The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Ana Wertz's avatar
Ana Wertz
2d

This circus act has gotten way to ridiculous...

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1 reply by Peggy Hall
Douglas L. Peck's avatar
Douglas L. Peck
2d

You are a genius, Peggy, a loving faithful genius with discernment.

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