You know the expression “the oldest trick in the book?”

The “oldest trick” is deception and the book is the Bible.

From Genesis to Revelation, the Bible is filled with timeless wisdom about recognizing truth and exposing lies. It teaches us to discern good from evil and to honor our Creator. The very beginning of the Bible introduces us to the first act of deception: when Eve was tempted by the deceiving serpent.

You know how I like to use that phrase "public serpents."

The serpent told Eve that if she ate from the tree of the knowledge of good and evil, she would live forever and be like God. But it was the exact opposite. She didn’t gain immortality. She lost it. And she didn’t become like God—because there is only one God. That was the beginning of deception in the world, and that same spirit of deception is still at work today.

So how can we, as people of faith (and common sense), recognize the truth in a world full of lies? Let me share with you five ways I’ve learned to discern truth from deception.

1. Truth is Simple and Clear. Deception is Convoluted and Confusing.

God is not a God of confusion. Truth is simple. Deception is complicated. When someone is trying to deceive you, they’re going to tell you it’s "complicated" or "above your understanding."

That’s a red flag.

I always say, if someone needs to go around in circles to explain it, they may be trying to cover something up. Think about what we've experienced over the last few years—the back-and-forth, the contradictions, the mental gymnastics. That’s not truth. That’s manipulation. It’s the exact opposite of what I do here at The Healthy American. I tell you simple truths.

When I teach about Title VII of the U.S. Civil Rights Act, I’ll explain the only two actions that need to be done:

You invoke your religious belief. Your employer must accommodate you.

That’s it. Anyone that learns from me is able to go on and teach others because the truth is simple. God didn’t design His laws to be hidden. That brings me to my next point.

*Also, beware of anyone peddling “hidden” knowledge.

2. Truth Aligns with Objective Reality

We have senses for a reason. Objective reality is what we see, hear, touch, and experience. I always say: if you look out the window and see that it’s raining, then it’s raining—no matter what the weatherman says.

Ask yourself: Does this idea or belief align with what I know to be true? Can you measure it, see it, or at least verify it with real experience? If not, it may be a fabrication or distortion.

3. Truth is Rooted in Facts & Logic

Life is full of decisions, and to make wise decisions, you need to start with the facts. What’s really going on? From there, can you draw a logical conclusion based on what’s in front of you? Deception, on the other hand, skips the facts and jumps to emotional appeals, hypotheticals, or manipulations.

I’ve talked about this previously where I gave examples of logical fallacies. I've seen people try to justify one thing by dragging in unrelated arguments—like saying, "If you really care about unborn babies, then you must also support every social welfare policy under the sun otherwise your stance on abortion is not valid." That’s an illogical conclusion. You're comparing apples to oranges.

Stick to facts. Ask: What are they basing this on? Are they drawing conclusions that line up with those facts?

4. Truth Comes With Evidence and Results

We live in a time where feelings are often mistaken for facts. But if someone is claiming a truth—especially when it's tied to actions or outcomes—there ought to be evidence.

When I talk about Title VII protections, I don’t just give my opinion. I show proof. Thousands of people have used this approach successfully. That's not theory. That’s evidence.

You have the right to ask, “Where’s the proof?” When someone is teaching or promoting something, their fruit—the results—should be visible. Which brings us to the fifth point.

5. You Shall Know Them by Their Fruit

That phrase comes straight from the Bible. Jesus said you will know people by their fruit—meaning, by their actions and the results of their choices. If someone is preaching love but sowing division, their fruit tells you the truth. If someone promises freedom but delivers control, look again.

15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles? 17 Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Therefore by their fruits you will know them. Matthew 7:15-20

Is what they’re doing bringing peace? Clarity? Healing? Or confusion and harm? Does it uplift or oppress? Truth is life-giving. Lies are soul-draining.

Discernment Is a Spiritual Gift

Some folks call it their BS meter. Others say, "Something just feels off." I call it my hogwash meter. God gives this to those who seek Him. It’s like a sixth sense—an ability to spot the wolf in sheep’s clothing or the lie wrapped in partial truth.

The ability to distinguish between truth and deception is important for staying on the narrow path that leads to salvation. Satan wants to lead you astray.

13 Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: 14 Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. Matthew 7:13-14

When something doesn’t sit right in your spirit—don’t ignore that. Pray. Dig deeper. Ask for wisdom. James 1:5 says, "If any of you lacks wisdom, let him ask of God." That wisdom is available to us all, and it’s our most powerful weapon against deception.

8 “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8

“Keep your heart with all vigilance,

for from it flow the springs of life.” Proverbs 4:23

When it comes to news stories, events that have occurred, or what people are teaching others, many of you Healthy Americans have the ability to detect when something does not add up. False teachers are all too common, and Satan loves to focus his energy on them in order to distract and divert people's attention.

Here are the five key questions to help you discern:

Is it simple and clear? Does it align with objective reality? Is there a logical, factual basis? Is there evidence to back it up? Does it bear good fruit?

And above all—pray. Pray for wisdom, discernment, and strength. The wide road may look easy, but it leads to destruction. Stay on the narrow path, the one paved with truth, even if it’s uphill.

With all of the deception, it's no surprise that people feel lost, overwhelmed, and confused. Please share this message with those who need it. We need more people standing in truth—because truth brings peace.

I hope this message blesses you, encourages you, and strengthens your ability to navigate these stormy seas.

Thank you for helping me continue this important work.

Share

Leave a comment