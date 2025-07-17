Friends, many of you asked me to cover the flooding in Texas.

You’re noticing what doesn’t add up. What seems off. And I’m right there with you.

You know I don’t just parrot headlines or get swept away by emotion, and I know many of you are the same. You think. You dig. You question. You’re not satisfied with surface-level answers.

This will be the first in a short series. I’ll be sharing some compelling evidence that will make you seriously question what the media is spoon-feeding you and expose the manipulation for what it is.

But before we get into how we’re being lied to, let’s talk about why and how the bad guys benefit.

The question I hear over and over again is “Why would they do this?”

Why would the evildoers want catastrophes? Why would they exploit (or even orchestrate) suffering?

It’s a fair question. No one wants to believe they’re being lied to, manipulated, or psychologically traumatized on purpose.

But that’s exactly what’s happening.

When you take a step back, it’s not that hard to see how the bad guys benefit from these catastrophes (natural or not).

How the Bad Guys Benefit:

Terror: the looming threat of danger that may never come to pass. It’s so debilitating. Terror breaks the spirit and makes people easier to manipulate. Trauma: Deep emotional damage that wears people down and makes them too exhausted to resist. Harm to people and property: Homes are destroyed, property is destroyed, vehicles are destroyed. How do people get to work? What if the businesses they were working at are now shuttered? What if they owned a business that is now shuttered? What about opportunities are lost? The harm that is perpetrated upon the people is enormous and the bad guys benefit from the psychological despair. And they have nowhere to turn? So guess where they go: the government. Increased reliance on the federal government: They have you on their terms. Government land grabs: Often disguised as rebuilding—"build back better." Sky-high insurance rates: pricing you out of owning your own home, or having to get government insurance with outrageous rates and flimsy coverage. Blame on climate change: Leading us to more surveillance, more taxes, and more restrictions. In my video above, I also shared a movie clip from 1958 to show they’ve been planting the seeds about climate change for decades (skip to 22:35). This is incrementalism. To steal your peace: These events steal your time from your family, your work, your life.

So, when people ask me “Why would they do this?”

I ask: “Why WOULDN’T they do this?”

Let’s not give these forces any more than they’ve already taken. Let’s not hand them our joy, our time, or our minds.

I don’t like to give my life energy and essence to these so-called bad guys, but I like to use some of these situations as a way for critical thinking.

The purpose of The Healthy American is to take you out of the spin cycle, to get your feet back down to earth and to help you “read between the lies” by improving your critical thinking skills.

Critical thinking doesn’t mean you have to be cynical. It means you ask questions. You look for evidence. It also means stepping back and asking, Who benefits from this narrative? What’s their agenda?

My goal is to also help reduce your anxiety and your dread. I don’t want you to get worn down psychologically and be so distraught over what the tel-lie-vision is showing you.

Just as I often say, “Don’t give up, give in or give over your freedom,” — you could extrapolate that to be: “Don’t give up, give in or give over your peace.”

In other words, you could ask yourself: “Is chasing the latest headline and exposing myself to the (orchestrated and sensationalized) news worth trading my peace for??”

Now some will say: “Peggy I need to stay informed!” Do you really? Why? And how do you define “informed?” And how does that differ from “obsessed”?

A line needs to be drawn between being alert and being obsessed. Boundaries need to be set on the amount of time you allow yourself to consume news media. What if you gave yourself 30 minutes a day max to scan the headlines with discernment, and then moved on with your life? What if you chose to live in reality, not in fear?

So while I do include analysis of current events on my channel, my goal is to help you not obsess over the news and to not feel dread, fear and anxiety—but to remind you to focus on things that you can control and to enjoy your life, all while not being bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked by the bad guys.

I also want to leave you with two resources from others who have deep dives available on these events which I will leave for you here:

Health Impact News: Camp Mystic in Texas is a Freemason Camp for the Daughters of the Texas Elite

