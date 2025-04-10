As the headlines report, US stocks rocketed higher Wednesday after President Trump announced that he had authorized a 90-day pause on certain tariffs to most countries.

Let's take a look at some of these stocks that we're told are bouncing back. I want to highlight the three largest companies and how they've fared.

EXHIBIT A: Nvidia (you know, the company making all of those chips and leading in AI):

If we look at a year's time, it's still not at the all-time high. It was $147 per share right after Trump took office, and another high near the end of November, remaining pretty high in those first couple of days of Trump's return to office. Then things started to crash.

By March 10th, it really took a dive, and April 4th saw another plunge a couple of days after Trump's announcement of his terrible tariffs—which always lead to worsening economic outcomes. I've done many videos and have a whole playlist on tariffs here. It's not reasonable to assume I can answer every single question or respond to every objection in each video, so please watch my previous content where I break down facts versus fiction.

Yes, we did have a stock market rally, but these stocks have not gone back to their historic highs.

EXHIBIT B: Apple

In December 2024: $259 per share. But look at the March nosedive when those tariff threats started flying! By April 8th, it hit quite a low before this "miraculous" bounce back. Still nowhere near its previous high, but don't let facts get in the way…

All of this applause—yeah, the markets are volatile, and I actually was on record saying the market will come back. It's not the only indicator. It's funny that Trump was deriding Kamala and Biden when the stock market was tanking, and then a couple of days ago he said, "I don't care about the stock market." Well, which is it, Don?

EXHIBIT C: Microsoft

Microsoft, one of the other largest companies in the world, is certainly still declining over the year. It also had a rally at the end of December before tanking again on Trump's news.

So here's my question for all y'all that are like "tariffs are great"—well then, why does the stock market tank? We've talked about that before! There is a lot going on related to uncertainty.

THE CONFUSING CALCULATIONS

While we have this news that many people are applauding—that Trump put a 90-day pause on higher tariffs—I did a video for you on Monday talking about his tariff calculation, which is very strange.

Why was the chart presented like this?

👉The chart wasn't in alphabetical order.

👉 It wasn't ordered by US tariff rates.

👉 It wasn't ordered by foreign tariff rates.

👉 It wasn't organized by region.

The information listed was completely haphazard, mirroring Trump’s destructive, divisive, abusive, chaotic, disastrous, punitive, arbitrary, devastating, injurious, ruinous, brutal, dangerous, appalling, deleterious, dangerous, nonsensical, absurd, ludicrous, unstable, unrealistic, irrational, ignorant and arrogant view on international trade.

Let’s see… did I leave anything out?

Why so messy? Because confusion is the point! When people can't understand something, they're more likely to defer to "the expert"—you know, the guy who's filed for bankruptcy SIX TIMES.

Those defending him will say, "Well, bankruptcy was a good business move!" Really? A good business move to:

Put your employees out of work?

Close businesses you couldn't manage properly?

Stiff your suppliers and vendors?

I don't think that's very good business at all.

This tariff formula was very confusing, and I believe it was done intentionally so people would feel they can't understand it. I used Vietnam and Cambodia as examples of countries facing these very expensive reciprocal tariffs. The calculation wasn't based on actual tariffs but on a very strange formula. Someone made a meme showing how ridiculous it was—your trade deficit divided by imports? This doesn't make sense! I've spoken at length about trade deficits not being a valid or reliable indicator of a country's economic strength.

TRADE DEFICIT 101: WHAT TRUMP DOESN'T UNDERSTAND

Let me explain why this entire premise is flawed:

A trade deficit simply means the difference between what a nation imports versus exports. It's NOT an economic scorecard, despite what Trump might believe.

CRUCIAL POINT TRUMP IGNORES: The US has a TRADE SURPLUS in services! We export more services than we import.

For those confused about what services are, the services sector encompasses industries that provide intangible services rather than producing physical goods.

One of the papers cited in Trump's strange formula for these outrageous tariffs was by Anson Soderberry of Purdue University, who said: "While I do not believe reducing the US trade deficit through tariffs should be a central policy goal, if policymakers insist on this path, I urge against reductionist policy. That is to say, there are more efficient ways to craft trade policies to reduce trade deficits than a universal tariff ignoring industry and partner specific effects on tariffs."

I agree with him, and I've been speaking about that for many weeks. Remember, I've studied this for many years—I've got a bachelor's degree in political science and a master's degree in international policy studies, studying international trade, economics, law, and political systems. Reductionist policy means shrinking the economy, trade, and harming relationships with allies and trading partners.

How Countries Develop Economically

The hallmark of an advanced nation economically is that they have moved on to the services sector. When you study economics, you learn there are three major categories of economic development. Many countries, including the United States, start out as agrarian, with people farming small family plots. If they have excess, they sell it on a market. Then as resources grow, you get larger farms, industrialized farming, and machinery.

As countries and economies develop, they move to manufacturing.

Using education as an analogy (not perfect, but it works): agriculture is like elementary school, manufacturing is high school, and services represent university level. The United States graduated with honors decades ago! We're the world's #1 exporter of services. Yet Trump apparently wants us to drop out and go back to manufacturing rotary phones and 8-track tapes. Yes, I’m exaggerating to make a point, but returning to an economy based on factory workers doesn't make sense! We've already grown beyond that. The US — like many economically advanced nations — are innovators, creators and leading in the service industry. Becoming a service-oriented economy is what many countries strive for.

Manufacturing requires capital, facilities, labor practices, and regulations. Once a country has enough resources to move beyond manufacturing, they graduate to become a service-oriented economy. All advanced nations like those in Europe and the United States are primarily based on services.

It's comparatively easier to offer services than to create a factory. Think about it: factories require a large amount of capital, investments, materials, workers, training, compliance with regulations; factories use up an enormous amount of energy, fuel, power, etc.

Service industries by contrast can get up and running comparatively easier. You could start your own service business such as landscaping, dog walking, selling insurance, web design, cutting hair, fixing cars, etc. Yes, some trades do require advanced skills, training and apprenticeships but the fact is that the service sector is the largest sector of the economy with the most opportunity and growth.

The chart below from Statista provides a simple summary:

What makes up our service sector?

Finance (banking, insurance, investments)

Real estate and leasing

Healthcare (hospitals, clinics)

Education (educators like me!)

Scientific and technical profession

Transportation (trucking, railroads)

Tourism, media, technology... the list goes on!

Basically any job that does not extract raw materials (such as mining or drilling) and manufacture them or create finished products

There's this little economic principle called comparative advantage. Business 101: Do more of what you do best! The US is the BEST IN THE WORLD at services.

The United States could be the world's number one steel manufacturer if it wanted to be, but maybe that's not the right choice. Maybe using up our own natural resources rather than keeping them for national emergencies isn't the best course when other countries are willing to provide them.

Are you telling me that the US can start growing cacao and producing chocolate? That the US can compete with Switzerland or Japan when it comes to crafting fine timepieces?

We are the best in the world in services. We export education, insurance, banking, consulting, software, training, tourism, and media. Why not focus on what we do best?

P.S. If Trump really wanted to “bring back manufacturing” (reminds me of the “build Back Better” phrase) then there are SUPERIOR ALTERNATIVES to boosting the GDP that really work:

- reduce corporate tax rate so companies can reinvest the profits to expand, improve, hire more people

-allow for 100% bonus depreciation whereby companies can take valid deductions int he first year to spur profitability and growth

- reduce income taxes so people have more money to buy things, and then production naturally increases

- reduce burdensome regulations so companies aren’t strangled in their business practices…

And those are just a few! I’ve spoken at length about this in previous videos and substacks.

