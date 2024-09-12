Did you catch last night’s debate? If so, you probably lost a few brain cells along with me. In my latest video, I break down Kamala's strange performance, from her awkward pauses, her gulping and smacking of lips, to her wild misstatements on unemployment, healthcare, and 'public health.' And the comments. Oh, the comments. Kamala started off claiming that Trump left the "worst economy ever" and the "worst public health crisis"—as if “public health” is a real thing. Spoiler: it’s not. There’s individual health, and what you do with your life—whether it's smoking, eating junk food, or staying up all night—doesn’t impact mine.

Plus, I take a deep dive into the emotional manipulation she's using to push her agenda. Join me as I cut through the noise and get to the truth behind the spin ↓↓

