The Orange County Board of Supervisors is up to their old tricks again: violating the law.

On Monday, October 31st the health officer in Orange County declared an emergency because of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Let’s briefly take a look at the CDC website for their details about RSV:

Hmm… “Mild (emphasis added), cold like symptoms.”

Have you ever heard the phrase "there is no cure for the common cold?"

We might as well shut down the whole world until nobody ever gets sick again.

Of course none of the above is pleasant, but is it a true emergency?

Being a human pin cushion has nothing to do with this, I'm sure.

Let's take a look at the timeline, shall we?

On Monday 10/31 the health officer in Orange County declared an emergency

We all know that when an emergency is declared, the funds are unlocked.

On Tuesday, November 1, media outlets reported that pharmaceutical companies are developing their own RSV vaccine, but these vaccines have not been approved by the FDA. These unauthorized shots can only be given under EUA if there is a "emergency.”

And then the Orange County Board of Supervisors issued an announcement of a special meeting to be held the following day 11/02.

You can also watch the OC press conference here:

It's incredible that this is based on 11 patients, and out of 11 patients, they had no information to present about these patients, yet the declaration of emergency was based on that information!

Now let's discuss the law.

The county of Orange must confirm the local health emergency in accordance with the law, which calls for a vote from the body.

This is precisely what my lawsuit is about. The board is required by law to vote on all facts related to an emergency (which is still relevant because the previous emergency is still ongoing) but they haven't done so in a year because they unlawfully delegated their authority to the governor. Now, instead of conceding, the board has doubled down and declared ANOTHER “emergency.”

It does cost money to bring this lawsuit, therefore if you are able to support me with your prayers and financial support

When the Orange County Board of Supervisors issued their announcement of a meeting to be held the following day on 11/02, they neglected to follow the requirements set forth in the Brown Act which require 72 hours notice before a public meeting is held.

By the way, click here to watch the recorded meeting from 11/02. I did not speak in front of the board because I have an active lawsuit against them. Additionally, after around 20 or so people had speaker cards, they stopped giving them out, preventing the remaining members of the public from addressing the board and creating the impression that the decision had already been made.

Brown Act

Let's also take a look at the section regarding emergency meetings.

There is no crippling activity, friends.

There is no “severe” impairment to public health or safety.

If we go back in time, California has set the stage for what is to come with the recent bills signed into law.

AB 2098 which completely shreds freedom of speech within the medical field and eliminates honest conversations between a doctor and his or her patients. This law makes it illegal for doctors to speak with their patients unless their speech align with the state narrative. AB 1797 which allows the state to track everyone’s vaccination status

This is only a hop, skip, and jump away from the nightmare scenario of parents, who opt out and do not subject their children the needle, being targeted by the state on claims of child abuse and having CPS step in to take the children away.

So, Katrina Foley, your vote triggered a proclamation of a health emergency in Orange County, and this health emergency will pave the way for pharmaceutical companies to get their EUA for the cooties cocktail. In a unanimous vote, you and the other board members set the stage for this..

To each member of the board:

You know who I am because my name is on the lawsuit: HALL vs. the Orange County Board of Supervisors.

The law is clear, and you are in violation of it.

~Peggy

Thank you everyone who is standing with me on the side of truth to bring these public serpents to justice!

Your donation can be made here.

Our court date is December 1, 2022. More updates to come!