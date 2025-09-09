Following the recent announcement by Florida State Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo that the state should not mandate vaccines, there has been a flurry of responses and responses to the responses! (I covered Ladapo’s announcement in my substack here.)

President Trump was asked point-blank what he thought about Florida’s announcement; the governors of CA, OR, WA and HI formed an (illegal and unconstitutional) alliance to counter the rising tide of those deciding to not become human pin cushions; and Gov. DeSantis responded to those who construed Ladapo’s comments as doing away with vaccines all together.

In my video below, I cover those three stories, along with my (sometimes snarky) analysis and insights:

Let’s start with Trump. Trump says vaccines work. “Pure and simple.” Take a look 👇

(Original source here.)

Trump: Well, I think we have to be very careful. Look, you have some vaccines that are so amazing. The polio vaccine I happen to think is amazing. A lot of people think that COVID is amazing. You know, there are many people that believe strongly in that. But you have some vaccines that are so incredible and I think you have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated. It's a very, you know, it's a very tough position. So I'd give you an answer. I'll give you a feeling, but just initially I heard about it yesterday and it's a tough stance. Look, you have vaccines that work. They just pure and simple work. They're not controversial at all. And I think those vaccines should be used otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people. And when you don't have controversy at all, I think people should take it.

Did you catch that, friends?

Trump uses words like amazing and incredible to describe shots that are so dangerous and deadly that there is a special court in the United States set up specifically to handle claims about and provide compensation for the devastating injuries and deaths that occur from these injections.

He says that certain vaccines “are safe and they work…” and they aren’t controversial. Can someone point me to one vaccine that is not controversial?

Trump says that “You have to be very careful when you say that some people don't have to be vaccinated.”

How do ya like them apples?

And Trump also says “Vaccines [that work] should be used, otherwise some people are going to catch it and they endanger other people.”

Okay, what is “it”? And how exactly do you “catch” “it”? And how do you “endanger” other people? Especially if those other people are already “vaccinated” against “it?”

Friends, we've been over this many, many times.

Contagion is a theory. Virology is a theory. Theories are things that have never been proven.

Besides, how is the government promoting vaccination any different that promoting vasectomies, hysterectomies or abortions?

You know, for the common good and all that.

Let’s not forget that Governor Newscum himself paraded his moral bankruptcy, buying up billboards to promoted the killing of babies. He even used Bible verses, quoting Jesus Christ (see the despicable example below). I wish I were kidding.

All this to say that the government should not be in the position to persuade, coerce or influence you to undergo any medical interventions, period.

Remember, this fixation with government-promoted vaccination programs has been going on for a long, long time.

Gee whiz, that wouldn’t have anything to do with Big Pharma being in bed with Big Government, now would it?

Look at the BILLIONS and BILLIONS of YOUR tax dollars going to fund these poisons:

And you know, I don’t see a return on investment of my tax dollars. What about you?

DeSantis Reacts To Trump's Concerns About Florida Dropping All Vaccine Mandates For Schoolchildren

(Original source here.)

Friends, I give quite a bit of blow-by-blow commentary on the eight-minute video coverage of DeSantis responding to those criticizing Florida’s announcement to eliminate vaccine mandates.

So… I’d recommend listening to my recent video here (starts about 7:15 mark)

My general concerns are over DeSantis include his mentioning several times his concern that people have “lost trust” or confidence in the government, because we were all lied to about Covid and the shots.

Yes, we were lied to, and yes there is very little trust — but I don't know that people really had a lot of confidence in the federal government prior to the whole cooties hogwash. Maybe I'm alone in that. I’ve never really trusted the government.

He also states that there was “no data” that showed the covid shots worked — and therefore they should not be mandated.

You know and I know that it doesn’t matter if there is a truckload of data, a freight ship full of graphs, and a million white-coat scientists all sharing a consensus. That’s not the issue. The issue is: government has no right—zero—to restrict your breathing or force you to be injected with any medical product. Doesn’t matter how much data they come up with.

DeSantis also said it wasn’t right for some people to be forced to get the covid shot if they “already had covid and had natural immunity.”

First of all, “covid” has never been proven to exist (other than as a new name for a bunch of symptoms we used to call the flu) and first of all (yes, it’s first as well) whether or not you have “natural immunity” has no bearing on your rights to not capitulate to a government-forced medical intervention.

We don’t run this country based on the science; we are supposed to operate based on the law.

Another argument DeSantis trots out is that, you know, if you want people to be vaccinated, just let them make their own choice and they’ll probably do it. But if you force them, they’ll push back.

Maybe he says it because he’s a politician trying to smooth ruffled feathers. Personally, I don’t care for it. I liked what Ladapo said much better: forced vaccination is ridiculous. No one has the right to impose these interventions on you. Period. End of story.

West Coast Health Alliance

And while Florida is pushing back, look at what’s happening on the other coast. Newsom got together his band of little merry men (including Hawaii’s Joshie green, with his bandaid fetish) to form their very own illegal little club: the “West Coast Health Alliance.” Yes, these geniuses are entering into regional alliances, which, by the way, is unconstitutional. States aren’t allowed to form political alliances. But when did they ever care about the law?

So here we go: Hawaii proudly announces it’s joining California, Oregon, and Washington in this cartel of “shared commitment to safeguard public health.” Their words. They’ll provide “unified immunization guidance rooted in safety, efficacy, and transparency.” Oh, sure. Trust them. And look at this poster behind communist Newscum: “Vaccinate All.”

How much influence/persuasion/coercion do you think this West Coast Healthy Alliance will actually have?

I’d like to see if there are any tax dollars going to support that charade.

Back to Trump’s statements, how do you feel when you hear him praising these shots as “amazing” and “incredible”?

Does it sit right with you that he says some vaccines “just work” and “aren’t controversial”?

Does this change how you see Trump? Do you agree with him? Or do you think he’s just confused?

And what about DeSantis? Is he posturing for another political position? Does he sound sincere to you?

Were you in Florida back in 2020? Were you able to shop and conduct your life normally — or were things more shutdown than DeSantis describes?

One thing’s for certain: the vaccine debate has hit primetime in full force.

That means we’ll be hearing more and more from each side of the table. I’ll continue to provide my analysis and insights so we can read between the lies and do everything we can to make sure innocent children (and animals) are not harmed while people (hopefully) come to their senses and finally realize that the government should stop peddling these shots at all.

Share

Leave a comment