The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

The Healthy American, Peggy Hall

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Bard Joseph's avatar
Bard Joseph
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“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theater.” Frank Zappa

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Chicofilly's avatar
Chicofilly
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I am a paid subscriber.

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