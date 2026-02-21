I’ve been talking about tariffs since Trump first toyed with his illegal tariffs back in March 2025.

And now, nearly a year later, the Supreme Court has ruled in my favor (so-to-speak) and accurately declared that Trump has no authority for imposing tariffs.

Where have I head that before?

Oh yeah, that’s right. I said it. 😆

Again and again.

Here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here, and here. There are probably even more examples, but that will get you going.

Yes, each of those links will take you to a separate substack and video that I researched and produced, spending time and effort to educate those who wanted to learn. Here are just a handful below:

Boy-oh-boy did I get excoriated for sharing simple truths.

Kinda reminds me of back in the cooties days when I simply tried to tell people the truth.

They didn’t want to hear it then, and they didn’t want to hear it about tariffs, either.

What’s weird is that some people don’t want to learn; they want to argue.

What’s weirder is people who told me to “stay in my lane”, insinuating that the only thing I was qualified to talk about was how to get a vaccine exemption. 🤦‍♀️

Ironically, my master’s degree is in international policy studies, law and economics. That means — more so than many — I have a keen interest in, and deep knowledge about tariffs.

But who cares when Trump is in office, right? Anything he does or says is supposed to applauded, never questioned. 😂

SUPREME COURT RULES TRUMP’S TARIFFS ILLEGAL

You can read the entire court ruling here.

On February 20, 2026, The Supreme Court ruled 6-3 that (as I explained in detail in my video here, called “Trump Has Zero Authority to Impose Tariffs”) that Trump has zero authority to impose tariffs 😂🤦‍♀️

See for yourself:

And Further:

Whadda ya think, friends? Should the Supreme Court just stay in its own lane?? 🤣

Now, I don’t want to gloat too much — after all, the many videos I did to teach you about tariffs are the high point of my Healthy American broadcasts.

I actually left most of the snark out of those videos in an attempt to be clear and compelling. I was speaking as an educator, with knowledge and insight, yet my tariff videos were among those that got the most pushback.

If the last several years have taught me anything, they taught me that people do not like to change their viewpoint.

No amount of fact, details, evidence, truth or reality will make a dent in the opinions of people who do not want to learn, change or grow.

You saw that yourself during the cooties heydays.

Anyhoo, I’ll let the snark fly a bit now. No more mister nice gal. 😇

I was right, I knew I was right, and you probably don’t like hearing me say that.

That’s okay, too.

In fact, to celebrate, I am going to rebroadcast ALL my videos about tariffs.

Yeah, I like that idea.

Kinda like a Twilight Zone marathon.

Very fitting indeed, as we do seem to be living in the Twilight Zone.

P.S. Don’t worry: I won’t subject you to a week’s worth of tariff substack replays. You can simply click on the links I have for you ins substack if you want to do the deepest of dives on this topic.

In fact, I don’t know of any substacker that has covered the tariffs top the degree and detail that I have.

But then again, as I said, international trade and economics has been a fascination of mine, so I understand it not everyone is as keen to learn as I am.

But I have a feeling that many of my savvy, sophisticated Healthy Americans are on board as well.

All right thanks for letting me have my snarky fun and gloat over this win.

You can bet Trump will try to spin it as a win, as well.

See today’s headline? Forget the Supreme Court — Trump is going to enact ANOTHER 10% global tariff. 😆🤦‍♀️

For those of you applauding, thinking that Trump is “sticking it to China” — just remember this simple truth:

The only ones benefitting from Trump’s tariffs are his corporate cronies who are getting tariff waivers.

Have you personally benefitted from this illegal tax? Please let me know how in a comment below.

Share

Leave a comment