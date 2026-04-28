So many psy-ops… So little time

I was going to make this a non-snarky broadcast to try to diplomatically wake people up who still believe in this hogwash…

But I decided to go full on snark instead.

Fair warning, so skip if you’re so not inclined for that sort of commentary.

OKAY, get out your psy-op bingo card:

Lone gunman— Check!

Somehow got through security without being seen — Check!

Had a shotgun and rifle — and knives (bonus!) — Check!

Terrible footage (like from a an old time silent movie ) —check!

Witnesses unscathed, unemotional — check!

Witnesses standing around taking cell phone videos — check!

Shoe found at the scene — check!

Erika Kirk fake crying — check!

Manifesto — Check!

Tons of info about the suspect immediately known — check!

Religious angle — check!

Calls for increased gun control — check!

Calls for increased surveillance — check!

Calls for Trump needs a ballroom — check!

Trump has talking points ready for the media — check!

Occult/NASA/freemason angle — check!

BONUS! Bare torso (stay tuned — rights of passage angle, connected to another headline-grabbing fake story).

You’re telling me this is the best footage they have at this hotel for this event? Come on, man!

But the pictures from “outer space” are crystal clear??

Actually I was going to devote this whole video to the strange and by strange I mean fake — how do I call it? Uh, an incident in Mexico at the pyramids.

Actual “footage” from Mexico: (yes, this is the clarity of the original video):

This witness is an actor (but then again, aren’t they all?) His name is — wait for it — Barak Hardley. Yeah, right.

And then I was going to tell you about the unbelievable (and by unbelievable I mean you can’t believe it) story that came out of South Florida at the University of South Florida in Tampa about two Indian graduate students (with names that are not very Indian at all) that were somehow met their demise from a cartoon character otherwise known as their roommate. (More on that below)

Jeepers you think they’d have Trump in the pope Mobile by now!

Instead we get the same old story with the same old telltale signs of the same old psy-ops.

Before you ask me “why would they do this” — I’m going ask you why wouldn’t they do this, especially since people fall for it so dang easily. People watch but they do not see.

That’s why I like to say “Do you see what I see?” because these storylines are so flimsy so fake and so phony that any five-year-old could see through it.

What’s with the bare torsos? (I explain it in my video here, around the 7:00 minute mark)

Here’s another psy-op grabbing the headlines: Missing USF students.

Here is the alleged murder suspect of the USF students.

Of course, he would come out of his house in a towel.

Do you See What I see?

Why promote the bare torsos of these suspects? (I explain it in my video here, around the 7:00 minute mark)

This commenter really sums it up:

Weird USF Story

Chief of Police was facing scrutiny for harassment

Hillsborough under scandal for cheating

domestic violence

Drinking on duty

Yes, University of South Florida (USF) Police Chief Chris Daniel has faced significant public scrutiny, including a 2020 discrimination lawsuit and accusations of using excessive force during a 2023 student protest. Critics, including student groups, have accused him of aggressive behavior, while the department has defended its actions as lawful responses to safety threats.

Does this even look like the same person? Reminds of the other actor Luigi Mangione!

Notice how the media keeps changing the spelling of the strange names (which do not sound authentic anyway):

They also change the names of the “victims” — and the media kept calling them by their first names — so as to not draw attention to the strange last names?

LIMON is a Hispanic surname (means lemon). It is not Indian, and we are told these are Indian students on visas.

Bristy is an odd spelling also. Some media spelled it Bristi. Why?

The pictures look like AI. The sunflowers above, are a freemasonry reference. (I go in to more detail in my video)

What strange info to have on this fellow. Why? Who provided it? How? Why only one photo of Zamil, in this day and age of social media?

We are told this is Bristy’s brother. Why are their last names different? What kind of name is “Dranto?” Is that a typcial Indian name?

Why does it look like he’s supressing a smile?

Duper’s delight, anyone?

Why is the video footage so poor?

How did they track this fellow down?

Why does he not seem upset at the foul play surrounding his sister?

Why does this picture look nothing like the others?

Are these the only pictures of these individuals?

Why does it look like AI, and bad AI at that?

Why is her name spelled differently here?

Why does the brother not seem upset?

Why does the “victim” have such an unusual name?

She called India once a day everyday?

How did they track down her brother?

Why the grainy poor resolution footage? To hide the Duper’s Delight?

So many questions, and answers we’ll likely never get.

Except from those of us who know.

These psy-ops are done to invoke fear and confusion, to provide distractions from other more important things, and to make the general public more willing to accept the pre-conceived “solutions” that will take away more of our freedom.

For a deeper dive on these themes, watch my (snark-filled) video here.

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