The midterm elections were a stark reminder that the fight is far from over, and they revealed where we stand politically, morally, and spiritually.

What are your thoughts on the elections? Do you trust the polls? Do you think everything is done honestly and with integrity?

Evil is attacking us from all angles in an attempt to undermine our constitutional republic. Many of you expected a massive wave of positive change, and the disappointing results in several states have left you unsure of what to do next.

Following the "selection" results of Tuesday, I was sickened and sleepless. I expressed my righteous anger about the horrendous, heinous, demonic "vote" that will add the "right" (it is actually a huge WRONG) into the California constitution for you to kill your baby.

I do experience sorrow, which I accept, but I do not let it consume me. The fact is, I am nowhere near despair because I have hope.

I have hope in my faith and hope in humanity when people live according to God’s laws.

God is attempting to convey to us that a political solution will not be the means by which we will be delivered from evil. You cannot vote or comply your way out of tyranny. Our deliverance will not happen at a mid term or presidential election. I mentioned yesterday that as a person of the Christian faith, the number one step is repentance. God wants to cleanse the hearts and minds of his people to bring healing and peace. Too many individuals are putting their hope in man instead of God, and they have turned away from him and complied with, celebrated, and supported evil.

I have been living in liberty for the past two years. I never complied with any of it. #neverhaveneverwill

I made my choices (and sacrifices) because I will not give over my freedom. I will continue to stand firm in the face of tyranny and march this all the way to Heaven.

“It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery.” Galatians 5:1

