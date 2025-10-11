Do you see what I see?! 🎶 (Masonic handshake) Trump’s son-in-law and real estate tycoon Jared Kushner is excited about economic and development opportunities in Gaza.

Do you see what I see?! 🎶 Egyptian President signaling his allegiance as he chats with Kushner and Trump’s real estate crony, Steve Witkoff, Special Envoy to the Middle East. Very thrilling for them in terms of expanding their real estate empire to include Gaza!

Here, Witkoff and Kushner in Israel on October 10, 2025:

This story is from the Associated Press:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is sending about 200 troops to Israel to help support and monitor the ceasefire deal in Gaza as part of a team that includes partner nations, nongovernmental organizations and private-sector players, U.S. officials said Thursday. The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details that were not authorized for release, said U.S. Central Command is going to establish a “civil-military coordination center” in Israel that will help facilitate the flow of humanitarian aid as well as logistical and security assistance into the territory wracked by two years of war. The remarks provide some of the first details on how the ceasefire deal would be monitored and that the U.S. military would have a role in that effort. After Israel and Hamas agreed to the first phase of a Trump administration plan to halt the fighting, a litany of questions remain on next steps, including Hamas disarmament, a withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza and a future government in the territory.

What is notable about this important piece of news is that nowhere in Trump’s 20-point peace plan is there any mention of US troops being sent to Gaza to support the cease-fire.

Many would agree with me that the US has no reason to send American soldiers to Gaza. Why should Americans put their own lives at risk?

Think about it:

Trump’s entire election campaign was centered on “America First” and focusing inward, prioritizing domestic American issues. How does sending US troops and engaging in unprecedented involvement in the Middle East’s oldest conflict align with that message?

Isn’t the hundreds of billions of dollars (you read that right) of YOUR money going to Israel over the years enough??

That’s right, friends — your hard-earned tax dollars are buying bullets to obliterate babies. Oh, is that too harsh? In Charlie Kirk’s famous words, “Prove me wrong.”

What’s interesting about this aid is that it is sort of money-laundered BACK to the US to purchase American-made weapons either directly with commercial contracts, or through a program called Foreign Military Sales.

Just look at how these stock prices SOARED after the Oct 7th “Attack” in 2023:

Lockheed Martin is the WORLD’S LARGEST arms producer and military contractor:

Boeing provides MISSILES, assorted aircraft and fighter jets:

Caterpillar provides bulldozers and other heavy equipment for DEMOLITION and DESTROYING INFRASTRUCTURE:

Microsoft provides software for SPYING and also for TARGETING destruction of infrastructure:

General Dynamics sells fighter jets, armored vehicles and ammunition:

Add to that another nearly $17 BILLION in just the last two years, after the ahem, “unprovoked attack” that somehow the strongest military forces in the region were woefully unprepared for. And the “attacks” that were allowed to rage for hours.

Nothing like garnering some worldwide sympathy. But it didn’t last long once the world saw the heinous slaughter being carried out “in the name of peace.”

Jeepers. Some people think they can get away with anything.

Anyhoo, as you may know, I covered this strange-and-scripted October 7 Israeli incident two years ago. You know that I’m no fan of war. Especially one that kicks off with an apparent false flag (meaning a staged event giving Israel a “reason” for a counterattack).

(Youtube forced down many of my videos on Israel, but you might still be able to find them on Bitchute.)

Here, my substack questioning the veracity and credibility of the “attack”:

In fact, one of the videos I did that was highly critical of Netanyahu, “If War Is the Answer, I Have Questions” probably resulted in the largest number of “unsubscribes” from people who were just unable to face the truth that decimating an entire people group (including innocent children and civilians) was heinous, reprehensible and despicable. Although that video is gone, my substack about it is here:

Isn’t it convenient that Israel—one of the most well-prepared military forces in the world, where nearly all adults, unless they have a conscientious objection, undergo military training, serving two years in the army—is being portrayed as completely unprepared for a surprise attack on a day that they should’ve supposedly been on extra alert?

It’s so interesting that after all the horrible atrocities perpetrated against Israelis, they responded by bombing the living daylights out of Gaza.

