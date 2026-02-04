That’s the debate on social media: Is Trump’s new “Board of Peace” logo an AI creation? Sloppy mock-up by untalented graphic designer? A send-up of the Proud Boys logo?

What do you notice about this?

Take a closer look.

Most of the world is largely absent or cropped out.

Let’s take a look at some snarky comments:

So many people are questioning the quality of this logo. Some people immediately noticed that the logo bears a striking resemblance to the Proud Boys emblem—a gold-and-black shield. Others saw the familiarity between it and the UN logo.

Historically, laurel wreaths trace back to ancient Rome, where they symbolized military victory, conquest, and imperial authority. Which is interesting, considering how often Trump gets compared to figures like Julius Caesar.

All roads lead to Rome??

The UN emblem famously uses a flat projection of the world, centered on the North Pole.

And here’s where it gets really interesting.

The UN logo was designed by Oliver Lincoln Lundquist, an architect and industrial designer who worked for the Office of Strategic Services (OSS)—the direct precursor to the CIA.

Yes. That CIA.

And as if that weren’t curious enough, Lundquist also designed…

The Q-tips box.

You can’t make this up.

Q-Tips, the Letter Q, and a Very Strange Coincidence

Q-tips were renamed allegedly for “quality.” Later, they were shortened even further to Q-tips.

Fast-forward to recent history, and suddenly we have the Q conspiracy, and in 2020, Q-tips were being shoved up everyone’s nose as part of a global testing ritual. And look at these Q-tip crafts made into flower-like spheres to resemeble viruses.

First, let’s acknowledge how odd it is that an architect known for institutional buildings would also design a consumer product package. It happens—but it’s still curious. Even more curious is the fact that the UN felt the need to highlight this connection at all.

And here’s another strange thing.

I once listened to a podcast called “How I Built This” featuring an interview with the creator of Wikipedia. Toward the end, he was asked a planned question:

What was the very first entry on Wikipedia?

You might expect something foundational. The Constitution. History. Science. Something meaningful.

His answer?

“The letter Q.”

How do you like them apples?

Why Q? Why not A? Curious minds want to know.

Why was it Q-Anon and not A-Anon?

Why does Q keep resurfacing in intelligence, branding, and symbolism?

Friends, what do you think of all this? Was this Board of Peace logo a quick AI job someone tossed together? Or is there more here than meets the eye?

