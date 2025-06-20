As a former doctor in the mainstream medical system, Dr. Sam Bailey treated a constant stream of unwell patients. While she could sometimes help in acute cases, she came to realize that most interventions didn’t address the root cause of illness.
Modern medicine, she discovered, often fails because it focuses on suppressing symptoms instead of identifying and reversing the underlying issues.
One of the most persistent—and damaging—cover stories in medicine today is the idea that viruses are to blame for why we get sick. But if germs are truly contagious, why doesn’t everyone exposed to the same “virus” get sick?
The truth is: the entire virus model is built on an unproven hypothesis. Once you start digging into the science, it becomes clear that the evidence just isn’t there. Yet we’re constantly told that viruses are the invisible enemy—causing everything from colds and flus to autoimmune disorders and chronic fatigue.
So what is making people sick, if not viruses?
That’s the question Dr. Bailey answers in this video as she outlines 40 reasons your health might be suffering—none of which involve imaginary cooties particles.
Watch this video from Dr. Sam Bailey for yourself and consider the possibility that what we've been told about sickness might not be the full story.
Where you can find Dr. Sam:
Website: drsambailey.com
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey
Substack:
Most people are poisoned, and ascribe to black magic medicine where false angels in white coats dole out toxins.
Thanks Peggy for bringing this topic up again ! Thank you for mentioning Drs Cowan, Kauffman as well. as sharing Dr. Sam with your audience. The Contagion Myth by Dr. Tom Cowan was life changing for me. The truth I learned from this book gave my wife and I the confidence to stand up to employment vaccine mandates and doctors assuring me no harm at all from taking the Vaxxes. These Doctors along with many others I told family and friends about were labeled quacks. I took it personally but now so many have gotten illness, cancers or died just as some of those "quacks" warned. People forget and while we move away from that time people will be doomed to repeat and give in if they are not at least willing to hear an alternate point of view. It's key to unearth the sham of virology (like most modern allopathic medicine it is voodoo money making nothing remotely scientific). Taking vaccines much less prescribing them is an act of faith to people, processes and corporations and government who are not worthy of that faith/trust. Pasteur was a fraud and if anyone cares to read a great book about the topic I recommend Bechamp or Pasteur by Ethel D Hume. Thanks for keeping the truth coming Peggy. Blessings !