I have personally traveled to Israel and visited the West Bank, though I did not go to Gaza. I had to pass through multiple military checkpoints, and the military presence was overwhelming. Despite its size, Gaza is seen as a major security threat to Israel. However, Israel controls everything that enters and exits Gaza, including cement, steel, electricity, water, and food…

It’s strange that I have to REPEAT this, but here goes:

I condemn violence. From either side. From any side. From all sides. In any country. In every country. For every atrocity perpetrated by one side, I can show you equal or greater atrocities by the other. War leads to more war and evil never conquers evil. I condemn oppression, tyranny and totalitarianism. I despise deception. I despise fake wars. I despise propaganda, especially atrocity propaganda. I stand for truth. I seek peace.

And it’s likely, as a Healthy American and reader of this substack, you feel the same.

TRUMP’S CEASE-FIRE PLAN

Now, two years later, we’re told Trump has brokered a “peace deal” between the Israelis and Hamas.

You know, the very Hamas that the Israel helped create.

Anyhoo, here are some highlights of Trump’s 20-point proposal. You can read the entire plan here.

These are the main phases of Trump’s proposed plan:

Hamas surrenders and gives up control of the government (The US and UK will oversee an international transitional government)

Israeli and Palestinian prisoners and hostages are returned/exchanged

Humanitarian aid and infrastructure support resumes

A special “Trump economic development plan” will be created to rebuild Gaza, with a special economic zone.

Well, that all sounds well and good on the surface.

But did you catch the part about the INTERNATIONAL GOVERNANCE?

and TECHNOCRATIC GOVERNANCE??

Am I the only one bothered by that?!

Guess the pro-Zionist protestant pastors claiming that this war is a part of “God’s plan” are applauding the creation of an international government. You know, so the Book of Revelation can be played out. Or something like that.

And did you also catch the part about BOMB BACK BETTER? I did a video and substack on that earlier:

Oh, well — that’s what I call it.

You know, the redevelopment of Gaza.

Meaning: Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump’s real estate developer crony who is now a “Special Middle East Envoy” Steve Witkoff will likely profit from turning the seaside property into a modern SMART city.

In fact, Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had a similar idea about a few years ago when he gave a talk at Harvard. He said, “I think we need to just finish the job,” adding that he didn’t really know where the people would go but believed they should “clear it out and finish the job.”

Do you see what I see? 🎶

Yup!

Here, verbatim, Trump’s vision, as stated in his proposal, Point #9:

Gaza will be governed under the temporary transitional governance of a technocratic, apolitical Palestinian committee with oversight and supervision by a new international transitional body, the “Board of Peace,” which will be headed and chaired by President Donald J. Trump, with other members and heads of State to be announced, including Former Prime Minister Tony Blair. “This body will call on best international standards to create modern and efficient governance that serves the people of Gaza and is conducive to attracting investment.”

How cool is that?! Trump appointing himself the Prince of Peace.

He goes on to tout his economic development plan, here Point #10:

A Trump economic development plan to rebuild and energize Gaza will be created by convening a panel of experts who have helped birth some of the thriving modern miracle cities in the Middle East. Many thoughtful investment proposals and exciting development ideas have been crafted by well-meaning international groups, and will be considered to synthesize the security and governance frameworks to attract and facilitate these investments that will create jobs, opportunity, and hope for future Gaza.

I do personally like the idea put forth in Point #19:

While Gaza re-development advances and when the PA reform program is faithfully carried out, the conditions may finally be in place for a credible pathway to Palestinian self-determination and statehood, which we recognize as the aspiration of the Palestinian people.

But please, don’t tell Jack Hibbs, head of Calvary Chapel Chino Hills, that the Palestinians are actually a people group.

You see, as Netanyahu carried out his bloodbath of innocents, Hibbs chuckled it away, basically justifying it because he said “Palestinians don’t have their own currency” and so are not really entitled to the land they call home.

Here, Trump and Netanyahu with their Freemason handshake. You probably realize by now that the big dogs are all in the same club. You know, the club that we ain’t in.

More Club Members — note the handshakes. Netanyahu with Egyptian President, and below, Klaus Schwab. They really look like enemies, no?

The point being, many people — including me — estimate this operation as a convenient Gaza land grab — only now, with American soldiers lives put at risk.

Why in the non-spinning world should the U.S. be concerned with a conflict in such a far-flung place?

Before you say, “to preserve democracy in the Middle East” you should first define democracy because Israel is very much a strict socialist country, and not exactly “free” in the way you might think.

And, over the years, the US has already given HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS of YOUR MONEY to Israel.

Again, I ask: How do ya like them apples?

