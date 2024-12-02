Let me start by saying this: I appreciate every single one of you. Your support and encouragement are what keep me going — truly.

And I thought I’d take a moment to share the why behind what I do, and why I’m so relentless in exposing the evildoers, the tyrants, the hogwashers, bamboozlers, and serpents.

My goal has always been to educate, empower, and equip you to stand up for your rights, even when facing those who seek to silence or oppress you. I’m here to arm you with the tools to fight tyranny—whether that’s understanding your rights or standing firm when the powers that shouldn’t be are gunning for you.

If you’ve ever wondered why I don’t run for office myself, or why I’m not trying to be that person in politics, let me take you on a quick journey through my past—and maybe I’ll explain it all in a way that makes sense. In my video linked below, I share how I became so passionate about truth, freedom, and defending the underdog.

I went to the University of California, Santa Barbara and studied political science. Why? Well, at the time I thought I wanted to be an attorney. I was idealistic, determined, and ready to fight for justice. Politics and law seemed like they’d go hand-in-hand, but boy, turned out that I was wrong.

I thought, “I’m going to be the one who defends the underdog, the one who puts the bad guys in their place.” Fast forward to me realizing that the system is a bit more complicated than that.

I’ve always had an interest in different cultures, different laws, and political systems. That’s why I eventually went on to get a master’s degree in international policy. I decided that was a better use of my time than going to law school, because I wanted to focus on policy and diplomacy. As an idealistic young adult (who thought I had the answers to the world’s ills) I fancied a career in the foreign service, perhaps as an Ambassador! (Yes, I’ve always had big dreams.)

So back in my college days, as I was thinking about becoming an attorney, I also thought it would be a good idea to get a degree in political science, in case I wanted to instead prepare for a career working in politics — with an eye on serving in public office in the future.

I ended up pulling the plug on that idea. I’ll share that story of why in just a moment.

But before I go on, let me state that indeed, there are times now when I wish I had gone to law school. There are so many battles to fight in the courtroom — and I wish sure I could represent those of you who need my legal help. I would love nothing more than standing in front of the courtroom and demanding justice in your cases. But the reality is, I’m helping you in the ways I can: through education, coaching, and legal strategy.

In fact, I’ve actually educated attorneys—particularly on civil rights laws and local health laws. I’ve helped brainstorm legal strategies, approaches and arguments in order to stop tyrants in their tracks and stand up for what’s right. Still, there’s a part of me that’s relieved I didn’t follow the path of becoming a lawyer, especially after seeing the dark side of the legal system up close.

You see, I’ve learned the hard way that lawfare is a thing. That’s when legal systems are used as a weapon against people—wearing you down financially, emotionally, psychologically, and even spiritually. And believe me, I’ve seen it firsthand.

The truth should prevail.

Facts should speak for themselves.

But, as many of us know, justice isn’t always served.

I learned that the hard way, especially during my involvement with my lawsuit against the public serpents on the Orange County Board of Supervisors. The system didn’t feel like it was set up to guarantee a win for justice; it felt like a game—a game where the underdog doesn’t stand much of a chance.

The time I spent in the courtroom was very stressful and anxiety-inducing. I couldn’t stand all the rigmarole and procedural games. I just wanted to get right down to the facts. Unfortunately the attorneys and judges saw things differently and trued every trick in the book to derail justice.

I’ve also heard from many of my Healthy American clients who’ve been treated poorly by their attorneys—who haven’t communicated well or in a timely fashion. These clients paid tens of thousands of dollars to retain attorneys, only to find that the attorneys went MIA. I’ve heard of countless situations when attorneys have failed to do right by their clients. They haven’t acted professionally, and it really turns my stomach.

How a College Class Changed My Path

So back to my college days… at the time, I thought law school would be the next step for me. I wanted to help people, but I quickly realized I didn’t have the cut-throat instincts (and slimy tactics) that seemed to be required to be successful in the legal world. As I mentioned, I did end up pursuing a Master’s degree in international relations because I’ve always been fascinated by other countries, cultures, and political systems.

Ironically, though, I don’t believe in expanding global governance. I’m not in favor of international law or international courts to the extent that they’ve ballooned and grown. But I was more interested in how different countries operate and how societies are organized.

So there I was, in college, working on a political science project. It was all about participating in a mock Congress. The professor explained that we would role-played as either lobbyists or congresspeople. At our first event, with our chosen roles, most students sprang into action, wheeling and dealing, and being… political. The whole experience felt like a forced game—a game of alliances and backroom deals, where you had to make nice with people you didn’t like just to pass your bill. Lobbyists were there, trying to sway people in every which way to pass their agenda. And what I realized? Most of the time, it’s the lobbyists writing the bills, not the congresspeople themselves.

Ugh… this was so not me. I’m a straight-shooter and don’t like all the political gamesmanship. So guess what happened? I dropped the class. I didn’t want to deal with all the political back-and-forth. I realized I didn’t want to serve in public office after all. I didn’t want to be a politician. I wanted to be direct and matter-of-fact. I didn’t want to have to make these alliances (I’m not saying there’s no place for that, but it’s just not for me). The whole system felt icky—and I wanted no part of it.

It puts me in mind of what we’re seeing with Trump and his list of nominees for various cabinet positions. Some of them, you might be scratching your head about just like I am. But it reminds me of these political favors that need to be addressed—perhaps due to donors or favors granted in exchange for support. It’s just not my cup of tea.

Why I’ll Never Run for Office

“Peggy for Governor!” “Peggy for President!” I hear it all the time, and let me tell you, I appreciate it. The support is real, and it does keep me going. But here's the truth: I do what I do at The Healthy American because I love it. I’m here for truth and freedom. I thrive on digging into the mess of the status quo, reading between the lies, and asking the hard questions that nobody else wants to.

This—teaching, challenging, questioning the narratives—that’s my lane. I’m not trying to play the political game. I’m in the trenches with you, peeling back the layers of headlines, exposing what’s really going on, and calling out the lies. I’m not afraid to dig deeper, even when it’s uncomfortable.

The truth is, most people don’t ask the tough questions. They don’t dig, they don’t challenge, and they certainly don’t push back when the lies start stacking up. It’s easy to ignore—until it hits home. And that’s the problem. That’s why we’re stuck in the mess we’re in now.

I’m not interested in being part of “the system.” Interestingly, over my professional career, I’ve worked for the federal government (as an assistant to professors in the Naval Post-Graduate School) and in state government when I was the Director of Teacher Professional Development at the University of California, Irvine. I’ve also worked for community colleges (run by government bodies) and I’ve also worked for local cities as a private consultant. My early years working for the government at different levels really opened my eyes. Turns out, I’m an entrepreneur at heart, so being a part of the slow-moving bloated government bureaucracy is not a good fit for me.

I’m not a politician. And I don’t want to be a politician. I’m not interested in shaking hands and making backroom deals. I’m much more impactful here at The Healthy American—observing, predicting, and sharing what I see with all of you. I’m where I thrive, and where God has called me: fighting for truth and freedom and empowering you to stand strong against the evildoers.

So no, I won’t be running for office. No political games. No moral compromises. I’ll keep doing the work I do because I believe in it, and I’ll always be grateful for each one of you who sticks with me on this journey. You are my motivation. And in this season of gratitude, I want you to know: I’m thankful for all my Healthy Americans every single day.

Now, let’s march this all the way to Heaven, shall we?!

