interventions or economic sanctions) actually benefited so many: government contractors, weapons manufacturing, the military, and of course, the bankers.

Many of my readers are familiar with the book, “All Wars are Banker’s Wars,” by Michael Rivera. The premise is that “most major modern wars have been instigated and financed by private central bankers for profit and control over nations’ economies.”

In other words, these military interventions are not so much to stop the spread of communism or to destroy nuclear capabilities, but to force nations to accept private banking systems and to incur debt.

Certainly, the push for digital currency is a top priority.

Think about it: crypto and CBDC (central bank digital currencies) are promoted for the New World Dis-Order’s plan to “Build Back Better.” (I call it Bomb Back Better, or Burn Back Better, depending on the method chosen.)

CBDCs are pushed as a more efficient way to conduct international trade, manage cross-border payments, avoid traditional banking, allow for access to digital wallets, etc.

My readers are well aware of the dangers of ditching cash and realize how much of a stranglehold the government would have over our lives, our choices and our freedom once every transaction is digitally tracked and evaluated. Social credit score, anyone?

Are Colombia, Cuba, Canada, Mexico and Greenland Next?

“We do need Greenland, absolutely,” Trump told The Atlantic magazine when asked what the capture of the Venezuelan President meant for the Danish territory.

As reported by the Telegraph, below:

The mission to capture Maduro, which reportedly killed 40 Venezuelans including his security personnel and civilians, has given greater weight to Trump’s threats.



Trump was reportedly moved to order the daring ambush after being enraged by a video of the Venezuelan despot “mocking” him by dancing.



He has warned Delcy Rodriguez, the interim Venezuelan leader and former vice-president, that she will pay a “very big price” should she not do as instructed.



While US military action in Caracas rocked the world, Trump’s promise to oust Maduro dates back to his first term – as do his ambitions to take over Greenland.



Despite running a campaign on America First, Trump appears to have whetted his appetite for a return to US foreign intervention.



Overnight, Trump threatened further military action in the region, warning Colombia that it could be next if it did not reduce the flow of illicit drugs to the US.



“Colombia is very sick, too, run by ‍a ‌sick man, who likes making cocaine and selling it to the United States, ‍and he’s not going to be doing it very long,” he said. Asked whether the ⁠US would ‌pursue ‍a military operation against Colombia, Trump said: “It ​sounds good to ‍me.”



This, alongside the US president revealing his ambition to “take back” the Panama Canal, underlines how Trump has signposted his desires with clear threats.

What Happened to AMERICA FIRST?

Didn’t Trump run on an “America First” platform? Didn’t he say he was going to stay out of far-flung places and focus on Making America Great Again? (Some commenters have said that Trump is running this country… right into the ground.)

Friends, I am not out to “get Trump.” I have no allegiance to any one person, only to the truth and to freedom. And as time goes by, it becomes more and more apparent that world leaders are influenced (controlled?) by deeper and higher layers and levels of powers and principalities that have a shared agenda of controlling people and squashing dissent worldwide.

Is Trump a good guy out to save the world, knocking out one despot at a time?

That’s what many would like to believe. I don’t have evidence for that as yet.

Or is Trump in place to inch us closer to a totalitarian one-world government (and central bank digital currency) as he first takes over Venezuela, then Colombia, Panama, Cuba, Mexico, Canada and Greenland?

In the last several days alone, Trump stealthily ordered the bombing of Nigeria, and ordered a wave of attacks in Syria. Let’s not forget the earlier bombings in 2025 of Iran, Iraq, Yemen and Somalia. That adds up to attacks on seven countries, including Venezuela. Trump already said he wants to be the prince of peace in Gaza and to run that territory as an international zone. One World Government, anyone?

That may be far-fetched, and I hope I’m wrong.

What say you?

Venezuelan Ties to American Election Fraud?

There is talk that Venezuela was the center of US election fraud, which helped “steal the election” from Donald Trump in 2020. The claim, as I understand it (there is not a lot of info I’ve been able to verify on this) is that secret computer servers controlled by a company called Smartmatic, which had a contract for electronic voting machines in Los Angeles, and Dominion, which ran voting in many other parts of the country, had been created or corrupted by Venezuela to fix US elections.

This is an ongoing and contentious story, which some are using as justification for the military invasion into Venezuela. Whether or not there were computer servers seized remains to be revealed.

What Now?

The US has withdrawn all military forces in Venezuela.

Maduro’s Vice-President remains in charge, which means there has been no significant regime change in the country.

Ostensibly, US officials will work with Maduro’s administration, not with the opposition leader.

So what really will change?

It’s unlikely American oil companies will eagerly flock to Venezuela, though they may reluctantly do so under Trump’s coercion.

Instability is a red flag to investment, and instability abounds in Venezuela.

So those Venezuelan exiles in Miami might just want to stay put for a while.

Here’s What I’m Wondering…

What if, just what if Maduro was in on this operation?

Think about it.

Stranger things have happened.

(As followers of The Healthy American, you know that I like to consider every possibility, no matter how outlandish it may seem at the time… so just humor me for a moment as I present the following.)

Imagine getting an ultimatum from the US government: surrender and step down from power, or we’re going to take you by force. And that might not end well. You don’t want a full-blown war in your country, now do you? And you don’t want to be assassinated, now do you? So why not play nice, and we’ll get you onto American soil safely, and then let justice take its course…

So why not pretend to put on a raid, pretend to capture Maduro, and then continue to work with Maduro’s regime to get American oil companies back in action.

This could serve as a way to deescalate tensions, keep hope alive among Venezuelan exiles, and showcase American military might and Trump’s international power in all its prowess?

Just sayin’.

And yes, it was reported that the highly-secretive, elite Delta force (who are trained for the most complex and covert missions) performed this delicate and brazen “Operation Absolute Resolve.” I’m certain they are capable of such a daunting mission.

But think about what had to happen to make this happen:

The US had to acquire precise intelligence to know exactly where Maduro would be at the time of the raid;

US forces had to enter Venezuelan airspace and escape Venezuela’s significant air defenses;

Coordination of thousands of US troops and hundreds of factors including 150 aircraft, bombers, fighters, intelligence, reconnaissance, surveillance — with precise timetables, launched from 20 different land and sea bases; and

Complete and total surprise was achieved, despite the immense force employed.

Astounding, no?

Further, the entire operation was accomplished in just about two and half hours, with no losses of US equipment or personnel.

Unbelievable.

Sounds like a movie script!

No wonder I’m questioning it.

But I could be totally wrong, and this illegal military invasion could result in a peaceful transition of power to opposition leader Maria Corinne Machado. She just won the Nobel Peace Prize, after all.

One thing’s for certain: there is always more to the story than we are being told.

And I for one, will keep my eye on it and bring breaking developments that matter to you.

