The "Great Barrington Declaration" has been making the rounds on the internet for more than a year now, but it seems like many people haven’t actually read it.

This Great Barrington Declaration, in my opinion, divides, separates, and segregates society — and continues to promote the notion that the government's responsibility is to protect your health.

They've snuck in a premise they want you to believe, and their genuine message is hidden beneath the fluff.

We are forewarned throughout the Bible about false prophets and teachers. Many individuals have been promoting concepts, schemes, people, organizations, and things that are not what they appear to be. Let this be a warning to be wary of public health wolves in sheep's clothing.

Click here to watch my analysis of the Great Barrington Declaration.

Reasons for concern:

#1: The declaration promotes a GLOBAL health response

It's a brief declaration signed by individuals from all over the world, which is one of my concerns about it. I truly believe that this issue should be tackled country by country since I do not support this push towards "globalism."

#2 It is propagated that the role of the government is to safeguard public health.

The government’s job is not to protect your health. The role of the government is to protect your rights.

#3 The authors are pushing the vaccination narrative

“Current lockdown policies are producing devastating effects on short and long-term public health. The results (to name a few) include lower childhood vaccination rates, worsening cardiovascular disease outcomes, fewer cancer screenings and deteriorating mental health – leading to greater excess mortality in years to come, with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden.”

This claim implies that children were negatively impacted by the shutdown measures because they were unable to visit the doctor and receive the needle. The authors of the GB declaration lament the fact that the closures led to a decline in childhood immunization rates.

“What is the role of vaccines in focused protection? If wisely used, COVID-19 vaccines are an important additional tool for focused protection.”

The quote above is from the FAQ page and the linked source is Dr. Jay Bhattacharya’s op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

#4 Word choice and terminology

The authors' use of language is another another thing I find objectionable. They refer to the SHUTDOWNS that occurred in 2020 as "lockdowns," and they refer to certain groups as "working class.”

I’ve written a previous substack post about taking a deeper look at language. The article was written (and I have spoken about this at great length on my Youtube channel) all about how the government has hijacked the word “mandate” and used it to brainwash and bamboozle people into thinking there was legitimate legal authority behind their cooties marching orders.

All words hold significance and can be utilized to plant a seed into the subconscious brains of unwitting readers and listeners. I avoid using the term "lockdown" because it suggests that people were confined and unable to flee— it’s a prison term. I use the term "shutdown," and I don't like that the authors of this declaration are propagating that language. Were you locked in your home? Did you have a key?

#5 The language of the declaration classifies, separates and segregates society

“Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home. When possible, they should meet family members outside rather than inside.” “Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.” “Young low-risk adults should work normally, rather than from home.” “with the working class and younger members of society carrying the heaviest burden”

#6 Testing is encouraged and recommended

Adopting measures to protect the vulnerable should be the central aim of public health responses to COVID-19. By way of example, nursing homes should use staff with acquired immunity and perform frequent testing of other staff and all visitors. Staff rotation should be minimized. Retired people living at home should have groceries and other essentials delivered to their home.

This document says that nursing homes should conduct frequent testing of patients and visitors. How do you feel about that? Why? Testing for what? Tested with what? Does it work? Why do it? It doesn’t make sense other than they are taking us down a road that mainstream medicine wants us to travel. The authors of this declaration also promote testing for tracking and tracing purposes.

“How can older people know when to be extra careful? It is essential for public health departments to monitor disease transmission at the local level and continuously communicate this to the public… Any monitoring system based on positive test results must account for geographical and temporal variation in testing practices. This type of COVID-19 monitoring is performed in, e.g., New York City.”

I will need to devote an entire substack post to this topic alone. Let's assume that cooties exists. Why would testing be forced upon the public? There are a number of theories that suggest the nasal swabs may use the same nanotechnology as the cooties cocktail?

It is claimed that the respiratory droplets are so contagious, so why can't someone merely spit in a vial? These q-tips are literally shoved to the top of your nasal cavity, which is why I refer to them as "nasal assaults"; you'd think they could simply swipe the inside of your nose, wouldn't you? Have you researched the Rockefeller testing protocol?

The Rockefeller Foundation promotes the same testing, tracking, and supported isolation as this proclamation. They wouldn't push testing so aggressively if it wasn't part of their goal. They didn't spend millions of dollars to develop tracking software, engage contact tracers, and begin monitoring waste water for nothing.

#7 Pushing the herd immunity theory

“People who are more at risk may participate if they wish, while society as a whole enjoys the protection conferred upon the vulnerable by those who have built up herd immunity.”

Herd immunity is simply a theory and unsubstantiated at that. I also reject the language once again and concept of referring to us as a "herd." I am not livestock, despite how they want to treat us. There is the individual person who is either susceptible to disease and illness or isn't, but there is no established evidence that I can prevent you from being sick - it doesn't operate that way.

#8 Unchecked power

“Those who are not vulnerable should immediately be allowed to resume life as normal.”

Nobody is either "allowed" or “disallowed” to “resume” their normal lives. The populace was completely brainwashed into believing that they could be ordered to stay at home by the government during this unparalleled surge of tyranny.

Speaking of tyranny, my main channel on Youtube has received a strike. As a result, I am going to be live streaming on my backup channel this week (click »here« for my second channel). Please subscribe to all my channels below for the best chance of staying in touch in case things go dark.

Thank you for all the prayers and support!

~Peggy

It ain't over till it's over! Still fighting the public serpents in court -- can you help? Prayers and financial support are SO appreciated! If you are able, please donate to help me keep fighting OR: Send checks, cards letters here:

Peggy Hall / 205 Avenida del Mar PO Box 681 / San Clemente, CA / 92674

Youtube: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Instagram: @ TheHealthyAmericanPeggyHall

Twitter: @ PeggyHall

Telegram: The Healthy American with Peggy Hall

Get your HEALTHY AMERICAN merch: The Healthy American Store