Think about it: The American steel industry has to follow dozens and dozens of restrictive regulations that make it nearly impossible for the industry to thrive and grow at an accelerated pace.

Remove the regulatory shackles before calling for ruinous tariffs!

Trump has ZERO Authority to Impose Tariffs on Any Country

I haven't even mentioned that Trump has no authority to issue these tariffs anyway—only Congress can do so. Trump illegally called an emergency, claiming a "national security emergency." Where is it? We're the number one wealthiest country in the world, the number one exporter of services, the number two exporter of goods. Our economy has been thriving, unemployment is low—where's the emergency, Trump?

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who can barely croak out his lies, claimed that "Trump's negotiating strategy succeeded because it brought more than 75 countries to the table." It took "great courage," he said. Great courage? If it was such a brilliant strategy, why did it require courage? That's like saying "It took great courage to eat this delicious ice cream sundae." Makes no sense unless the strategy was actually terrible.

The message was clear: "Do not retaliate and you will be rewarded."

Translation: "Don't cry when we beat you up, and we'll stop beating you." What a charming way to treat allies and trading partners! It's not becoming of a president or any leader. What happened to diplomacy?

CONSPIRACY or?

I ask you—do you think China's in on the game?

Are Trump and China working together to crash the economy and the dollar? To usher in trackable digital currency? Social credit scoring? Digital Social Security? SNAP cards you can't buy a soda with?

Just asking… just asking…

Yes, mainstream media is trumpeting that the stock market is "booming" after this 90-day pause announcement. The stock market doesn't like unpredictability friends, and I've said it before and I'll say it again—it will continue to recover. We don't know exactly how much or when. When stocks are low, people buy because companies are on sale. When stocks are high, some take profits. It's an ebb and tide, and not everyone is in the stock market.

Meanwhile, who's collecting all those tariff dollars?

Tariffs aren't paid by foreign countries—they're paid by the importer at the US border. Increased costs of these materials and products are widely passed down to the consumer. Tariff money goes straight to the U.S. Treasury Department and into the hands of some rather interesting characters:

Scott Bessent : Treasury Secretary, former hedge fund manager who received $2 BILLION from George Soros (yes, THAT Soros) to start his own investment firm

Howard "Lucky" Lutnick: Commerce Secretary, widely known as "the most hated man on Wall Street" who conveniently missed work on 9/11 and strong-armed his way into becoming the head of Cantor-Fitzgerald investment firm, while Cantor was on his deathbed. The widow and the employees never forgave him, and many employees quit in disgust. Yeah, that guy who lies about tariffs being paid by other countries and somehow constituting a fake, phony “External Revenue Service.” Sorry, Howie — no deal.

These Wall Street shucksters veterans are now overseeing the new "sovereign wealth fund" where your tariff taxes will go. Trump created this fund through executive action with zero congressional oversight. What could possibly go wrong?

No amount of tariffs—even a thousand percent—would ever replace income tax because income tax is so high and we have so many people in this country. For those still unclear, a hundred years ago income tax didn't exist, and tariffs were a major part of federal revenue. We had a much smaller economy, much smaller federal budget. The numbers simply do not add up for tariffs to replace the revenue from income tax in this day and age. Thus—there's no such thing as an "external revenue service." Lutnick has been silent now on this "external revenue service" because many of us have called him out.

By all accounts, Trump’s showboating, irrational and poorly conceived "Liberation Day," is what most economic experts are calling "Inflation Day" or "Liberation from Your Savings Day."

Trump bizarrely and haphazardly applied blanket tariffs that had no relation to reality, claiming that "we have been raped, pillaged, and plundered for too long" and that other countries are "ripping us off." Yes, friends, we are the wealthiest country in the world, and somehow we're being ripped off?

There is so much more to cover on this issue. Remember, I have an entire tariffs playlist on Youtube and you can search “tariffs” on this substack to increase your knowledge on this essential topic that affects everyone.

Share