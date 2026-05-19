You are probably as sick of these fake virus stories as I am.

But gee whillikers, they make it so darn easy to poke fun at these fake, phony, fraudulent events.

So let’s have a few laughs, shall we? Click below for my snarky commentary:

I want to thank all of you who have sent me your memes and your emails.

Humor is a great way to scoff at these hogwash events 😂🤦‍♀️

Which of these is your favorite? Do you have any others? Email me support@thehealthyamerican.org

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