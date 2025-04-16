Does Trump Have the Constitutional Authority to Impose Tariffs Without Congressional Approval?

The simple answer is: he really doesn't.

On April 2nd, Trump presented the chart below and issued a fact sheet where he declared a national emergency to "increase our competitive edge, protect our sovereignty, and strengthen our national and economic security." Let’s dive into why this is not a legitimate emergency, shall we?

According to the fact sheet, "President Trump is invoking his authority under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act of 1977 (IEEPA) to address the national emergency posed by the large and persistent trade deficit."

Friends, trade deficits are not an emergency.

In fact, they're not even a cause for concern. Trade deficits are simply an accounting tool—they are not an indicator of economic distress. I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm running a 100% trade deficit with my grocery store. I give them money, and they give me goods.

The United States is:

The world's wealthiest country

The world's number one exporter of services

The world's number one exporter of agricultural products

The world's number two overall exporter of products

The United States does not have anything broken that tariffs can fix. In fact, tariffs are detrimental, as I've explained in several previous substacks. If you prefer to listen to this topic instead, I have videos for you on my Youtube channel under my tariff playlist here.

How can Vietnam—a country with a mere fraction of the United States' population—ever import as much from the United States as we import from them? It's not possible or rational.

The reciprocal tariff chart Trump presented was haphazard—not organized alphabetically, not ordered by tariff rates or foreign tariff rates, not organized by region. This disorganization mirrors Trump's approach to international trade, which can be described as destructive, divisive, abusive, chaotic, disastrous, punitive, arbitrary, devastating, injurious, ruinous, dangerous, deleterious, nonsensical, absurd, ludicrous, unstable, unrealistic, irrational, ignorant, rude, ill-conceived and arrogant.

Some might even describe it as downright stupid.

Tariffs simply don't achieve the stated goals of this administration.

Let's go on to see what Trump is stating as the "emergency" that requires him to invoke his authority under the IEEPA—a law from 1977 that gives the President limited power to take economic action during a real national emergency — specifically, a threat coming from outside the U.S. that affects our national security, foreign policy, or economy.

He claims that the trade deficit is "driven by the absence of reciprocity in our trade relationships and other harmful policies like currency manipulation and exorbitant value-added taxes (VAT) perpetuated by other countries."

I must stop right there. Value-added taxes are not imposed on exports. The United States pays exactly ZERO in VAT (value-added taxes) to any other country.

Regarding reciprocity in trade relationships, I've detailed in other videos what we import from and export to various countries. I've discussed comparative advantage, whereby the United States has reached a more advanced phase of economic development—the services sector. While we still provide agricultural products (we're the number one exporter in agriculture) and maintain a robust manufacturing sector, we now have a thriving services sector where we are the world's leading exporter.

There cannot be exact parity between countries in terms of trade. We are not going to export cocoa, chocolate, and vanilla, but we will import them. We are not going to export certain raw materials but will import rare earth minerals from countries that have them in abundance. That's the nature of mutually beneficial trade. Trump seems to forget that international trade isn't about winners and losers—it's about mutual benefit.

Trump states he will impose "individualized reciprocal higher tariffs." However, when we examine the chart above, these are not actual tariff rates at all. This is a strange calculation based on trade deficits and other factors that have little to do with existing tariffs.

Trade agreements take many months, if not years, to develop and negotiate. There are already trade agreements in place for every country on Trump's list. You can't simply violate these agreements on a whim. If you want to renegotiate tariffs, you must do it on a country-by-country basis with experts and diplomacy, working toward reducing trade barriers—not putting up new ones.

Trump is either receiving poor advice or not listening to those who understand tariffs better than he does. This announcement of an "emergency" is based on misleading information, reminiscent of another overblown emergency declared during his previous term…*cough* *cough* covid *cough*

The key point is that the president does not have the constitutional authority to issue tariffs. There is no national emergency posed by trade deficits.

The IEEPA grants the president authority to regulate international commerce after declaring a national emergency in response to any "unusual and extraordinary threat" to the United States originating from outside the country.

What is a real emergency?

Congress said emergencies are rare and brief… not normal problems.

"The Report of the House Committee on International Relations summarized the nature of an "emergency" in its "new approach" to international emergency economic powers: [G]iven the breadth of the authorities, and their availability at the President's discretion upon a declaration of a national emergency, their exercise should be subject to various substantive restrictions. The main one stems from a recognition that emergencies are by their nature rare and brief, and are not to be equated with normal ongoing problems. A national emergency should be declared and emergency authorities employed only with respect to a specific set of circumstances which constitute a real emergency, and for no other purpose. The emergency should be terminated in a timely manner when the factual state of emergency is over and not continued in effect for use in other circumstances. A state of national emergency should not be a normal state of affairs

So you can't just say “trade deficits are annoying” or “other countries tax things differently” and call it an emergency.

→ IEEPA is for actual threats, not long-term trade gripes.

—A trade deficit isn't a sudden, unusual, or extraordinary threat.

—Foreign VATs (value-added taxes) are legal, normal parts of tax systems — not emergencies.

→ Tariffs aren't really what IEEPA was written for.

—IEEPA is for blocking money and property linked to enemies or terrorists.

—It’s meant for things like stopping Iranian oil sales or freezing Ukrainian bank accounts, not slapping tariffs on Italian olive oil because you don’t like their tax system.

→ Congress already reined in these powers.

—After decades of presidents abusing "emergency" powers (especially under a WWI-era law called TWEA), Congress passed the National Emergencies Act and IEEPA to limit them. They made it clear that presidents can’t just say “emergency” and get dictator-level control of the economy.

This presidential overreach causes instability in our markets—and I'm not just talking about the stock market. People who want to invest in the United States will think twice because of this irrational behavior. The instability and unpredictability create red flags for investors. Even if someone wanted to invest in this country, banks are reluctant to loan money in such an unpredictable, chaotic environment.

This raises the question: Why is Trump doing this?

Some suggest he's deliberately destabilizing the economy.

Others believe he's disrupting international trade markets to potentially usher in digital currency or, dare I say, a "new world disorder." How do ya like them apples?

I welcome your thoughts in the comments below. Please check out my tariffs playlist where I've answered numerous questions on this topic. I'm making these videos shorter so the information is easier to consume, digest, and learn from.

Leave a comment

Share