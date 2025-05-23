In this interview, Leslie Manookian, founder of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, offered a behind-the-scenes look at how Idaho passed what she calls the most significant medical autonomy bill in the nation, and the near-collapse of that effort due to the typical slimy legislative maneuvers that would have undermined it entirely.

Leslie shares how she collaborated with state lawmakers to introduce Senate Bill 1210 and as you probably know, it all starts with an idea and these bills get introduced in the state legislature (either the Senate or House), and must be voted on and passed by both chambers before reaching the governor’s desk.

Leslie took an existing Idaho statute—the 2023 Coronavirus Stop Act, which had banned cooties shot mandates except in federally funded hospitals—and used it as a framework. She broadened it into a sweeping prohibition on any mandated medical intervention.

After passing both chambers of the legislature, everyone expected Governor Brad Little to sign the bill into law. But just hours before the deadline, he vetoed it, citing a concern that schools wouldn’t be able to send home sick children. Then a Senator reintroduced a watered-down version of the bill (SB1210), inserting a carve-out that would allow daycares to discriminate based on vaccination status.

"This is evil. We can't do this. We cannot purchase the freedom of people with the health and well-being of our children. You're ransoming our children" Leslie said.

In the end, Leslie was able to work with lawmakers to revise and strengthen the bill which passed both chambers and was signed into law, creating a blueprint for other states to follow.

They added a clause that no state agency may promulgate any new rules, regulations, or codes that contravene this bill.

The Idaho Medical Freedom Act—Senate Bill 1210—is a prime example of clear, succinct, and model legislation for other states that are willing to recognize and guarantee our right to not participate in any medical in intervention that we do not want (AKA your right of no consent).

It states that businesses—including any entity performing services or operations for gain, whether for-profit or nonprofit—may not deny service, products, venue access, or transportation based on whether someone has or has not received or used a medical intervention.

And yes, medical intervention is the term used—and I love that language. It covers everything: injections, nasal schwab assaults, suffocation devices. Let’s be real: if something is so deadly you need a test to know you have it, how much of a threat is it, really? And if it’s that contagious, wouldn’t breathing on the swab be enough?

You know, I actually have a medical condition that prevents me from wearing a mask—it’s called breathing!

I also have another medical condition that keeps me from becoming a human pin-cushion—it’s called common sense!

And I have common sense to know that NO business, no airline, no post office, no bank has the authority to give me medical advice—let alone make it a requirement for me to use their services.

Private businesses open to the public are called “public accommodations” and are prohibited from blocking your entry

Some people get confused about the difference between private businesses and public accommodations.

A private business that is engaged in commerce and open to the public has a legal definition as a public accommodation.

Public places like libraries, parks, beaches, courthouses, etc are also defined as public accommodations.

The public accommodation definition also includes hospitals, taxis, uber, public transportation, airplanes, banks, restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, Costco, apartment buildings (you cannot legally be discriminated against because of where you live) and more.

The only places that are exempt from having to follow non-discrimination laws are (ironically) places of worship — churches, mosques, temples, synagogues — private clubs that are not open to the public and require a membership application and do not allow everyone in, like a private yacht club, a garden club, poker club, etc. Generally speaking, those organizations are likely to accommodate you, but there is somewhat of a gray area. For example, anyone can go into Costco to use the restroom or apply for a membership, so it’s not considered a private club that could exclude you based on your medication condition of being a pureblood.

Think about it: this means public accommodations are not legally allowed to discriminate—whether it’s a restaurant, grocery store, airline, or bank. In fact, some states (yes, even California!) have laws that go even further to protect your right to access services without medical discrimination.

Therefore, there is really no such thing as “no shirt, no shoes, no service” —unless the business can prove that your bare feet would be a threat or danger to others. (Anyway, it’s rather gross to think about people going to the grocery store barefoot and topless 🤣 in most cases!)

And over the past several years, I’ve come to see just how critical it is that people truly understand the distinction between federal and state authority—especially when it comes to public health. During the cooties hogwash, people were questioning how the federal government was allowed to impose those mandates, when the truth is—they’re not. It was always unlawful and illegitimate. The Constitution doesn’t give the federal government that kind of power over public health. That authority belongs to the states.

During the scamdemic, there was so much confusion. People thought a president had the power to shut down businesses, require suffocation devices, and tell you how to live. But those decisions came from state governors. It was the state-level leadership, wrongly taking cues from federal agencies or the WHO, that enacted those sweeping restrictions. There was an intentional blurring of the lines.

This whole process Leslie went through should remind us of how important it is to take action locally. The states are where this fight happens. Not in Washington, not in the White House. I know not everyone has the ability to pick up and move, but everyone has the ability to get informed and get involved. Learn how your state works. Learn who your legislators are. Understand your rights.

So while I’m not typically in favor of creating more laws—we already have civil rights protections in place—this bill fills a critical gap. It makes the law crystal clear, which is essential in this sad age of coercion and confusion.