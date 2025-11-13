You can spot the gestures, can’t you?

The contrived, intentional, frequent, often awkward and unnatural repetitive gestures that are used by politicians, celebrities, athletes, entertainers — and even some “freedom folk” — to communicate and signal their allegiance to whatever-the-heck club they are in, that you and I ain’t.

But I think it goes deeper than that.

CASTING SPELLS with gestures and arm movements

By now, most people are aware and awake to the fact that politics, sports, entertainment, business and the media are either awash in, or simply influenced by, individuals who have allegiance to Freemasonry, the Illuminati, the Jesuits, Kabbalah, Scientology, Hermeticism and other occult practices.

It’s practically yesterday’s news to spot this gesture:

And of course, the ever-present pyramid — seems like everybody wants to get in on this one:

John MacArthur:

Jamie Walden:

Bur what about these more obscure gestures? I don’t think they are accidental — they are intentional.

And I also don’t think they are simple to indicate their allegiance to their occult brethren — I think it’s something deeper.

I think they are attempting to cast spells. They are in essence practicing mind manipulation, control, believing they are opening and closing “energy gates” — and basically putting the viewer under their spell.

These get stranger still:

And of course, this really rude gesture:

And of course the really weird bent fingers and thumbs:

Patrick Bet-David, MAGA podcaster:

Frank Turek, Charlie Kirk’s mentor:

As I say, my file of strange and intentional gestures is growing by leaps and bounds.

