The Internet is Not Falling for It!
More Laughs at the "Ain't-a-Virus" Story
You are probably as sick of these fake virus stories as I am.
But gee whillikers, they make it so darn easy to poke fun at these fake, phony, fraudulent events.
So let’s have a few laughs, shall we? Click below for my snarky commentary:
I want to thank all of you who have sent me your memes and your emails.
Humor is a great way to scoff at these hogwash events 😂🤦♀️
Which of these is your favorite? Do you have any others? Email me support@thehealthyamerican.org
This circus act has gotten way to ridiculous...
You are a genius, Peggy, a loving faithful genius with discernment.