The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Famijoly's avatar
Famijoly
18h

I had followed Peggy Hall for a while. But then her early analysis of the event in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July 2024 had me thinking she had gone too far, and I stayed away for several months. Then looking at little snippets of the Healthy American, I discovered Peggy and I are on the same page with a lot of things, including the fact -- yes, I said fact -- that the Earth on which we live is the original no-spin zone (sorry, Bill O'Reilly, God beat you to it), and that's just the flat truth.

Then came the event in Orem, Utah, on September 10, 2025. Then came the war. Then came the "mission" of four "astronauts to the moon" (imagine Conehead laugh) staged by the agency known for Never A Straight Answer. And now the White House Correspondents dinner at the "Hinckley Hilton" (named for the alleged perpetrator in another presidential assassination attempt there some 45 years ago), and I'm back to looking forward with eagerness to Peggy's analyses of the latest episodes the Powers That Shouldn't Be are broadcasting for the sheeple.

God bless you, Peggy. Keep asking the simple and obvious questions.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
19h

Here is a colored and clear footage of the 'event'. There is a lot to pick apart in this one...

https://x.com/TheCrescentDesk/status/2048532761838063839

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