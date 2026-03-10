In a surprising political development, Kristi Noem is reportedly stepping down as Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) amid mounting criticism and an ongoing budget shutdown affecting the agency.

According to reporting from Government Executive, Trump has announced that Noem will leave her position as Secretary of Homeland Security at the end of the month.

The report indicates that the change comes during a particularly turbulent period for the agency, which has been grappling with a funding lapse and bipartisan criticism in Congress.

Trump has reportedly nominated Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma as Noem’s successor, though the appointment would still require Senate confirmation.

Note the banner notice on DHS website below:

DHS oversees several major federal entities, including:

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

And I’ve done lots of videos on both of those agencies. I am not a fan of what either of those departments are doing. I for one, would like to see TSA be completely dismantled.

What I’m taking away from this story is that I don’t think there’s a lot of loyalty in the Trump Administration in either direction.

Reports of U.S. Troops Killed in Iranian Strike

I visited the Department of War website to see what kind of news or information I could find related to the troops we’re told were killed in the hours following the Israeli and American declaration of war on Iran.

To my surprise, there was nothing on the homepage memorializing the lives of the service members who were allegedly killed in the conflict.

A Closer Look at the Reported U.S. Service Member Deaths

You know how I am, friends—I like to dig deeper.

First, I need to give a caveat. What the media is presenting—this particular report comes from CNN—could absolutely be true. It could be. Not that CNN ever tells the truth, but I suppose it could happen.

We’re being told that there was no warning and no siren, and that six U.S. service members were killed in an Iranian strike that hit a makeshift operations center in Kuwait.

So this is the story from CNN.

Stick with me, because we’re going to look at the names of these fallen service members. And I mean no disrespect whatsoever. But there are some things here that, for yours truly, simply don’t pass the sniff test.

According to the report, these are the first U.S. service members to die in the conflict between the United States and Iran. The “conflict.”

Yes—what they mean is the unprovoked strike, the illegal and unconstitutional missile attack.

Now, some of you may be in favor of taking out tyrants. But if that’s the case, why doesn’t he take out Newsom? That would have far more impact on my life than what’s happening in the far-flung Middle East.

But let’s face reality here. It is unconstitutional for a president to bomb another country without provocation, regardless of how good the reasons might sound.

If we’re not defending ourselves, that’s a problem.

You could say we’re defending Israel, but there was no imminent strike.

To me, it’s no different than going and killing your neighbor because he might pose a threat someday—even though he wasn’t pointing a gun at you. That’s illegal too.

So according to this report, the first U.S. service members to die in this conflict—assuming the story happened the way we’re told—were killed by a direct Iranian strike on a makeshift operations center at a civilian port in Kuwait.

Did you catch that?

This information comes from—wait for it—“a source familiar with the situation,” according to CNN.

Well, who is this source?

And how can we verify anything they’re saying?

Already we’re dealing with flimsy information that wouldn’t hold up in a court of law. Not that our courts seem to care much about integrity these days anyway.

The CNN report goes on to explain:

Earlier Monday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that the strike that killed the service members hit a “tactical operation center that was fortified,” but there was “one” projectile that made it through air defenses. CNN previously reported the event was a suspected drone strike.

So now we have some questions.

How did that happen?

Why did that happen?

How were these troops not protected?

CNN previously reported the event was a suspected drone strike.

So which is it?

And how exactly did it make it through air defenses?

Are we really supposed to believe that the United States did not secure these ports in advance, knowing that an attack on Iran would almost certainly trigger retaliation?\

We’re supposed to believe that in an age of AI, advanced surveillance, and real-time intelligence, there was no warning of an incoming drone or projectile?

Now, I’m not even saying I’m convinced this event happened the way it’s being described.

Wait until I show you the so-called victims.

And again—no disrespect if these are real victims. But you have to admit, there are some very strange things that don’t add up.

Longtime viewers of this broadcast already know my approach. But for new viewers who might stumble across my platform, let me just say—I tend to be a little skeptical.

The source familiar said it was a direct hit just after 9 a.m. local time, on the center of the building they described as a triple-wide trailer with office space inside. The attack came quickly and with no warning or sirens to alert troops to evacuate or get into a bunker, the source said. Hours after the strike, fire was still smoldering in some parts of the building, the source described – the inside of the makeshift operations center blackened and the walls blown outwards from the blast, some parts peeling away from the building.

The report again references “a source familiar.”

What is that supposed to mean? How can we believe an unnamed source with zero identifying information? As far as I’m concerned, this could be completely made up.

“The source familiar.”

It’s not even good grammar.

It sounds like something generated by a very incompetent AI.

And a triple-wide trailer?

Oh yes—that sounds very fortified, doesn’t it?

The report says the attack came quickly with no warning and no sirens, meaning troops had no opportunity to evacuate or reach a bunker.

That reminds me of Lahaina—no sirens, no warnings.

I could not find any evidence of this event beyond these reports.

What I did find, however, were the names that have been released.

I could not find any social media footprint for these individuals.

Now, what do I mean by a social media footprint?

Most people today have something—a Facebook comment, an Instagram account, Telegram, YouTube, Snapchat, something.

Are there people who are not on social media? Absolutely.

Repeat after me: Some people are not on social media.

But every single person in every single story having no footprint whatsoever?

That seems far-fetched.

Two of the individuals are named “Cody,” but one of them spells it C-O-A-D-Y, which isn’t exactly the most common spelling.

The first name listed is Captain Cody Khork.

Now I’m not going to make any derogatory remarks—no “stick a cork in it” jokes or anything like that. These could absolutely be people who served our country and deserve respect.

But the spelling of the name—Cork with a “KH” sound—is interesting.

Then there’s Sergeant Declan Cody (C-O-A-D-Y).

According to reports, he was remembered by his sister as someone who loved video games, anime, and fencing, and who stayed in touch with family in Iowa through messages shortly before the attack.

Again though, the sister mentioned—Kira Cody—appears to have no social media presence whatsoever. I guess they decided not to interview surviving family members anymore.

Another name listed is Sergeant First Class Noah Tightjeans Tietjens.

Reports say those who knew him “rarely saw him smile, but looks are deceiving.”

… ok?

Then there’s Sergeant First Class Nicole Amor—which literally translates to “Nicole Love.”

Her husband reportedly told the Associated Press that the last time they spoke, the couple talked about her long shifts and how she had tripped and fallen the night before.

Their final conversation, he said, occurred just two hours before she died.

Again, if anyone truly lost their life, my heart goes out to them.

But I have to say—the names and descriptions in these reports struck me as unusual.

For example, Nicole Amor’s image reportedly displays six stars behind her.

Now, I’m not saying that proves anything. But when you’re collecting clues to determine whether a story is accurate, you start noticing details like that.

Another thing I noticed—having never served in the military myself—is that the uniform buttons appear different in various photos.

Does that mean something? I honestly don’t know. But it’s something I’d like clarification on.

And where were these photos taken?

It’s the same flag with folds in them. Is that common?

No alert?

No evacuation?

No bunker?

It simply doesn’t add up.

And if it does turn out to be true, then shame on the Department of War for sending people into harm’s way without proper protection.