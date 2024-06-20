Let’s talk about the answers we can give when people try to refute the spraying in the skies. Watch my video below or keep reading for my responses.

How to Explain THIS is NOT Normal

Objection #1: "These are just contrails!"

If these were mere contrails, why aren't they a daily occurrence?

And why do they appear in areas not under regular flight paths? Why the sporadic nature? Why the peculiar flight patterns? And, why didn’t this “phenomenon” exist in the 70s and 80s? (fyi some have alerted me about the retroactive editing of old movies to insert these milky skies. This is an email I received from a Healthy American today:

“Hi Peggy, we rented a movie on Prime, "Top Gun: the first movie. It was in high definition and we noticed the skies were milky white. One scene in particular, when Maverick comes out of his commanding offices home at the beach. The sky was white. We own the DVD from 1986, so we put the disk on. And sure enough the sky in that scene in the original showing was deep blue. You are 100% correct. The film makers are going back and changing their films.”)

Objection #2: "These are just ice crystals from water vapor, low temperatures, and high altitudes."

Why would ice crystals exhibit orange, yellow, or brown hues? What explains the color variations? It seems unlikely that ordinary ice crystals would display such a range of colors.

Visit John Graf’s Youtube Channel ^

Objection #3: "It would take too much planning and resources for someone to pull this off!"

What's the threshold for "too much"? Are you arguing the government is incapable of planning operations? Governments are adept at planning and executing operations — and there is PLENTY of evidence of this. Why are you overlooking or dismissing the idea of organized initiatives, whether orchestrated by the government or third-party entities?

Objection #4: "How could they all be in on it?"

This doesn’t require everyone to be “in on it.” Many of these agencies are compartmentalized and not everyone within the agency is “in on it” — and even if they are, they aren’t necessarily doing it to be evil. Some people genuinely believe in what they're doing, motivated by factors such as financial gain, job security, personal beliefs, or they are simply ignorant.

Objection #5: "Why would they do this?"

People get into this for various reasons. Some truly believe they're on a mission to save the planet, while others have a thirst for control. It's a mixed bag of motivations and a lot of these scientists and researchers are genuinely convinced they're doing good and others, well, they are driven by evil or they are just completely ignorant.

Objection #6: "Aren't they suffering the consequences too?"

This ties back to the preceding response. Those participating might authentically hold the belief that their actions yield positive outcomes, akin to the countless individuals who willingly subjected themselves to being human pin cushions over the years. People willingly engage, enduring the repercussions not as harm but as a perceived good. It’s also possible that many of these individuals have the know-how to detoxify and mitigate risks. Nevertheless, a significant number find themselves entranced, utterly brainwashed and under a spell, unable to discern the reality before them

