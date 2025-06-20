As a former doctor in the mainstream medical system, Dr. Sam Bailey treated a constant stream of unwell patients. While she could sometimes help in acute cases, she came to realize that most interventions didn’t address the root cause of illness.

Modern medicine, she discovered, often fails because it focuses on suppressing symptoms instead of identifying and reversing the underlying issues.

One of the most persistent—and damaging—cover stories in medicine today is the idea that viruses are to blame for why we get sick. But if germs are truly contagious, why doesn’t everyone exposed to the same “virus” get sick?

The truth is: the entire virus model is built on an unproven hypothesis. Once you start digging into the science, it becomes clear that the evidence just isn’t there. Yet we’re constantly told that viruses are the invisible enemy—causing everything from colds and flus to autoimmune disorders and chronic fatigue.

So what is making people sick, if not viruses?

That’s the question Dr. Bailey answers in this video as she outlines 40 reasons your health might be suffering—none of which involve imaginary cooties particles.

Watch this video from Dr. Sam Bailey for yourself and consider the possibility that what we've been told about sickness might not be the full story.

Where you can find Dr. Sam:

Website: drsambailey.com

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/DrSamBailey

Substack:

Share

Leave a comment