The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Jaya Jeff Sims's avatar
Jaya Jeff Sims
15h

I guess putting his name on it will make for embarrassment when he’s sent to prison.i wonder. Do his masters write this in his script or is he legitimately without any humility. 🤮

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