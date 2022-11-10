An Atlantic op-ed with the heading "Let's Declare a Pandemic Amnesty" and the sub headline "We need to forgive one another for what we did and said when we were in the dark about COVID" sparked controversy last week.

My inbox was flooded with references to Emily Oster's post, and many people wanted to know what I thought about the push to "forgive and forget" all of the abuse that the cult of scientism and its brain dead adherents have inflicted on us the last few years.

Forgive and forget? The thing is… there was no apology in this article.

For those that prefer to watch a video, you can listen to my commentary »here«

Oster begins by stating that “these precautions were totally misguided”

These weren't precautions; instead, the repressive restrictions were imposed on society by the corrupt authorities and those drunk with power.

So right off the bat she isn’t speaking the truth and my trust level is low.

The issue, she explained, was that THEY DIDN'T KNOW. Then Oster gets to her main point, saying, "We have to put these fights aside and declare a pandemic amnesty," which sparked a firestorm on social media.

“We didn’t know” is not an apology. It is not repentance. Individuals like Oster had no right to impose their will on others. Where is the accountability? The crux of the issue is not the difference in opinion, but the transgressions that individuals, like Oster, committed against their fellow citizens who disagreed with them.

Emily goes on to use the word “choice” when describing the requirements that were imposed on others. The brainwashing is stunning. Take note that she never once uses the word mandate.

This article has nothing to do with forgiveness or amnesty. It has to do with reinforcing the notion that these were just “choices” for the good of society and bamboozling people into thinking their approach was simply misguided.

Who gets to decide what is good for society? How can we be sure it's good? In my view, it was harmful to society. Businesses closed, people died unnecessarily, there was an increase in child abuse, spouse abuse, animal abuse, and drug abuse, and who knows what the long-term effects of the evildoers' devastation will be.

When each individual takes care of his or her own needs, society functions optimally. I'm referring to functioning adults who are capable of doing so. Why in the world would I need to put on a raincoat to protect someone else from getting wet? Or light myself on fire to keep someone else warm?

Emily goes on to state the following:

“The people who got it right for whatever reason may want to gloat.”

Gloat: verb. contemplate or dwell on one's own success or another's misfortune with smugness or malignant pleasure.

Excuse me? Do you honestly think those who knew what was going on all along are enjoying the fact that people are dying because they became a human pin cushion? We were sounding the alarm because we CARE about life and liberty. Where is your evidence that we are approaching this with smugness?

“These discussions are heated, unpleasant and unproductive.”

What’s wrong with being heated? Why are people afraid of having these conversations? What evidence do you have that these conversations are unproductive?People need to vent and these conversations are necessary. That is how we learn and grow.

We are frequently told that we must forgive. It does not imply that we will forget, condone, or agree, but when we are forced to forgive prematurely, we may experience a false form of forgiveness.

Anger, grief, and regret are common feelings we experience on our path to forgiveness, and all emotions are valid. At a certain point, the hope is that we come to an understanding.

This new understanding takes us out of the past and into the future, and ideally (for the emotionally mature) leads to acceptance. Acceptance does not imply approval of an action or behavior, but rather acceptance of the realities of the situation.

Not accepting the truth of reality will drive you crazy.

However, God himself requires repentance. As a person of faith with a Christian worldview, repentance is the #1 step.

Where does she mention repentance in this article? What happened to their apology?

They instilled fear, paranoia, and hysteria. Families, friendships, and livelihoods were shattered as hatred and dehumanization were promoted.

These are not defensible accidents in the haze of uncertainty and there is no amnesty for evil.

~Peggy