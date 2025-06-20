The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

Roman S Shapoval
11h

Most people are poisoned, and ascribe to black magic medicine where false angels in white coats dole out toxins.

5 replies
spnbb
11h

Thanks Peggy for bringing this topic up again ! Thank you for mentioning Drs Cowan, Kauffman as well. as sharing Dr. Sam with your audience. The Contagion Myth by Dr. Tom Cowan was life changing for me. The truth I learned from this book gave my wife and I the confidence to stand up to employment vaccine mandates and doctors assuring me no harm at all from taking the Vaxxes. These Doctors along with many others I told family and friends about were labeled quacks. I took it personally but now so many have gotten illness, cancers or died just as some of those "quacks" warned. People forget and while we move away from that time people will be doomed to repeat and give in if they are not at least willing to hear an alternate point of view. It's key to unearth the sham of virology (like most modern allopathic medicine it is voodoo money making nothing remotely scientific). Taking vaccines much less prescribing them is an act of faith to people, processes and corporations and government who are not worthy of that faith/trust. Pasteur was a fraud and if anyone cares to read a great book about the topic I recommend Bechamp or Pasteur by Ethel D Hume. Thanks for keeping the truth coming Peggy. Blessings !

1 reply
16 more comments...

