Friends, we are going to take a break from the headlines.

Yes, there are so many competing topics I could comment on right now:

-The deadly weather in Hawaii (once again) the strange record-setting heat waves in Southern California, the highly-unusual cold and wet weather in So Florida — and the chemtrail tie-in to all of it;

-The long TSA lines in nearly every major airport; and of course…

-The encroaching facial biometric requirements AND the data centers storing (stealing?) all our personal data.

Whew!

It’s exhausting just thinking about it.

Yes — those are all topics that affect so many of us, and I will be returning to my coverage/commentary/investigations shortly.

But for today, I wanted to remind you NOT to get pulled under by the waves of tyranny.

The tyrants (I refuse to call them elites — they are no better than you and me (and in fact, they are worse!) use several techniques to keep you trapped in the spin cycle.

My goal is to help you read between the lies so you can break out of the spin cycle and not be bamboozled, duped and hoodwinked by the bad guys.

It’s Not Just Fear Alone

We all know that fear is one of the oldest (and most effective) tools used to control people.

When you’re experiencing events from your emotions, instead of your thinking, rational mind, you are far more prone to being manipulated and controlled.

That’s why headlines are filled with emotionally-triggering words that get your heart pounding and your anxiety rising.

(Sadly, some youtubers and substackers use the same manipulative techniques.)

But have you considered these other ways you are being manipulated?

Confusion

Think about how often the media trots out conflicting story lines of breaking news. There are threads carefully and strategically laid out for you to grab your attention and keep you riveted on the story. There was one shooter — no, two! They had this rifle — no, it was a shotgun! And after a while, the story lines fade, and no one notices that the contradictions were never cleared up.

But one thing’s for sure: people got reeled in, hook, line and sinker, and the story was talked about and debated on social media threads, at coffee shops, at work, etc… until the next headline was released and the cycle repeats all over.

Frustration

Think about the last time (was it today? 😂) when you were frustrated by technology. Maybe it was entering a validation code after you already entered your password. 🤦‍♀️

I mean, come on. You’re telling me that someone is going to break into my house, get on my password-protected computer, access my online water bill account — with the correct password — and try to hack in to pay my bill? AND they’re required to get a validation code on their phone? 🤯

None of that makes any sense. Not at all.

The same holds for when you try to contact your bank, or board an airplane!

Frustration is what causes people to capitulate. In other words, some people will give in, give up and give over their freedom just for the sake of convenience.

Does covid compliance ring any bells?

Capitulation —→ Compliance…

Speaking of capitulation and compliance… we’ve just landed on the tyrants’ end game.

After living in fear, then experiencing non-stop confusion and frustration, some people will capitulate, and comply with conditions and restrictions that they normally would not.

And that, my friends, is where we find ourselves right now.

It is a slippery slope to give in just this once — otherwise, where does it end?

And that is exactly what the tyrants want: your compliance.

Compliance —> Shaming those who don’t fall into line

There is an even more nefarious complication of compliance — and that is shaming.

Have you seen it? Have you experienced it?

Think about Bob Kennedy and his “Eat Real Food” campaign. In one ad, convicted rapist Mike Tyson (who aggressively chomped off a human ear, twice!) is shown violently knocking a frosted donut out of the hand of a young white male (is the skin color important? I don’t know, but I am reporting the facts of the matter).

If that isn’t shaming, I don’t know what is.

How about you? Were you shamed for breathing oxygen in public places? Were you not only shamed, but blatantly discriminated against for simply living in liberty whiel those around you lived in fear?

As far as I’m concerned, it doesn’t bother me one whit whether or not a responsible adult wants to eat a donut, wear a mask or become a human pin cushion. Just don’t oppress me with your choices — and don’t shame those who choose differently.

Encouraging shaming (and snitching — remember, “If you see something, say something?”) is truly one of the most powerful — and reprehensible — methods the tyrants inflict in order to compel compliance.

So What Can You Do?

Here are three practical ways (and watch my video for a bonus tip) to stop living in fear, break out of the spin cycle, and actually start living your life again.

1. Take Breaks from the Headlines

If you’re constantly chasing the next headline, your nervous system never gets a break. You go from one alarming story to the next, and your body stays in a state of low-grade panic… even if you don’t realize it.

When you’re always consuming fear-based content, you lose perspective. Everything starts to feel urgent, overwhelming, and out of your control. That’s exactly where fear thrives.

Instead, consciously select what you want to watch, stay informed—but then turn it off. Step away. Go live your actual life.

You don’t need to know everything, all the time, about everything.

2. Set Boundaries Around What You Consume

Think about what issues you really care about. Certainly it’s unrealistic (and unhealthy) to follow every single issue.

You’ll notice that I have boundaries around the topics I discuss.

Yes, I’m most well-known for my work in health freedom (when I taught businesses how stay open during the fraudulent, illegal shutdowns and saving people’s jobs — and lives! — by avoiding unwanted injections)…

But I also teach how to spot the psy-ops, how to stand up against facial IDs, how to spot the deceivers and public serpents… how not to fall for the gaslighting from the powers-that-shouldn’t be; how to spot the signs and symbols…

But there are several current issues that I leave for others to cover.

It’s not possible for me to cover every story and every angle, so I specialize in a handful of issues that concern me, and that concern my audience.

So consider which broad areas you can skip all together so that you are not completely consumed by the news (which is manufactured for the reasons I set out earlier: to create fear, confusion, frustration, capitulation and compliance).

3. Create Balance

If all you do is consume news, commentary, and social media… you’re not living—you’re reacting.

And fear loves an idle, overstimulated mind.

The goal isn’t just to “avoid fear.” It’s to replace it with something real.

Joy. Creativity. Connection. Peace.

Balance your input with real-life output.

If you spend an hour scrolling or watching content, spend at least that much time doing something grounding:

Go outside

Move your body

Organize your space

Cook a meal

Spend time with people you love

Those are the things no one can take from you.

I would love to hear the ways you unplug. How do you protect your peace? Your sanity?

And be sure to leave me a comment, as I’d love your take on this.

One more tip:

I shared one more tip in the video that ties all of this together.

👉 Watch the full video here to get the bonus tip and see how to put all of this into action…

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