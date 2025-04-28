We've all been through some rough patches, just trying to stay afloat during the stormy seas of life.

As someone who has always leaned towards being a problem solver, I enjoy helping others find solutions and overcome their troubles.

However, there's a fundamental truth I've come to embrace over the years:

You can't change anyone but yourself.

Attempting to change someone else will lead to frustration, irritation, and even resentment when our efforts fall short.

The video below is one of my all-time favorite messages. That’s because so many of us want to help others but in doing so, we miss a golden opportunity to let them know that we are with them, listening to them and hearing them.

Several years ago my husband and I signed up for a training program for lay counseling at our church. This program was to equip us as prayerful, spiritual helpers for those going through difficult times. It was challenging for me initially because the first rule we learned was: don't solve anyone's problems.

At first, it seemed counterintuitive—why offer support without solutions? The key, we learned, was the power of empathy.

Rather than jumping in to fix things, our role was to listen, validate, reflect, and respond to what the person was experiencing. It was a shift from being a fixer to being a compassionate listener.

Empathy involves stepping into someone else's shoes, trying to understand their feelings, and letting them know they are heard. The process starts with simple reflection, where you repeat back exactly what the person has shared.

Let me give you a straightforward example: Imagine someone lost their phone. Instead of quickly trying to fix it by saying, "Oh, it's fine! You can easily get a new one. Transfer your data from the cloud, and everything will be back!" Did you notice how empathy got skipped? Instead, try reflecting and saying, "You lost your cell phone in the rental car, and they can't find it?! What a bummer!" See how reflecting and validating their feelings come first?

Next, you might emphasize or respond to their experience by saying, "I've heard that happens to a lot of people, especially in rental cars." This helps create a connection.

Finally, offer emotional support by acknowledging their feelings. A phrase like, "I can't imagine how you're feeling. How are you coping with this?" opens the door for them to express themselves.

In our fast-paced world, we often rush to fix things, but cleaning out the emotional wounds before bandaging them so to speak is so important. By practicing empathy first we create a space for genuine connection and understanding.

