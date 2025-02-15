This week, I wanted to replay a top hit about resolving conflicts, and if that’s something you’re having difficulty with—whether it’s with a loved one, friend, co-worker, boss, or neighbor—this video is for you.

Conflict happens to all of us, but it hits especially hard when it involves someone close to our hearts. I want to share a few tips to help you move through these tricky moments and come out stronger on the other side. The goal here is smoother sailing ahead.

One of the most important things to remember is that conflict doesn’t have to be the end of the world—or a relationship. Instead of focusing on the dispute itself, let’s focus on what happens next. Where do you go from here? How do you handle things better next time? Resolving the conflict is so much more important than the conflict itself.

I decided to share this because, recently, some of my posts—especially on figures like Elon Musk, RFK Jr., and Trump—have sparked a lot of backlash and you may be able to relate in your personal life if you’ve bright up topics that apparently nobody can question and its caused srife between you and a friend or collegaue. .

Controversial discussions tend to go off the rails fast. People have strong opinions, and disagreements can spiral before you’ve even finished your sentence. But just because a conversation gets heated doesn’t mean it’s useless. In fact, conflict—when handled like an adult instead of a meltdown—can actually lead to something productive.

First things first: conflict is normal. Life isn’t perfect, and neither are we. Growing up, I thought arguments were a failure—that confrontation meant something was broken beyond repair. But as I’ve matured, I’ve realized that conflict, even heated arguments, can actually be healthy.

As long as no one is hurt (emotionally or physically) and nothing’s damaged, you can move forward. In fact, I believe the way you resolve a conflict matters more than the conflict itself. Don’t let an argument hold you back. Don’t let it become a grudge that festers for days, months, or even years. I’ve seen too many relationships broken because someone refused to move forward. It’s heartbreaking.

Repeat after me: Conflict isn’t the end. It’s an opportunity to grow. Once both parties acknowledge this truth, you can move from conflict to resolution. Here’s how to do that.

Take a Time-Out (Yes, Literally) When emotions are running hot and tempers are flaring, it’s time for a time-out. Simply say, “I need a few minutes to collect myself.” Or, “Let’s pause and come back to this in a bit.” The key here is to communicate—don’t just storm out, slam the door, or shut down. Let the other person know that you’re stepping away temporarily to cool off. A change of scenery works wonders for shifting energy. Leave the room, step outside, or—if you’re in a car—pull over to a safe spot and take a breather. This even applies on social media when you find yourself stuck in those digital bar brawls. Sometimes, disengaging momentarily allows for clearer thinking and better responses instead of reacting emotionally in the heat of the moment. Change the Energy Sometimes you need to physically shake off that built-up tension. Go for a walk, do some jumping jacks, splash cold water on your face, or even take a quick shower. If you’re at home, wash the dishes, change your clothes, or do something productive to channel that energy elsewhere. When debating hot-button issues, it’s easy to get consumed by frustration. I’ve found that stepping away from the screen and engaging in something completely different helps reset my perspective before re-engaging in a discussion. Gather Your Thoughts (With a Pen and Paper) Once you’ve cooled off, grab a pen and paper and jot down your thoughts. Ask yourself: What’s the core issue I want to address?

How can I express myself calmly and maturely?

What outcome am I hoping for? Instead of responding impulsively, I take the time to clarify what those issues are and ensure that I’m making a thoughtful, constructive response. Take the Initiative After you’ve gathered your thoughts and shifted your energy, don’t wait around for the other person to make the first move. Be the one to initiate the conversation. This doesn’t mean you’re “giving in.” Instead, it gives you a sense of control and confidence—like you’re leading the way toward resolution. A simple, “Hey, I’d like to talk when you’re ready,” can open the door to healing. In the digital space, this might look like responding to a heated comment with a well-reasoned reply instead of ignoring or blocking people outright (unless they’re being verbally abusive, of course). Timing Is Everything Timing matters. Avoid jumping into resolution mode at the worst possible moment. For example: Don’t hit someone with heavy conversations the second they walk in the door after work.

Don’t dive into conflict late at night when everyone’s exhausted. Instead, find a moment when you’re both composed and ready to focus. If needed, schedule a time to talk—even something like, “Let’s take a walk in 15 minutes and discuss this,” can set the stage for a healthier exchange. Sometimes, waiting an hour (or even a day) to reply can make all the difference in maintaining productive dialogue.

Conflict doesn’t have to be a relationship-ender. By taking a pause, shifting the energy, gathering your thoughts, and addressing the issue with empathy and composure, you can not only resolve the conflict but also strengthen the relationship. It’s not about who “wins” the argument—it’s about finding a way forward together.

So next time conflict pops up, remember:

It’s normal.

It’s not the end.

And you can come out the other side stronger. Take that time-out, collect yourself, and lead the way to smoother sailing ahead.

