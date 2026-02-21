The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Fred Doores's avatar
John Fred Doores
13h

Believe me Peggy, many of us believed you the first time…it was rather obvious to anyone curious enough to do our own research and not just parrot the puppet-masters and their latest dangly Orange distraction, our LATEST pathetic POTUS in a very long line of them…so tune out the rantings of the dim partisan faithful and continue your good works. Very important and impressive!

Reply
Share
Jewell's avatar
Jewell
14h

https://www.winterwatch.net/2026/02/lutnick-son-grifts-on-tariff-speculations/

Reply
Share
1 reply by Peggy Hall
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Peggy Hall · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture