The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
14h

There are hidden meanings in that logo and probably plans for future conquest. The map although distorted includes the same area that is in the US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM) "Area of Responsibility" as of 12/31/2012 with a bit more of South America (Columbia, Ecuador, Venezuela, and part of Brazil) included. USNORTHCOM was created in 2002 under Bush. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_Northern_Command . USNORTHCOM is one of 11 unified combatant commands of US military.

The shield in the logo is probably meant as area being under the "US protection".

What is interesting is the stated purpose of the "Board of Peace" is the promotion of peacekeeping around the world. It is named in United Nations Security Council Resolution 2803 as a body tasked with overseeing the processes of the Gaza peace plan. This logo has nothing to do with the alleged purpose - Gaza would be under USEUCOM which includes the middle east and Russia.

One has to wonder how many ships have been lost trying to navigate the globe and if weather forecast would be more accurate if plotted on a flat earth map,

This may be of interest

https://thedukereport.substack.com/p/child-sacrifice-on-constitution-avenue?publication_id=519432&post_id=186415856&isFreemail=true&r=r91bi&triedRedirect=true&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture