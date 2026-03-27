Friends, as we close out the week I like to take a break from the headlines.

One of my guiding principles is that the more we can take care of our own health and focus on our own lives (and our loved ones) the less power the tyrants have over us.

To that end, I like to bring content that helps promote a healthy lifestyle, and to share my own mistakes and learnings when it comes to natural health.

In this broadcast and substack, the focus is on what many have been asking me about: my skin.

(If this is not your cup-o-tea, please pass on reading any further and join me in my next article when we return to analyzing the ills of the world 🥰)

No, I’m not talking about lasers or chemical peels because I don’t do that to my skin.

I have had a few pretty intense facials. And I have learned the hard way that my face does not do well with any type of glycolic acids, vitamin C, or abrasive exfoliation.

That does not sit well with me at all.

Now, I prefer to treat my skin like it’s a delicate fabric that needs pampering and care, not rough housing!!

So let me tell you a little story about the worst thing that I ever did to my skin.

And the most troubling part of it for me is that it wasn’t even my idea!

What happened is this: I was experiencing blemishes in my early 40s, so I went to a dermatologist for help. (This is back in the day when I thought doctors had all the answers!)

The well-meaning dermatologist recommended that I wash my face with what turned out to be a very harsh, drying soap.

This soap was so drying to my skin that my skin started creating more oil to compensate for the dryness.

It turns out I was stripping my “delicate fabric” of its needed moisture and protective barrier that God created!

So now in addition to the breakouts, I had oily, dry and rough skin — what a combination!

Bring on the Drugs! 😳

Next, the dermatologist prescribed antibiotics.

Yup!

And I took them. (again, this is before I was aware of the damaging side effects of antibiotics— but I was soon to find out!)

The real problem was that I was (and still am) a person who basically lives outdoors.

Meaning: I am in the sun and water nearly every single day. Most of my life was spent in sunny Southern California, and now I am in sunny South Florida.

I grew up lifeguarding, swimming and surfing on SoCal beaches — and to this very day, I still swim in the ocean and pool. And I teach water fitness classes for fun!

Photosensitivity, anyone?? 😱

So the dermatologist prescribed a drug that caused photosensitivity. This of course, meant that my skin was extra sensitive to sun exposure.

Only I didn’t realize it — until my skin started to look even worse: mottled and aged before my time.

Bring on the Sunscreen? 😳

Keep in mind that at that time, I was not as aware of natural solutions as I am now.

So I simply followed the doctor’s advice.

And the doctor’s next piece of advice to prevent the photosensitivity was to wear sunscreen.

Now, back then, chemical-free, non-toxic sunscreen was not really a thing.

Or at least a thing I knew about!

So I was applying a sunscreen chock-full of harsh chemicals that burned when I applied it to my delicate facial skin.

Stranger still is that I could taste the chemicals because my skin had absorbed them.

So I got a metal, chemical residue taste in my mouth. And my eyes stung!

Suffice it to say, the #1 mistake I made with my skin was to go to the dermatologist and embark on what turned out to be a merry-go-round that I wanted to get off.

And that’s exactly what I did.

The Turning Point

I went from having some pesky adult blemishes and sun-kissed skin to having full-blown blotchy, damaged, dry/oily, photosensitive, aged skin!

I decided to go cold turkey off the doctor’s recommended protocol.

Gone was the harsh, drying soap.

Gone were the antibiotics.

Gone was the sunscreen.

(I will be doing an entire video dedicated to the myths we’ve been told about sunscreen. Stay tuned!)

Instead, I gave my skin (and my sanity) a break.

Thankfully, even before I started experimenting on creating my own healing skin elixirs, my skin responded favorably to my “less-is-more” skincare approach.

(I’ve got a video for you about that here: Decluttering My Skincare Routine)

What I Realized

It wasn’t until sometime later (when I started researching researching skin issues and natural solutions) that I realized my concern was likely hormonally related… And that means no amount of lotions and potions were really going to prevent those outbreaks until I made a few lifestyle changes.

Oh… and I also ended up developing my own natural skincare products — more on that in just a moment.

But first: Do you know what my number one lifestyle change was?

Not going off chocolate, cheese or chips (often touted as the culprit in breakouts) — but I eliminated all soy products.

That’s right: soy!

Do you remember back in the day when The Soy Diet was being promoted?

Well, I admit that I fell for it. I was eating soy for breakfast, lunch and dinner!

The result? Weight gain and skin breakouts.

I didn’t realize at the time that soy mimics estrogen. And in my case, I concluded that soy was causing these negative side effects.

Starting in the Kitchen

As a 10-year-old, I would experiment in the kitchen with different things like mashed up bananas and yogurt for a facial mask.

It made sense to me at the time that natural ingredients would be just as good on the body as in the body!

In fact, I will have a video coming for you all about skin food and what to eat to heal your skin from the inside out.)

My failed experience with the dermatologist prompted me to get back into experimenting with different natural, organic ingredients that actually work with your skin instead of against it.

The result is that I created my own signature blend that I have been using for years to heal, nourish and revitalize my skin which has been loved by the sun, sea and time!

If you want to know exactly what these ingredients are, and how they support clear, sooth, healthy skin, click here and scroll down for the ingredients list.

You’ll see the benefits that these carefully selected botanicals impart, and you can also learn how to experience their healing benefits.

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