Trump signed yet another executive order, this time establishing “TrumpIRA.gov”. Read about it on the White house website here. and watch my latest video below:

From the AP:

President Trump signed an executive order on April 30, 2026 directing Treasury to create TrumpIRA.gov, a government website where workers without employer retirement plans can find and compare private-sector IRA options. It is not described as a new government-run retirement plan. The timing matters because the Saver’s Match starts in January 2027, offering federal matching contributions for qualifying lower-income workers.

www.TrumpIRA.gov (not yet live) is supposed to be a new government website where Americans who don’t have a retirement plan at work can compare private IRA options. So if you’re self-employed, part-time, a gig worker, work for a small business, or your employer doesn’t offer a 401(k), this could matter to you.

Here’s the upside: starting in 2027, the federal government is supposed to offer something called the Saver’s Match — basically a matching contribution for qualifying workers who save for retirement. For some people, that could mean up to $1,000 added to their retirement account. Sounds good, right? But if the government is offering to match your savings, that’s at least worth understanding before you leave money on the table.

Keep in mind it’s not really “free money”. It’s taxpayer-funded. It has eligibility rules. It depends on income. And you still need to understand what account you’re opening, what fees are attached, who manages it, what you’re invested in, and whether it actually fits your situation.

And please — because apparently we have to say this now — don’t just click on some random ad or fake website because it has the word ‘Trump’ and ‘IRA’ in it. Scammers are probably already warming up their laptops.

Who should pay attention? Anyone without a workplace retirement plan. Younger workers. Gig workers. Independent contractors. Small-business employees. Lower-income workers who may qualify for the match. And parents or grandparents helping adult children get started.

Who should be cautious? Anyone who already has a good retirement plan, anyone who doesn’t understand the fees, and anyone tempted to open an account just because it has a political name attached to it.

Bottom line: this could help a lot of Americans who have been left out of the retirement system. The smart move is to read the rules, check the fees, compare options, and know exactly where your money is going.

Pros

The biggest pro is access. Nearly half of private-sector workers do not get retirement benefits through their jobs.

It could also make the Saver’s Match easier to use. AP reports the match can be up to $1,000 for single filers and $2,000 for married couples filing jointly, with the strongest benefit for lower-income workers and smaller matches phasing up to certain income limits.

And politically, this is interesting because the match itself comes from SECURE 2.0, passed in 2022 under Biden, while Trump is branding and operationalizing the access website. Well, we all know how Trump likes to put his name on things.

Cons / questions

The main concern is confusion. People may think this is a new federal retirement account, but AP says it is meant to connect people with existing private plans, not create a new government-run plan.

The second concern is fees and plan quality. Reuters reports Treasury would vet plans, but not partner with specific financial institutions the way it did with the child-focused Trump Accounts effort. That still leaves viewers needing to ask: “Who manages this account? What are the fees? What are the investment options? Can I move the money later?”

The third concern is scam risk. A new government-branded financial website is practically a dinner bell for fake links, fake ads, and “helpful” strangers offering to set up your account. The safe message: use official government sources only.

Who could benefit most

People without an employer plan: gig workers, contractors, part-time workers, small-business employees, freelancers, household workers, and self-employed people.

People with lower incomes who can afford to save even modest amounts may benefit most because the Saver’s Match is designed to reward contributions into retirement accounts.

People who are behind on retirement savings may also want to pay attention — not because this solves everything, but because a match can give small contributions more power.

While I’m not qualified to hand out investment advice, I always recommend digging deeper to understand what you’re faced with… and the TrumpIRA is no different.

Thank you as always for reading this substack, and for adding your perspective to the comments. ~ Peggy

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