Let’s talk about one of the strangest flip-flops I’ve seen lately.

You may remember my earlier substack about Dr. Vinyay Prasad, who appeared in a cheerful interview with Dr. Marty Makary, gushing over vaccines and how excited they were to get more of them into children’s arms. Well, fast-forward: Prasad resigned a couple weeks ago… and now he’s back.

Prasad, for context, is the person at the FDA who approves vaccines and other biologics. He was appointed in May, but left a couple weeks ago after pressure from Laura Loomer and others.

Prasad had faced backlash for his handling of a gene therapy linked to the deaths of teenagers.

That’s interesting, isn’t it? He pulled a drug after the deaths of a couple teenagers.

That seems reasonable.

So tell me—why haven’t other products with far more deaths and injuries been pulled? You know, like the “cooties cocktail” or all the other injections babies get as a matter of routine?

I couldn’t find anything on the FDA website about Prasad’s return—apparently Twitter is where most announcements are nowadays.

The Drug in Question

The gene therapy is called Elevidys, made by Sarepta Therapeutics, for muscular dystrophy. After the deaths, the FDA told Sarepta to halt trials and shipments.

Now, I’ll applaud anyone willing to pull a product when deaths occur. But again, why does that standard only apply sometimes? The “go slow” approach means more people—especially children—are harmed while dangerous products stay on the market.

Here’s where the timeline gets interesting.

July 18 – FDA orders Sarepta to halt Elevidys trials and stop shipments after three deaths in clinical trials. Sarepta initially refuses.

Late July – They finally comply.

Monday, July 28 – The FDA lifts the pause and lets Sarepta resume shipments.

Wednesday, July 30 – Prasad resigns, saying he didn’t want to be a “distraction” to the FDA or the Trump administration.

If Prasad truly wanted this drug off the market, then by July 28 that fight was already lost. Did he give in? Was he overruled? Either way, two days later he’s out.

“Prasad’s rehiring in the face of stark criticism suggests that U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Marty Makary remain influential in the White House, The New York Times reported. Kennedy and Makary defended Prasad against mounting attacks in the days before his resignation. Makary told reporters Aug. 4 that he was working to persuade Prasad to return to the agency. Prasad did not comment publicly on his resignation, but a spokesperson said, “Prasad did not want to be a distraction” to the FDA or the Trump administration. Prasad resigned on July 29, amid controversy over his decision to pull Elevidys, a profitable gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, from the market following the deaths of three clinical trial participants. The drug is made by Sarepta Therapeutics,” Children’s Health Defense reports.

Now, maybe this whole saga is exactly what it looks like on the surface… or maybe not. Call me cynical, but doesn’t this have all the makings of a political optics stunt?

Think about it: Prasad “resigns” under fire, giving his critics a win and making headlines. Showing how powerful and bad Big Pharma is! Then, Bob and Marty Makary step in as the rescuers—defending him, “standing up to Big Pharma,” and persuading him to return.

It works beautifully for everyone involved. To the MAHA public, Prasad becomes the principled regulator who once tried to stand up and pull a dangerous drug off the market. Bob and Makary get to look like strong leaders who don’t bow to political pressure. And the administration gets to say, “See? We can be tough on unsafe drugs,” while quietly keeping the same agenda moving forward.

Maybe it’s meant to look like Bob and Makary are simply following “gold standard science.” They can point to Prasad’s decision to pull a dangerous drug as proof they put safety first.

Who knows? The point is, keep your eyes open. Stay vigilant. If this is the track record they want to be known for, then they should keep going—pulling every product off the market that injures and kills including all the childhood shots.

Leave a comment