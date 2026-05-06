The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Teri's avatar
Teri
1d

As usual this is brilliantly written and covers so many issues related to electric vehicles that most people either don't know about or never consider. Many years ago I started my own research into the alleged "climate change" emergency and it has been quite a journey. As a very small example Kern County, CA has become a major area for solar and wind farms which are not only a visual blight but they have destroyed thousands of Joshua trees (that grow at the rate of one inch per year) and have totally displaced the habitat for many critters including the desert tortoise. While these companies make so called remedical efforts nothing can replace what mother nature provided and it's sickening. All this to provide solar energy for about 180 homes in the San Francisco area. I live outside of Seattle (Washington is a California clone) and the local utility has a "Flex" program for people who agree to minimize their electricity use when high use is predicted. Participants are given small financial incentives for their involvement. The list of these sorts of projects is endless and I have come to believe that they are more damaging than the supposed environmental issue they are claiming to address. Thanks so much for all you do to create awareness and education to the public about these issues.

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Britt Lind's avatar
Britt Lind
12h

I so appreciate the research you do on every single topic you write about. I always learn from you, Peggy. You are a light on our path.

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