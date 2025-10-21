Some of my subscribers are ready to move on from the Charlie Kirk “incident” — while others are clamoring for more.

For those who enjoy critical thinking, digging deeper and reading between the lies, the Charlie Kirk story is a perfect opportunity to develop your discernment so you can spot the many deceptions of the many deceivers, who revel in duping the innocent and gullible by hiding their clues and calling cards in plain sight.

That’s why I’m covering the Charlie Kirk story — and it is a story, meaning the same ole’ script with the same ole’ tells and the same ole’ predictable outcome of inflicting and imposing policies and “solutions” that clear-thinking people normally wouldn’t accept, but because we are told that Charlie is your savior and he died for you (yes, words from the mouths of “pastors”) and people were traumatized by the fake, phony stage magic, they will not only eagerly, willingly and giddily accept their shackles (as we saw with the cooties hogwash) — they in fact will DEMAND it.

Yep! Did you miss that part? That part where Ray Comfort and Frank Turek say there needs to be more gun control and more surveillance — you know, for your safety and security.

Well, looks like Comfort and Turek forgot to read 1 Thessalonians 5.

(By the way, my friend and Healthy American Pastor Kemble is embarking on a sermon series about Deception, so if you are so inclined, check out his youtube channel here: Capac Bible Church.)

As for me, as fatiguing as it is to expose the evil-doers, expose I must, because the alternative is to see people around me being deceived, duped and hoodwinked, to their detriment and to the detriment of our society.

I would rather peel back the layers, look under the rocks, and come face-to-face with truth and reality rather than let the bad guys mock and ridicule me, as if they’ve pulled the wool over my eyes.

I’d rather be cynical than gullible.

So, for those who want to ride along as I collect clues and evidence and dissect the signs and symbols that expose the agenda items on the evil-doers’ “to do list” take a look at my most recent Charlie Kirk videos for you here.

Remember, I have dozens of videos on my Charlie Kirk playlist here.

(Rest assured I’ve got additional topics I’ll be covering, including what’s going on with the weather, how to push back against digital IDs, and more!)

Be sure to read the comments on the videos — and please leave yours as well!

