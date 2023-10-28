Friends, if you don’t care for “snarcasm” as one of my Healthy Americans puts it, then this video is not for you.

That’s because in my attempt to outwit the Youtube algorithm by NOT putting forth “conspiracy theories” about the latest incident hogging the headlines, I took a different approach and showed you how every single narrative, witness and “fact” about the incident is true. Absolutely true.

I recognize that there are those among us who don’t care for anyone adding a lighthearted touch to the hogwash that is constantly sloshed all over us…

But for those who do, please take a look at my take on the incident in Lewiston Maine, and be sure to leave a comment as well.

P.S. Regarding those who have left me a comment saying, “I live there! I know those people!" for some reason when I’ve asked them to provide me with the full names of the victims, the hospital they were taken to, and the date of death, I never seem to get a follow up reply. Weird, huh?

But not as weird as those who comment with a brand-new youtube account which was made on the day they comment telling me that “they were there…” but then I never hear from them again. Just sayin’…

Of course, I could be totally wrong. About everything. Watch the video and let me know what you think.

LIVE SHOOTER DRILL held in — you guessed it! LEWISTON in JUNE 2022!

If this incident wasn’t bad enough — guess what?!

There was an active shooter drill held (and paid for with YOUR tax dollars!) in the very city of Lewiston in 2022.

Nothing to see here, folks.

I share the details in my follow up video here:



Let me know what YOU think about all this!

Share

As always, I appreciate you being a reader of this substack. All content is free to all readers, and for those who support me as a financial partner, you are invited to our private live webinars. This month’s has been moved to nov 4, so I can rest my voice a bit beforehand. Not sure if you’re on the invite list? Please contact us here: support@thehealthyamerican.org