You know the expression “the oldest trick in the book?”

The oldest trick is deception and the book is the Bible.

The book of Genesis describes how Eve was tempted by the serpent (aka the deceiver) and told that if she ate from the Tree of Knowledge of Good and Evil, she would live forever and be like God, but it was the exact opposite. The truth was that she would die and would not be like God… Eve believed the serpent and ate the fruit, then gave it to Adam, who also ate it. As a result, sin and death entered the world.

Jesus, however, proved he had the power to conquer death. Jesus was a man who came into the world, lived, died, and then rose again. Sin's eternal repercussions won't be felt by those who put their faith in Christ. Sin entered the world through Adam, but we are able to escape its consequences through faith in Christ.

Deception is a mix of truth and lies. These half-truths are designed to mislead, confuse, and deceive because they contain just enough truth to obscure or soften the lie.

I want to give you 5 ways to discern truth from deception.

Ask yourself: Is it simple and clear? Truth is simple. Deception is convoluted, distracting, and complex. God is not a God of confusion. Tip - Look out for the phrase: “it’s hidden knowledge.” Any person or religion peddling hidden knowledge is a red flag. Does this concept align with objective reality? We can observe and agree on objective reality because we can see and experience it with our senses. Is there a factual basis to draw logical conclusions? When confronted with a concept, idea, or theory that someone is peddling, sharing, or teaching, you must ask yourself, "What is the factual basis on which this person is drawing a conclusion?" And is it consistent with those facts? Is there visible evidence and proof of what they are sharing? Is this concept, theory, idea, or action fruitful?

One of the lessons found in the Bible is that you will know them (false prophets) by their fruits. So take a look at what people have (or haven’t) accomplished. Examine the outcomes and consequences of their actions over time to see if they are having any positive effects and bearing any fruit.

15 “Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravenous wolves. 16 You will know them by their fruits. Do men gather grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles? 17 Even so, every good tree bears good fruit, but a bad tree bears bad fruit. 18 A good tree cannot bear bad fruit, nor can a bad tree bear good fruit. 19 Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down and thrown into the fire. 20 Therefore by their fruits you will know them. Matthew 7:15-20

The gift of discernment is one of the Holy Spirit's gifts (I call it my hogwash meter). All of this is linked to your own intuition, God-given conscience, and body of knowledge and wisdom accumulated over the years that tell you something is not adding up. It's like having an extra sixth sense.

The ability to distinguish between truth and deception is essential for remaining on the narrow path that leads to salvation. Satan wants to lead you astray.

13 Enter ye in at the strait gate: for wide is the gate, and broad is the way, that leadeth to destruction, and many there be which go in thereat: 14 Because strait is the gate, and narrow is the way, which leadeth unto life, and few there be that find it. Matthew 7:13-14

As Christians, we strive to honor God in thought, word, and deed. So many people live with their eyes closed to the truth because they do not want to face reality or accept what their government or fellow citizens are doing. However, keeping your eyes closed to reality adds an unnecessary layer of suffering to your life.

God tells us that we must take every thought captive which means to guard our intellectual mind and not believe everything that is told to us. We are also told to guard our hearts to ensure we are not led astray. Life does not flow from a heart filled with sin and folly. As we can see from Scripture, the most important way to protect one's heart is to live according to God's word and to maintain fellowship with him through constant prayer and worship.

8 “Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8

“Keep your heart with all vigilance,

for from it flow the springs of life.” Proverbs 4:23

When it comes to news stories, events that have occurred, or what people are teaching others, many of you Healthy Americans have the ability to detect when something does not add up. False teachers are all too common, and Satan loves to focus his energy on them in order to distract and divert people's attention.

Truth will bring you peace. What we are called to do is not always easy, but we know it is right because it is founded on reality and God's truth.. This is one of the most important messages I've ever delivered. With all of the deception, it's no surprise that people feel lost, overwhelmed, and confused.

I hope this message blesses you, and if it does, please share with others, thank you!

~ Peggy

P.S.

For those who are able to help keep this ship afloat, donations can be made here.

Thank you for helping me continue this important work.

Share

Leave a comment